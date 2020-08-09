Around 12:30 PM on Saturday, several media persons in Lucknow received an audio message from numbers originating from Malaysia, Canada and different parts of the United States of America. The message was about protests on Independence Day to raise voice against the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. It also demanded a separate nation for minorities.

While many media persons did not pick the call, around 50 journalists informed the senior police officials immediately about the messages they have received. Lucknow Police have take cognisance of the matter and registered a case against unknown people to launch a probe.

ANI quoted Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey saying, “Several media persons & others have received a voice message from unknown numbers pertaining to Independence Day & unity of the country.” He added that an FIR is being registered at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow and promised strict action against those who were behind the message.

Several media persons & others have received a voice message from unknown numbers pretaining to Independence Day & unity of the country. An FIR is being registered at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow & strict action will be taken: Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey pic.twitter.com/5f86h7MEtW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2020

Demand of Urdustan for Muslims

The audio message was in a male’s voice who was urging people to protest against the Ram Mandir being constructed in Ayodhya. The person in the message said that it is the first step of the Modi government to build Hindu Rastra. He added the temple is being constructed by demolishing the disputed structure and thus PM Modi should not be allowed to unfurl National Flag on Independence Day. The message further supported the demand of Khalistan by Sikhs and demanded Urdustan, a separate nation for Indian Muslims.

FIR under several sections registered

- Advertisement -

An FIR was registered at Hazratganj police station under sections 505(1)(B), 505(2), 153A, 153B, 124A, 295(A), 298, of UAPA Act and IT Act covering sedition, vilification or attacking religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, speaking words against national integration, deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings, and whoever, with the deliberate intention of wounding religious feelings among others.

Nilabja Choudhury, Joint Commissioner of Police, crime, said, “All the numbers from which the audio messages have been sent seem to be Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) and are being traced by experts”. He added that they are planning to take assistance from the National Investigation Agency and UP ATS.