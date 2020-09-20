Sunday, September 20, 2020
Updated:

Anurag Kashyap denies sexual assault charges, doesn’t forget to drag politics

Kashyap had earlier defended Tehelka founder Tarun Tejpal in sexual assault case filed by his colleague.

OpIndia Staff
Anurag Kashyap
Kashyap denied charges of sexual harrasment made by Payal Ghosh (Image: Yahoo News)
Anurag Kashyap has responded to the allegations made by actress Payal Ghosh. He posted a series of tweets in which he denied the allegations and alleged that it is a political attempt to silence him. He said, “What’s the matter, why it took so long to try to silence me. Despite being a woman, you have dragged the names of other women in an attempt to silence me. I will only say that the allegations are baseless.”

He continued to say that dragging the names of artists associated with him and the Bachchan family would not give strength to the allegations. Kashyap added, “I got married twice. If that is a crime, I accept it, and I have loved a lot, I accept that too. Whether it was for the first wife or the second one or any girlfriend or all the actresses I have worked with or the entire team of women that have worked with me or the women I have met alone or in public.”

He claimed that neither indulges in such behavior not tolerate anything like that. Kashyap also attempted to hint that it was visible in Ghosh’s interview that she was not telling the whole truth.

Kashyap drags politics, claims more such ‘attacks’ will happen soon

Later, Kashyap dragged politics and implied that the allegations of sexual assault against him are levelled by an ‘unknown actress’ because he ‘showed a mirror’ to Kangana Ranaut.

Kashyap implies charges of sexual assault against him are ‘politically motivated’
He retweeted a tweet by Congress leader Pankhuri Pathak, wherein she claimed that the ‘small time’ actress who levelled the allegations is a fan of PM Modi and former BJP MP Paresh Rawal, insinuating that the same negates her allegations.

At around 2:45 AM on 20th September, Kahsyap tweeted again saying more such attacks on him will happen soon. it is only the beginning.

Anurag Kashyap’s tweet

He claimed that he had been receiving calls from his well wishers are asking him to keep quite.

The allegations of Payal Ghosh

In her interview with ABN Telugu, actress Payal Ghosh alleged that Anurag Kashyap tried to sexually harass her at his place. She said, “I went to meet him, and the next day when he took me to the other room, he opened his zip and tried to force his c**k (penis) inside my vagina by opening my Salwar Kameez.” Ghosh also alleged that Kashyap tried to convince him by claiming physical relationships are common among filmmakers and actresses. He tried to convince her by saying celebrities like Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Mahi Gil are just a call away and come running to such his c**k (penis).

Anurag Kashyap and history of controversies

Anurag and controversies are in a relationship for many years. During the Me Too wave in India, a woman alleged that Vikas Bahl, Kashyap’s partner, tried to assault her sexually. Anurag Kashyap denied any knowledge of the incident but later wrote a 2-page open letter explaining his side of the story.

Kashyap had supported Tarun Tejpal, Tehelka founder, who was serving jail time for allegedly raping a junior colleague at that time. He said that he had seen the CCTV footage and none of what the girl said was true.

Anurag in 2019 used his social media accounts to spread false information about the Aligarh child rape case. He claimed that the dismembering of the body of the child and gouging out of the eyes of the child “did not happen” at all despite the fact that the post-mortem report said that vital parts from the body of the child victim body were missing.

