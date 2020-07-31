The alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput took a completely new turn after his father, KK Singh, filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and five others, including three of her family members, for abetment of suicide. Now, a report by Times Now claims that an eminent personality was possibly present at the party, a night before Sushant Singh’s demise, alleging that the Mumbai Police report can be compromised.

#Exclusive | Sources to TIMES NOW on sequence of events night before Sushant Singh's death:

•'Big name at Sushant's party night before death'

•'Cops claim CCTVs at Sushant apartment were not working'



According to TimesNow, a politician’s son was present at the late actor’s apartment at the party. As per Times Now report, there was a heated argument between the person and Sushant Singh Rajput post which the late actor left the place. Curiously, the CCTV has been dysfunctional since then. Sources claim the police officials are trying to conceal the identity of this person. People close to Sushant Singh Rajput have revealed that there was a party at his apartment and the aforesaid personality was also present there along with others.

Father of Sushant Singh Rajput files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in the case of his suicide

The last few days have seen major developments in the probe of the alleged suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput after his father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others, under the charges of Abetment of Suicide (IPC Section 206), Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property (IPC Section 420), Punishment for wrongful restraint (IPC Section 341), Punishment for wrongful confinement (IPC Section 342), Theft in dwelling house (IPC Section 380) and Punishment for criminal breach of trust (IPC Section 406).

Besides, another shocking revelation that has come to fore is regarding Rhea Chakraborty’s involvement in activities related to black magic. According to Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Mitu, in her statement to the Patna police, claimed that she was informed about the same by one of his domestic helps a few months back.

For the uninitiated, the Kai Po Che actor was found dead at his apartment on June 14. The actor’s tragic death caused a furore in the country, sparking off a debate on the functioning of the Bollywood industry, and the existence of pervasive nepotism and mafia that allegedly push the newcomers and talented young actors such as Sushant over the brink.