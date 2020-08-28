Friday, August 28, 2020
Home News Reports Vaishno Devi Shrine Board funds were misused for hosting Iftar parties: J and K...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Vaishno Devi Shrine Board funds were misused for hosting Iftar parties: J and K High Court issues notice on petition against govt control

The petition also seeks an external audit of the mode of utilisation of funds by the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. Accusing the shrine Board of malpractice, corruption, and mismanagement, the petitioners alleged that the State was working against Hindu interests.

OpIndia Staff
HC issues notice after petition alleges misuse of Vaishno Devi funds for Iftar parties
The Shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi (Photo Credits: Jagran Josh)
14

On Wednesday, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court had issued notice to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, reported Bar and Bench.

The notice was issued in response to a petition moved by Baridar Sangharsh Committee, a Hindu religious denomination of Baridars, and 54 other petitioners who sought administrative, managerial and governance rights of the shrine board. The notice has sought response from the Union territory within a span of 4 weeks.

In May this year, it was reported that the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has been preparing meals for Sheri, Iftar for over 500 Muslim families who were quarantined by the government in the Ashirvad Bhavan in Katra.

Petition alleges high-handedness and corruption of State-appointed Board

As per the petition filed in the Court, the Baridars managed and controlled the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine until 1985, post which the State took over its administration. The petitioners have argued that the shrine was established by the Baridars in the 10th century under Pandit Shridhar and that sufficient evidence was available in public to ascertain the facts. The petition challenged the Jammu & Kashmir Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Act, 1988 which empowered the State to reign its control over the temple.

- Advertisement -

Besides, the petition sought for an external audit of the mode of utilisation of funds by the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. Accusing the shrine Board of malpractice, corruption, and mismanagement, the petitioners alleged that the State was working against Hindu interests. They, therefore, sought rights to the management, administration, and governance of the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Petitioners accuse Shrine Board of employing non-Hindus, throwing Iftar parties

Moreover, the petition alleged that the Shrine Board had used funds for the temple to host Iftar parties to favour members of different ‘religious groups’ in violation of Section 4 of the Jammu & Kashmir Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Act, 1988. The petitioners have accused the Board of employing non-Hindus at several administrative posts and actively taking ‘effective steps’ for the destruction of the sacred landmarks such as Charan Padukas, Ardha Kunwari, and so on.

Petition demands enforcement of Fundamental Right to Religion

Advocate Ankur Sharma, appearing for the Baridar Sangharsh Committee emphasised, “Despite being equally empowered in taking over management, administration, and governance of religious institutions belonging to other religions, the State in brazen violation of Article 14 has exercised its authority only against Hindu Temples. In all the decades, the Hindu Religious Institutions in Jammu and Kashmir have been under the thumb of the State, the ability of the Hindu community to administer its own institutions has been systematically clipped and pared-down.”

He added that the petition has been moved in the High Court to safeguard and enforce the Fundamental Rights of the petitioners under Article 14, 25 (2)(a), 26, 29, and 31 A (b) of the Indian Constitution.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsVaishno Devi temple, Vaishno devi news, Vaishno Devi funds
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Bharat Bandh to Coronavirus: Opposition always has a reason to postpone JEE exams

Abhishek Banerjee -
How will Indian students appear for exams such as JEE and NEET in the middle of a pandemic, the opposition is asking
Read more
Government and Policy

India’s rank in World Bank’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ ranking could be higher, data of 4 countries, including China, manipulated

OpIndia Staff -
All 4 counties that are now under scanner ranked higher than India in the report released in 2019 Ease of Doing Business Rankings by the World Bank.
Read more

Big ‘Liberal’ is watching you: The chilling part about the Delhi riots book ‘ban’

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
By now, everyone knows what happened with the book Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story. The book was about to be published … and then it wasn’t.

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

Media OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.

Rhea Chakraborty lies about Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘claustrophobia’ in her interview to Rajdeep Sardesai: Here are her claims that don’t add up

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput took Modafinil to treat claustrophobia, which is a stimulant not linked to any phobia

AIMIM wants NEET/JEE postponed because of COVID, but threatens to offer Namaz on roads if mosques are not opened

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel says the government should open all mosques on September 2 for mass Namaz failing which Muslims will gather on the roads to offer Namaz.

Recently Popular

Media

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
News Reports

Horrifying visuals of a woman crushing and killing a puppy under her feet go viral, netizens demand action

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow resident Pooja Dhillon is accompanied by a man who seems to be giving her suggestions on how to torture and kill the puppy.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty lies about Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘claustrophobia’ in her interview to Rajdeep Sardesai: Here are her claims that don’t add up

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput took Modafinil to treat claustrophobia, which is a stimulant not linked to any phobia
Read more
Opinions

JEE and NEET debate: Greta Thunberg getting involved suggests there is big money behind destabilizing India

Abhishek Banerjee -
Why is a big brand like Greta Thunberg picking up the matter of NEET & JEE exam dates in India? How does it impact their bottomline?
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai insinuates Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from ‘bipolar disorder’ despite evidence to the contrary, interviews prime accused in the case

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai interviews the prime accused Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh death case, tries desperately to 'establish' that the actor suffered from depression and bipolar disorder.
Read more
News Reports

Controversy erupts after Sudarshan News publishes a snippet of its upcoming report on Muslims clearing UPSC exams: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan News claims that there has been a sudden rise in number of Muslim candidates clearing UPSC exams, and marks obtained by them
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Vaishno Devi Shrine Board funds were misused for hosting Iftar parties: J and K High Court issues notice on petition against govt control

OpIndia Staff -
The petitioners have accused the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board of employing non-Hindus at several administrative posts and actively taking 'effective steps' for the destruction of the sacred landmarks.
Read more
Opinions

Bharat Bandh to Coronavirus: Opposition always has a reason to postpone JEE exams

Abhishek Banerjee -
How will Indian students appear for exams such as JEE and NEET in the middle of a pandemic, the opposition is asking
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: BJP MLC hails tyrant Tipu Sultan as ‘greatest freedom fighter’, party distances itself from comment

OpIndia Staff -
BJP spokesperson Karnik stated, "Tipu Sultan was zealous in converting people by the threat of sword. He had made Persian as the official language of his kingdom and hence he was against Kannada. We cannot and will not accept Tipu Sultan as a noble ruler."
Read more
Government and Policy

India’s rank in World Bank’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ ranking could be higher, data of 4 countries, including China, manipulated

OpIndia Staff -
All 4 counties that are now under scanner ranked higher than India in the report released in 2019 Ease of Doing Business Rankings by the World Bank.
Read more
News Reports

Lucknow: PFI’s legal in-charge Md Dilshad arrested for hateful posts, attempts to trigger communal tension

OpIndia Staff -
Dilshad has informed the police that he is the legal in charge of PFI and an active member of SDPI.
Read more
News Reports

Viral images of Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal remains may have been morphed to push suicide theory: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
It is now being revealed that the first set of images of the mortal remains of Sushant Singh Rajput that went viral soon after his death may have been morphed
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena speaks up in support of Rahul Gandhi, lashes out at Congress leaders for writing to Sonia Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena says that the letter 23 senior Congress leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi was a “conspiracy to finish off Rahul Gandhi's leadership”
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka govt decides to drop Class VI lesson that mocked Hindu religious beliefs

OpIndia Staff -
A lesson in the Class VI textbooks in Karnataka that had mocked the Hindu traditions of 'yaga' removed by govt after protests
Read more
News Reports

Controversy erupts after Sudarshan News publishes a snippet of its upcoming report on Muslims clearing UPSC exams: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan News claims that there has been a sudden rise in number of Muslim candidates clearing UPSC exams, and marks obtained by them
Read more
Media

Twitter in trouble with Child Rights Commission after its response in case of AltNews co-founder doxxing a child was found unsatisfactory: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Child Rights Commission had initiated action against the 'fact-checking' website AltNews co-founder
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,261FansLike
439,559FollowersFollow
313,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com