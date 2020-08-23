Tamil Nadu: Hindu Sadhu Saravanan commits suicide after police officer Anthony Michael thrashes and humiliates him

A 42-year-old Hindu sadhu – Saravanan has ended his life out of humiliation and torture near Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s village, after a group of policemen led by a local sub-inspector Anthony Micheal humiliated the Hindu Sadhu.

According to the reports, the shocking incident occurred at Kundangal Kaadu in Sankagiri taluk in Salem district of Tamil Nadu. Sadhu Saravanan used to perform special poojas at new moon days for his devotees, who complain of being possessed by ghosts. Several people visited his ashram situated in village Puliyampatti Kudalamkadu near Edappadi for divine healing and to get a holy pendant.

Reportedly, the Sadhu used to sit at his home and attended devotees coming to him. On 14 August, two women who had reported of being possessed by ghosts came to the Sadhu in a semi-naked position. Interestingly, a group of policemen from Thevur police station also landed at his place at that time and beat him up.

SI Anthony Michael beat up Hindu Sadhu brutally

SI Anthony Michael also rushed to the spot and allegedly thrashed him after abusing him. Some people reportedly said the police beat him up when he was eating a packet of food given by a woman devotee.

Following the attack on him, the Hindu Sadhu went missing the next morning. As local people and his friends began a search next day, his friends received his video on Whatsapp in which he said that the police beating had led to his depression.

Later, on 15th August his decomposed body was found in that area and the police found a mobile near the body. “Sub-inspector Anthony Michael beat me up thinking he can do anything with the power he got,” the sadhu alleged in the video.

#Shocking– Hindu Sadhu Saravanan committed sucide in #TamilNadu after being beaten up by Police officer #AnthonyMichael, as per SM reports. We r collecting details n appealing all to tender it in DM. @CMOTamilNadu @PoliceTamilnadu @EPSTamilNadu @BJP4TamilNadu @ChennaiTimesTOI pic.twitter.com/UGaKlYjbEg — Legal Rights Observatory- LRO (@LegalLro) August 22, 2020

Family allege police brutality led to death

After the death of the Hindu Sadhu, the police officials have filed the case as an unnatural death case, thus raising doubts over the credibility of the investigation, who are now accused of protecting the SI.

Meanwhile, the son and daughter of victim Saravanan said to the local media that the SI had brutally attacked their father. “Dad was upset at being attacked in front of his family and did not speak to us and left home on Saturday morning. But his body was found in a forest area”, he recalled the events.

Saravanan is survived by his wife, a daughter and son. They have requested the authorities to initiate action against SI Anthony.

Hindus demands justice

The social media users have demanded justice to the Hindu Sadhu and also pointed out how the media in Tamil Nadu have chosen silence over the death as in this case the deceased is a Hindu.

The netizens trended #JusticeForSaravanan on Twitter and criticised Tamil media’s hypocrisy for ignoring the mysterious death of the Hindu Sadhu, who was brutally beaten by the Hindu Sadhu.

Shocking news , Another #sadhu , lord shiva devotee committed suicide in #Tamilnadu after severely humiliated & beaten up police ASI Antony Michael 😣😣😣



Please rise your voice for justice.

Use #JusticeForSaravanan#JusticeForSadhus

.#GaneshChaturthi #VinayagarChaturthi pic.twitter.com/JTr7Rk6QNh — தமிழ் (@tamilworldtv) August 22, 2020

I request @CMOTamilNadu

To immediately dismiss Policeman Anthony Michael and initiate criminal proceedings against him#JusticeForSaravanan — Mahesh 🇮🇳 (@Mahesh10816) August 21, 2020

#JusticeForSaravanan#JusticeForSaravananHindu priest and ardent Shiva worshipper saravanan assaulted by CHRISTIAN policeman called Anthony Micheal & unable to bear humiliation died by suicide.

This is similar to #sathankulamcustodialdeath but not getting enough media coverage. — Its Me ©️™️ (@ItsMeHe19712130) August 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Hindu groups such as Hindu Makkal Katchi has said that a protest across Tamil Nadu to seek justice for Hindu Sadhu Saravanan.