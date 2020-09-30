After the verdict of the Special CBI court that acquitted all the 32 accused in the disputed Babri structure demolition case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Congress Party should now apologise to the whole country.

Taking a dig at the Congress party, CM Yogi said that the Congress Party framed BJP leaders, saints and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders under false charges in the disputed Babri structure demolition case. He said that the party should apologise to the country for this conspiracy.

Court’s Verdict

In the Babri structure demolition case, the court acquitted all the 32 accused persons who included BJP stalwarts like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti. The court said that the CBI could not produce substantial evidence to prove that the accused had planned to pull down the structure. The Special CBI court said that the demolition of the structure was not a pre-planned conspiracy and that it happened at the spur of the moment. Special CBI Judge SK Yadav said that the accused were trying to stop the mob from demolishing the structure.