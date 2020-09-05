Saturday, September 5, 2020
Home News Reports Producer Guild of India issues open letter, says Sushant’s death being used as a...
News Reports
Updated:

Producer Guild of India issues open letter, says Sushant’s death being used as a ‘tool’ to defame the film industry

The Producer guild of India has taken to it's official Twitter account to share an open letter in which it says that the "tragic death of a promising young star has been used by some as a tool to defame and slander the film industry and its members".

OpIndia Staff
Producer Guild_Sushant Singh Rajput
Producers Guild of India issues statement, says death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput being used as a tool
7

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, which sparked a debate on nepotism and hypocrisy in Bollywood, ruffled many feathers in the film industry. The Producer guild of India has taken to it’s official Twitter account to share an open letter in which it says that the “tragic death of a promising young star has been used by some as a tool to defame and slander the film industry and its members”.

Decrying the “relentless attacks on the reputation of the Indian film industry”, key filmmakers’ body has accused media of painting the film industry as a terrible place for outsiders. It slammed “concerted effort” over perceived ‘singling out’ of the film industry for alleged nepotism and blocking outside talent to bloom.

The organisation explained that the picture painted of the industry as a “terrible place for outsiders to aspire to, a place that threatens those who dare to enter it with contempt and derision; a murky den of substance abuse and criminality” was not the truth.

Painting the entire industry with the same brush is unfair: Producer Guild on India

Though it accepted that the film industry has its “imperfections”, it said that like any other sector, there is an ongoing attempt to improve. Saying so, the organisation said that painting the entire industry with the same brush is unfair. “Like any other sector there is no doubt that the film industry has its imperfections, and there must always be an ongoing attempt by any industry to improve upon itself, learn and evolve while weeding out unsavoury elements or improper practices that hold it back. But to paint an entire industry with the same brush is a gross misrepresentation of reality,” read the statement.

- Advertisement -

The organisation wrote that it was pertinent to understand that Bollywood was one of the most important sources of soft power for the nation at a global level. “The film industry employs hundreds of thousands of people, boosts travel and tourism and is one of the most important sources of soft power for India across the world”, read the letter, furthering that the industry has contributed generously to “national causes in times of need, and has readily offered its resources, name, recognition, time and funds – whenever called upon to do so, and often even without having to be called upon”.

It said that though they agreed that it was not easy to enter the industry and that there are struggles, but it said that these struggles are no different from the challenges and obstacles faced by new entrants in any field that they are not born into, be it politics, law, business, medicine or the media.

“These are difficult times for our country and the world, so rather than venting our fears and frustrations on each other with vile and vicious trolling, it is more important than ever to come together instead of tearing each other apart. Members of the industry on both sides of this debate, especially women, have been subjected to rape threats and death threats. This is unacceptable and must stop now,” the statement said.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death sparked a debate over nepotism in Bollywood

The sudden and untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has opened a can of worms and sparked a debate over nepotism in the cinema industry. Many celebrities have opened up on how the big and influential families in Bollywood have been propagating it over the years. Many blamed the big filmmakers such as Mahesh Bhatt and Karan Johar for their favouritism in the industry, which according to a few resulted in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Pertinently, Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt’s brother Mukesh Bhatt are eminent members of the Producer Guild of India.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Culture and History

Tipu Sultan: a freedom fighter or Islamic bigot?

Nivan Sadh -
Tipu Sultan is often credited in our history textbooks as a ‘secular’ ruler of Mysore who fought against the British in the late 1700s. While the latter part of the sentence does hold merit, the former is nothing but blatant propaganda
Read more
Crime

Man tied to a tree and beaten up on suspicion of theft, Congress leader gives it a communal spin: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Salman Nizami spreads fake news that a man beaten on suspicion of being thief was beaten for being Muslim
Read more

How an old Soviet joke explains Bollywood’s stance on free speech

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
While Maharashtra may be No. 1 in COVID cases, with a test positive rate around 20%, here is the No. 1 priority of the state government. How dare someone disrespect Mumbai Police?

FIR lodged against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair for doxxing a minor girl, stringent POCSO Act invoked

Media OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR had written to Delhi police seeking action against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair

18 out of 20 members of Facebook’s new ‘oversight board’ meant to ‘regulate content’ linked to George Soros: Read details

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
90 per cent of new Facebook oversight board to regulate content have links to liberal Jewish billionaire George Soros.

France vs Gujarat: Coronavirus and how India’s superstar performance in high recovery and low mortality is being ignored

Government and Policy Abhishek Banerjee -
United States and Western Europe have been brought to their knees by Coronavirus and its certainly not the time when they want to give credit to India

Recently Popular

News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy and mob led by her attack Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde for ‘indecent behaviour’: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Mob led by Congress party leader Kavitha Reddy attacked a budding Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends on Friday after accusing her of 'indecent behaviour'
Read more
News Reports

Akshay Kumar announces launch of action game FAU-G in support of Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative

OpIndia Staff -
Akshay Kumar has announced the launch of an action game, FAU-G, voicing his support for the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
Read more
News Reports

‘This time, jail experience was horrible’: How Rajdeep tried to paint accused Dr Kafeel Khan as an innocent victim

OpIndia Staff -
Khan said that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has such a large population to look after he is after a mere doctor like him.
Read more
Social Media

‘Nasal voice’, ‘short height’ and much more: Read why netizens are unhappy over Saif Ali Khan playing Raavan in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush

OpIndia Staff -
Saif Ali Khan to play the role of Lankesh Raavan in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, the next venture by Tanhaji director Om Raut.
Read more
Media

FIR lodged against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair for doxxing a minor girl, stringent POCSO Act invoked

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR had written to Delhi police seeking action against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy who attacked actress Samyuktha Hegde had heckled journalist Mahesh Hegde too: Here is what had happened

OpIndia Staff -
In January this year, Kavitha Reddy had joined hands with far-left activist Amulya Leona to publicly heckle journalist Mahesh Vikram Hegde at Mangaluru airport.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Producer Guild of India issues open letter, says Sushant’s death being used as a ‘tool’ to defame the film industry

OpIndia Staff -
The Producer Guild of India said that the slandering must stop as it is painting the film industry as a terrible place
Read more
News Reports

Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times uses Congress rants to target India’s moves in Ladakh

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese state-affiliated mouthpiece Global Times claims that Modi government is facing a severe pressure from the Congress party
Read more
Politics

Congress ties up with AIUDF for 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, rift within party grows, BJP calls it ‘conspiracy’ to harm the state

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress party is set for an alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) for the Assembly Elections in the state.
Read more
News Reports

Railway recruitment examinations for 3 categories to be conducted from December 15

OpIndia Staff -
The decision to conduct Railway Recruitment exams has been taken considering the successful conduct of the NEET-JEE examinations
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut goes on a misogynistic tirade against actress Kangana Ranaut, calls her ‘haramkhor’

OpIndia Staff -
After threatening Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut abuses her, lies that she disrespected Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Read more
News Reports

Ahmedabad: One Moin Qureshi marries Hindu girl by promising not to force her to convert, later starts torturing her to embrace Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Ahmedabad police have registered a case against Moin Qureshi under Sections, 498-A and 294-B of the IPC
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh High Court grants bail to rape accused to marry the victim

OpIndia Staff -
An accused in a rape case was granted two-months bail by the Madhya Pradesh High Court to marry his victim
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Archbishop, who criticised CAA, now accused of a multi-million dollar scam: Read the full details

Dibakar Dutta -
Former Karnataka High Court Judge Michael F Saldanha had accused Peter Machado and Bishop of Mysuru, K A William, of 'criminally misappropriating' ₹49.5 crores collected for Coorg Disaster Relief work in 2018.
Read more
News Reports

Book published by Union Ministry of Culture and ICHR glorifies the chief architects of Moplah Massacre, that resulted in genocide of Hindus, as ‘martyrs’

OpIndia Staff -
A 'Dictionary of Martyrs' published by Union Ministry of Culture and ICHR eulogises Islamic genocidal maniacs behind Moplah Massacre
Read more
Culture and History

Tipu Sultan: a freedom fighter or Islamic bigot?

Nivan Sadh -
Tipu Sultan is often credited in our history textbooks as a ‘secular’ ruler of Mysore who fought against the British in the late 1700s. While the latter part of the sentence does hold merit, the former is nothing but blatant propaganda
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
445,277FollowersFollow
319,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com