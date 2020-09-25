Saturday, September 26, 2020
Amy Coney Barrett expected to be Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee: CNN

OpIndia Staff
Amy Coney Barrett
Image Credit: C-SPAN
Amy Coney Barrett, a circuit judge on the US Court of Appeals, is expected to be POTUS Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee to fill the vacancy caused by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, CNN has reported quoting sources. According to the news network, multiple sources have confirmed that barring a last minute change of mind, Amy Coney Barrett is expected to be the nominee.

“She was the plan all along. She’s the most distinguished and qualified by traditional measures. She has the strongest support among the legal conservatives who have dedicated their lives to the court. She will contribute most to the court’s jurisprudence in the years and decades to come,” a former senior administration official was quoted by CNN as saying.

Since the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, after Senate Republicans confirmed that they will move ahead with the appointment process, Amy Coney Barrett has been the front-runner for the job. For a while, Barbara Lagoa, another US Circuit Judge of the Court of Appeals serving in the Eleventh Circuit, was in contention and it was believed that Donald Trump could nominate her due to her being a Hispanic which could boost his electoral prospects among Latinos in the November presidential elections.

Donald Trump had earlier confirmed that he will be nominating a woman to the Supreme Court. Now it appears that he is set to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to the position. The expected nominee is a devout Catholic with conservative opinions on abortion which makes her extremely unpopular among Democrats. Furthermore, her positions on a variety of issues such as gun rights is diametrically opposite to the position held by Democrats. Our profile of Amy Coney Barrett can be read here.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

