The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation into the Bengaluru riots case that occurred in August. Four people had lost lives and more than 60 police personnel were severely injured following the attacks by a violent Muslim mob, enraged over a Facebook post.

According to the reports, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), taking over the probe, has named SDPI leader Muzamil Pasha for “instigating the mob” to unleash violence on the streets of east Bengaluru. The Muslim mob had attacked and torched down two police station and also the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy.

“The state secretary of SDPI, Muzamil Pasha, had earlier called a meeting and directed the members of PFI/SDPI to instigate the mob and incite violence. The mob went on a rampage in DJ Halli, KG Halli, and Pulakeshi Nagar areas under Bengaluru City,” the NIA statement issued on Tuesday read.

The NIA also stated that more than 1000 people had gathered in front of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy’s residence in Kaval Byrasandra on August 11 over a derogatory post posted by his nephew Naveen on Facebook which allegedly insulted the religious sentiments of Muslims.

Till now, about 280 people in the case have been booked under the stringent UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) and various other provisions of the IPC. The central agency will investigate if the accused persons had links with terror organisations.

It was earlier reported that the SDPI leader Pasha, along with two other SDPI leaders, Jaffar and Khaleel Pasha had instigated the Muslim mob to pelt stones and torch vehicles near the police station. Pasha and others had been arrested.

The Bengaluru Riots

A Muslim mob went on a rampage and unleashed widespread violence in Bengaluru on the 11th of August over a Facebook post that was allegedly derogatory to Prophet Mohammad. Subsequently, FIRs have been filed which names five individuals who are said to have led a mob of 200-300 on that particular day.

Four people were killed and more than 60 police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting and the subsequent riots unleashed by the irate Muslim mobs. At least 10 vehicles, including Innovas of two DCPs, were damaged in front of the stations. The mob also set fire to the vehicles in front of the DJ Halli police station.

During the organised riots, the violent mob, carrying petrol bombs and other weapons, also barged into the nearby police quarters and attacked the premises. The house of MLA Akhanda Srinivasmurthy was brutally attacked and damaged by the mob.