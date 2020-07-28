Patna police file FIR against Rhea Chakraborty on the complaint of Shushant Singh Rajput’s father

KK Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, has filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty at Rajiv Nagar Police Station in Patna. Police have registered the FIR under various sections, including abetment of suicide. Sushant’s father alleged that Rhea took money from Sushant. He added in the complaint that she is the reason behind Sushant’s extreme step.

FIR registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of #SushantSinghRajput‘s father: Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020

Rhea and Rajput dated for a while before he committed suicide on 14th June 2020. Sushant’s father did not file any complaint to the Mumbai police. He was called for questioning by the Mumbai police in June. At that time he said that he had nothing against anyone. An investigation is being conducted by the Bandra Police, Mumbai, in this case. When police questioned Rhea in Mumbai, she said that Sushant ended his contract with Yash Raj Films and was asking her to do the same. As of now, police have interrogated more than 40 people. Recently, Rhea requested Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene and order CBI inquiry in the case.

YRF had a three-film contract with Sushant. Two of the films under contract were released, but the third one got shelved. Sanjay Leela Bhansali said in his statement to the police that he offered three films to Sushant, but because of his contract with YRF, it didn’t go through. Police also called Mahesh Bhatt for questioning on 27th July and before the interrogation he posted a cryptic message on Twitter.

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput

The 34-year-old actor ended his life on 14th June 2020 that left the whole country in shock. He was known to be a loner and often claimed in interviews that he was not able to spend time at parties and crowded places. Known for his intelligence and interest in science, the actor was seen in various movies including Dhoni, Byomkesh Bakshi, Shudh Desi Romance etc. and received appreciation for his roles by the public.

His last film Dil Bechara was recently released on Disney Hotstar. However, there are allegations that he was forced out of work by the “movie mafia” that comprises Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt and likes. Many celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut have raised voice and demanded justice for him.