Friday, September 25, 2020
NIA arrests Sayed Saddiq Ali, key conspirator in Bengaluru violence, recover sharp weapons, rods etc during raids: Report

The NIA had also conducted searches in 30 locations across the city on Thursday and recovered airgun, pellets, sharp weapons, iron rods, digital devices, digital voice recordings along with incriminating documents related to SDPI and PFI

Jhankar Mohta
Bengaluru Riots
Karnataka, Aug 12 (ANI): Firefighters spread water on the vehicles burnt by angry mob following an alleged remark on Prophet Mohammad by a relative of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, at Devar Jeevana Halli in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key conspirator in the attack on the KG Halli police station in the city’s north-eastern suburb that occurred on August 11, over a Facebook post that allegedly insulted the Prophet of Islam. The action came a day after the NIA took over the investigation into two cases in which the city police has invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). 

According to an official privy to the case, NIA on Thursday arrested one Sayed Saddiq Ali, who is said to be one of the key persons behind the ghastly attack by a frenzied Muslim mob, which led to the death of four people and left more than 60 police personnel severely injured.

The NIA confirmed that the 44-year-old, Sayed Saddiq Ali, works as a recovery agent with a bank and had been absconding since the August riots.

NIA recovers incriminating documents related to SDPI and PFI

Moreover, the NIA had also conducted searches in 30 locations across the city on Thursday. During the raids, the NIA recovered– airgun, pellets, sharp weapons, iron rods, digital devices, digital voice recordings (DVRs). It also found many incriminating documents and materials related to the radical Muslim organisations Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI), informed the NIA in a statement released by them.

NIA names SDPI leader Muzammil Pasha for instigating Bengaluru violence

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) which took over the investigation into the Bengaluru riots on September 24 (Wednesday) named SDPI leader Muzamil Pasha for “instigating the mob” to unleash violence on the streets of east Bengaluru. The Muslim mob had attacked and torched down two police station and also the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy.

“The state secretary of SDPI, Muzamil Pasha, had earlier called a meeting and directed the members of PFI/SDPI to instigate the mob and incite violence. The mob went on a rampage in DJ Halli, KG Halli, and Pulakeshi Nagar areas under Bengaluru City,” the NIA statement issued on Tuesday read.

The NIA also stated that more than 1000 people had gathered in front of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy’s residence in Kaval Byrasandra on August 11 over a derogatory post posted by his nephew Naveen on Facebook which allegedly insulted the religious sentiments of Muslims.

Till now, about 280 people in the case have been booked under the stringent UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) and various other provisions of the IPC. Some of the accused held in the riots case are said to be members of the SDPI and PFI.

The central agency will investigate if the accused persons had links with terror organisations.

