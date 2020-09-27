A video has emerged from Nagpur, Maharashtra in which a man, identified as gambling den kingpin Kishore alias Balya Belekar, was killed at a busy city square close to the residence of Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera at the square.

Belekar, who had a lengthy criminal record, was involved in running a gambling den. The person who killed Belekar is believed to be the son of a man Belekar murdered in 2001.

In the viral video, a group of men on motorcycles approached Belekar’s car when it was at the traffic signal of Bhole Petrol Pump square. His car was blocked by a motorcycle while his accomplices pulled Belekar out of the vehicle and killed him using axes and other sharp weapons. The onlookers watched the incident, but no one dared to intervene.

Maharashtra state home minister Anil Deshmukh’s residence is barely 1 km away from where the stabbing took place.

- Advertisement -

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that they had arrested a person who is the son of a man Belekar killed in 2001. “Belekar was also running a gambling activity and had been booked in many crimes since 1995,” he added. An offence has been registered against unidentified assailants.