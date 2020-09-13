Sunday, September 13, 2020
Home News Reports Days after resigning from RJD, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passes away, Lalu Yadav tweets condolences...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Days after resigning from RJD, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passes away, Lalu Yadav tweets condolences from jail

As his resignation was still on hold, technically, he was part of RJD at the time of his demise, and there is a possible chance that RJD will try to use his name during elections.

OpIndia Staff
Raghuvansh Pratap Singh died
Raghuvansh Pratap Singh died due to post Covid complications (Image: Raghuvansh Prasad Singh's twitter account iraghuvansh)
109

Raghuvansh Pratap Singh is often remembered as the architect of MNREGA, passed away on Sunday due to post-COVID complications. Lalu Prasad Yadav tweeted condolences from jail. he wrote, “Dear Raghuvansh Babu! What did you do? I told you the day before yesterday, you are not going anywhere. But you went so far. I am silent I am sad. Will miss you very much.”

Singh had recently resigned from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) while being lodged in AIIMS, Delhi, for COVID treatment. In his letter, he wrote to RJD supremo that he had been on his side for three decades, and he had enough. Soon after learning about his resignation, Lalu asked him to get better and talk to him after that. He also requested Tejaswi Yadav to calm down the situation.

Those who were close to Singh told OpIndia that he had no intentions to rejoin RJD. As per the reports, Singh was not happy with the inclusion of Rama Singh in the party, who was his rival in the Vaishali constituency. In June, he raised questions on the decision making processes followed in the Party as well.

Impact of his demise on Bihar politics and upcoming elections

Singh was one of the most beloved leaders in Bihar, and his profound impact in the Rajput community in the state made a significant difference in the past. Because of him, the community stood by RJD during past elections. There were speculations that Singh may join BJP in the upcoming Bihar elections, which would have given an upper hand to the party.

- Advertisement -

Though Tejaswi on his resignation said that RJD is like a pond and one pot of water will have virtually no impact on the party functioning, Singh’s resignation stirred the political arena, and Lalu had to ask Tejaswi to alleviate the situation personally. Singh’s relations with Tejaswi went sour when he pitched Nitish back to the alliance.

Singh’s demise can work in favor of RJD because if he had left the party and joined BJP, a large chunk of the Rajput community would have shifted their interest in the elections. Also, as his resignation was still on hold, technically, he was part of RJD at the time of his demise, and there is a possible chance that RJD will try to use his name during elections.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsraghuvansh prasad dies, raghuvansh prasad rjd
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Days after resigning from RJD, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passes away, Lalu Yadav tweets condolences from jail

OpIndia Staff -
Raghuvansh Prasad Singh had recently resigned from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) while being lodged in AIIMS, Delhi, for COVID treatment.
Read more
Media

Narendra Modi is a fascist

Nirwa Mehta -
When chief ministers of non-BJP-ruled states clamp down on freedom of press, it clearly means Prime Minister Modi is a fascist.
Read more

Man’s hand chopped off because of ‘786’ tattoo? Read how ‘liberals’ tried to shield a man accused of molesting a minor

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In past few days, 'liberals' have taken to social media to claim that a man, 28-year-old Akhlaq Salami, was a victim of a hate crime. They claimed that his hand was 'chopped off' because it was tattooed with '786', the numerical equivalent of the Arabic phrase 'Bismillah' in Islam.

Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named in Delhi riots disclosure statement, but not charged. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
News agency PTI had reported that the Delhi Police has named CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, left-wing activist Jayati Ghosh, Apoorvanand and documentary filmmaker Rahul Roy as co-conspirators in the communal violence that transpired in the national capital in February.

Dandekar sisters, celebrity stylist mysteriously delete their ‘Release Rhea’ Instagram post

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend Shibani and her sister Anusha Dandekar, who had put up social media post demanding Rhea Chakraborty's release from NCB custody, have now mysteriously deleted their posts.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS again

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Union Home Minister admitted to AIIMS on Saturday night, at around 11 PM, after he developed some breathing issues.

Recently Popular

News Reports

NCB to summon 25 Bollywood celebrities as Rhea Chakraborty reveals Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet consumed drugs, Karan Johar’s party under scanner

OpIndia Staff -
In her statement to NCB, Rhea Chakraborty had reportedly accepted her role in procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
News Reports

25 Bollywood celebrities named by Rhea and Showik in their interrogation by NCB for involvement in drug dealing: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB has so far arrested 9 people in the drug case, including Rhea and her brother Showik.
Read more
Politics

I enjoyed this cartoon of a veteran-beating shameless opportunist-in-chief ‘CM’: BJP MP shares the Uddhav Thackeray cartoon

OpIndia Staff -
Sharing the 'offensive' cartoon, the BJP MP said he enjoyed the cartoon of a "woman-bullying, veteran-beating shameless opportunist-in-chief" Uddhav Thackeray.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena asks cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel because it is insulting Uddhav Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
In a letter issued on Thursday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has asked the cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel immediately.
Read more
News Reports

Six Shiv Sena goons who assaulted retired Navy officer for sharing Uddhav Thackeray cartoon arrested: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The FIR filed by the retired naval officer stated that he was attacked by Shiv Sena workers earlier in the day for sharing a cartoon that had taken a dig at Uddhav Thackeray.
Read more
News Reports

Varanasi: Tired of being forced by husband Aftab and his family to adopt Islam, aspiring model Pooja commits suicide, locals call it a case...

OpIndia Staff -
The girl's family also living in Varanasi has pinned the blame of their daughter's death on her husband Aftab and his family
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Nehru got AIIMS made, then why is Sonia Gandhi going abroad for ‘routine medical checkup’, netizens ask Shashi Tharoor

OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor faces criticism after Sonia Gandhi travels abroad for treatment as he had slammed Amit Shah for treatment in pvt hospital
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: 14-year-old Hindu girl kidnapped, forcibly converted, and married to her Muslim abductor in Sindh

OpIndia Staff -
An affidavit apparently submitted by the Hindu girl said that her age is 18 years, while her birth certificate says she is 14
Read more
News Reports

Days after resigning from RJD, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passes away, Lalu Yadav tweets condolences from jail

OpIndia Staff -
Raghuvansh Prasad Singh had recently resigned from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) while being lodged in AIIMS, Delhi, for COVID treatment.
Read more
News Reports

Model-turned-Congress leader Ria D’Souza claims she witnessed drug consumption in Bollywood parties, says the entire industry do drugs

OpIndia Staff -
Model Andria D'Souza, responding to a social media user, revealed that most people in the TV and film industry consume drugs
Read more
News Reports

Iran executes ace wrestler Navid Afkari over alleged murder during anti-govt protests

OpIndia Staff -
Navid Afkari was earlier sentenced to death for allegedly murdering a security guard during the anti-government protest in Iran in 2018
Read more
Media

Narendra Modi is a fascist

Nirwa Mehta -
When chief ministers of non-BJP-ruled states clamp down on freedom of press, it clearly means Prime Minister Modi is a fascist.
Read more
News Reports

Man’s hand chopped off because of ‘786’ tattoo? Read how ‘liberals’ tried to shield a man accused of molesting a minor

OpIndia Staff -
In past few days, 'liberals' have taken to social media to claim that a man, 28-year-old Akhlaq Salami, was a victim of a hate crime. They claimed that his hand was 'chopped off' because it was tattooed with '786', the numerical equivalent of the Arabic phrase 'Bismillah' in Islam.
Read more
News Reports

Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named in Delhi riots disclosure statement, but not charged. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
News agency PTI had reported that the Delhi Police has named CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, left-wing activist Jayati Ghosh, Apoorvanand and documentary filmmaker Rahul Roy as co-conspirators in the communal violence that transpired in the national capital in February.
Read more
Entertainment

Dandekar sisters, celebrity stylist mysteriously delete their ‘Release Rhea’ Instagram post

OpIndia Staff -
Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend Shibani and her sister Anusha Dandekar, who had put up social media post demanding Rhea Chakraborty's release from NCB custody, have now mysteriously deleted their posts.
Read more
News Reports

Union Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS again

OpIndia Staff -
The Union Home Minister admitted to AIIMS on Saturday night, at around 11 PM, after he developed some breathing issues.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
450,804FollowersFollow
13,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com