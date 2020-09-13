Days after resigning from RJD, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passes away, Lalu Yadav tweets condolences from jail

Raghuvansh Pratap Singh is often remembered as the architect of MNREGA, passed away on Sunday due to post-COVID complications. Lalu Prasad Yadav tweeted condolences from jail. he wrote, “Dear Raghuvansh Babu! What did you do? I told you the day before yesterday, you are not going anywhere. But you went so far. I am silent I am sad. Will miss you very much.”

Singh had recently resigned from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) while being lodged in AIIMS, Delhi, for COVID treatment. In his letter, he wrote to RJD supremo that he had been on his side for three decades, and he had enough. Soon after learning about his resignation, Lalu asked him to get better and talk to him after that. He also requested Tejaswi Yadav to calm down the situation.

Those who were close to Singh told OpIndia that he had no intentions to rejoin RJD. As per the reports, Singh was not happy with the inclusion of Rama Singh in the party, who was his rival in the Vaishali constituency. In June, he raised questions on the decision making processes followed in the Party as well.

Impact of his demise on Bihar politics and upcoming elections

Singh was one of the most beloved leaders in Bihar, and his profound impact in the Rajput community in the state made a significant difference in the past. Because of him, the community stood by RJD during past elections. There were speculations that Singh may join BJP in the upcoming Bihar elections, which would have given an upper hand to the party.

Though Tejaswi on his resignation said that RJD is like a pond and one pot of water will have virtually no impact on the party functioning, Singh’s resignation stirred the political arena, and Lalu had to ask Tejaswi to alleviate the situation personally. Singh’s relations with Tejaswi went sour when he pitched Nitish back to the alliance.

Singh’s demise can work in favor of RJD because if he had left the party and joined BJP, a large chunk of the Rajput community would have shifted their interest in the elections. Also, as his resignation was still on hold, technically, he was part of RJD at the time of his demise, and there is a possible chance that RJD will try to use his name during elections.