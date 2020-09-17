Thursday, September 17, 2020
Home News Reports Attorney General KK Venugopal denies consent for initiating contempt of court proceeding against journalist...
MediaNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Attorney General KK Venugopal denies consent for initiating contempt of court proceeding against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking contempt proceedings against India Today employee Rajdeep Sardesai for his tweets on the suo-motu contempt case against Prashant Bhushan and judiciary.

OpIndia Staff
AG KK Venugopal (L) and Rajdeep Sardesai (R)
5

Attorney General KK Venugopal on Friday declined to give his consent for initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against controversial journalist Rajdeep Sardesai for making a series of statements against the judiciary on Twitter.

According to Live Law, Attorney General KK Venugopal, in his letter to Supreme Court advocate Om Prakash Parihar, denied his consent to initiate contempt proceedings against controversial ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai for his tweets on the suo-motu contempt case against Prashant Bhushan and judiciary.

In the letter, KK Venugopal has stated that that the tweets made by Rajdeep Sardesai are not of “so serious a nature as to undermine the majesty of the Supreme Court or lower its stature in the minds of the public”.

“The reputation of the Supreme Court as one of the greatest pillars of democracy has been built assiduously over the last 70 years. Trifling remarks and mere passing criticism though perhaps distasteful are unlikely to tarnish the image of the institution,” said Attorney General KK Venugopal while saying that he did not find any warrant for initiation of contempt proceedings.

Contempt proceedings against Rajdeep Sardesai

- Advertisement -

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking contempt proceedings against India Today employee Rajdeep Sardesai for his tweets on the suo-motu contempt case against Prashant Bhushan and judiciary. The petitioner had also sought the consent of Attorney General KK Venugopal for initiating contempt proceedings against Rajdeep Sardesai.

The plea which sought contempt action against Rajdeep Sardesai for making comments against country’s judiciary stated that Rajdeep Sardesai’s tweets showed that these were “not only a cheap stunt of publicity among people but a deliberate attempt to spread hatred in form of Anti India campaign”.

Rajdeep Sardesai had criticised the Supreme Court after the apex court had convicted controversial far-left activist Prashant Bhushan for making disrespectful remarks against the Supreme Court.

However, it was not yet clear which tweet of his has warranted petition on contempt of court proceedings. Rajdeep Sardesai had made a series of tweets after Supreme Court had found Prashant Bhushan guilty in the contempt proceedings against him.

In one tweet, Rajdeep Sardesai had criticised the Supreme Court over its ruling on Prashant Bhushan case while claiming that the apex court had time to hear contempt case while habeas corpus petitions of those detained in Kashmir was pending for more than a year.

In another tweet, he had also said that the contempt of court case agains Bhushan was an embarrassment of its own making by the Supreme Court. In one more tweet, he had asked the courts on how to do their job.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Sudarshan TV controversy and the crackdown on the ‘UPSC Jihad’ show: Putting things in perspective

Editorial Desk -
For a country that proudly proclaims that the tenet of Freedom to express the uncomfortable truth is at the core of its existence, the entire controversy surrounding Sudarshan News and its show 'UPSC Jihad' has left a bad taste in the mouth.
Read more
Opinions

Janeudhari Brahmin Rahul Gandhi’s party celebrates a man who advocated physical violence against Brahmins

OpIndia Staff -
The janeudhari Brahmin-Rahul Gandhi has himself in the past, heaped praises and glorified the rabid anti-Hindu Periyar
Read more

Hindu RW needs to learn to speak “woke” in order to win globally

News Reports Abhishek Banerjee -
In the game of woke, we Hindus actually hold all possible cards. We are people of color. We come from an indigenous culture

Congress leader Badruddin Qureshi’s son accused of rape, forced conversion and torture of Hindu woman: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hindu woman alleges that she was raped as a minor by ex-Congress MLA's son

Amul wishes PM Modi on behalf of 3.6 million farmers of Gujarat, wins Internet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Amul shared a montage of various ads featuring PM Modi on his 70th birthday

Used the term UPSC Jihad because Zakat Foundation received funding from terror-linked organisations, Sudarshan TV tells SC

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan TV Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the controversial show 'UPSC Jihad' is called so because it has come to his knowledge through sources that the funding for Zakat Foundation is done through organisations linked to terror activities.

Recently Popular

News Reports

The Wire journalist loses her mind, claims Golden Retriever dog is ‘upper caste’

OpIndia Staff -
In ugly display of Brahmin hatred, the journalist went on to declare the Golden Retriever breed of dogs an upper caste.
Read more
News Reports

Kanagana Ranaut calls Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’ after Urmila attacks her asking to talk about drugs in its ‘origin’ Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Urmila Matondkar had slammed Kangana Ranut for criticizing Bollywood drug nexus, had asked to talk about drugs in Himachal Pradesh
Read more
News Reports

Lease of AMU school expires, family of former Jat King demand return of a part of land given by the king 90 years ago...

OpIndia Staff -
Former Jat king and freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh had leased 3.04 acres of land to AMU in 1929 for setting up a school
Read more
News Reports

Twitter suspends Chinese scientist’s account days after she had asserted that Wuhan coronavirus was made in a lab

OpIndia Staff -
The suspension of Dr Yan's account took place after she had gained over 60,000 followers in less than 48 hours.
Read more
Entertainment

Drugs, casual sex and taboos: This podcast by film journalist reaffirms what Kangana Ranaut says on the film industry

OpIndia Staff -
Film journalist Renil Abraham spills the beans on the deep, dark world of Bollywood.
Read more
Social Media

Nutella says they are ‘not halal’, Muslim fans try and convince themselves that they are not haram, just not halal certified

OpIndia Staff -
Nutella USA, while responding to a question on Twitter clarified that their product is not halal.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Attorney General KK Venugopal denies consent for initiating contempt of court proceeding against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai

OpIndia Staff -
A petition was filed in SC seeking contempt proceedings against Rajdeep Sardesai, and Attorney General's consent was sought
Read more
News Reports

Special CBI Court orders filing of criminal case against Arun Shourie on the charges of corruption in disinvestment of a hotel in Rajasthan

OpIndia Staff -
CBI court rejects closure report filed by CBI in Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel sale case, orders case filed against all accused including Arun Shourie
Read more
Media

Sudarshan TV controversy and the crackdown on the ‘UPSC Jihad’ show: Putting things in perspective

Editorial Desk -
For a country that proudly proclaims that the tenet of Freedom to express the uncomfortable truth is at the core of its existence, the entire controversy surrounding Sudarshan News and its show 'UPSC Jihad' has left a bad taste in the mouth.
Read more
News Reports

Nepal claims Indian cities Dehradun, Nainital under its ‘Greater Nepal’ campaign: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The tension between Indian and its Himalayan neighbour Nepal is likely to mount again as Nepal continues to provoke India.
Read more
News Reports

Agra: Asif Khan pretends to be Bunty Tyagi to lure a minor girl and keeps her in captivity, arrested by police after protests

OpIndia Staff -
Accused Asif Khan hid his identity and introduced himself as 'Bunty Tyagi' to lure the minor girl into a love affair
Read more
Opinions

Janeudhari Brahmin Rahul Gandhi’s party celebrates a man who advocated physical violence against Brahmins

OpIndia Staff -
The janeudhari Brahmin-Rahul Gandhi has himself in the past, heaped praises and glorified the rabid anti-Hindu Periyar
Read more
News Reports

Hindu RW needs to learn to speak “woke” in order to win globally

Abhishek Banerjee -
In the game of woke, we Hindus actually hold all possible cards. We are people of color. We come from an indigenous culture
Read more
News Reports

Sandalwood drug case: Former minister’s son Aditya Alva, accused of hosting drug parties, absconding

OpIndia Staff -
Alva, who is an accused in the drug case, has gone missing ever since the CCB launched a crackdown against the drug mafia in the state capital.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Badruddin Qureshi’s son accused of rape, forced conversion and torture of Hindu woman: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu woman alleges that she was raped as a minor by ex-Congress MLA's son
Read more
News Reports

Amul wishes PM Modi on behalf of 3.6 million farmers of Gujarat, wins Internet

OpIndia Staff -
Amul shared a montage of various ads featuring PM Modi on his 70th birthday
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,917FansLike
452,755FollowersFollow
15,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com