Months after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment, another budding actor from Bihar, Akshat Utkarsh, has reportedly died under mysterious circumstances in Mumbai. His family has alleged foul play. According to reports, actor Akshat Utkarsh hailing from Sikanderpur in Muzaffarpur, Bihar had come to Mumbai to make a career in Bollywood. He was found dead on September 28 (Sunday) late night.

The actor’s maternal uncle, Ranjit Singh has claimed that his nephew has been murdered. He alleged that the Mumbai police has not been cooperating with them. It has not even provided the family with a copy of the FIR lodged in the case of Akshat’s death yet, alleged Ranjit Singh.

Speaking to the media, the actor’s uncle said that Akshat had last spoken to his father- Vijayant Chaudhary at 9 pm on Sunday. Later in the night, they got the news of his death. The family is certain that the actor has been murdered.

On Tuesday morning, the family took the body of Akshat to Patna. From there, it was taken to his house in Muzaffarpur, where the last rites of the actor would be conducted.