Hours after Shiv Sena goons brutally attacked a veteran of the Indian Navy for sharing an Uddhav Thackeray cartoon on WhatsApp, a massive outrage had erupted across the country against Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena for brutalising and thrashing an elderly person.

Several concerned citizens expressed their anguish over the incident and took to social media to share the ‘offensive cartoon’ that infuriated the Shin Sena goons in the first place that led them to beat up the Navy officer.

Joining netizens, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar too posted the purported cartoon that had angered the Shiv Sena goons earlier.

Sharing the ‘offensive’ cartoon, the BJP MP said he enjoyed the cartoon of a “woman-bullying, veteran-beating shameless opportunist-in-chief” Uddhav Thackeray.

I enjoyed this cartoon of a woman-bullying, veteran-beating shameless opportunist-in-chief “CM” @OfficeofUT !



Do RT if u think someone else deserves to enjoy this as well 😂#LachaarShri pic.twitter.com/F6eEREtg7K — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@rajeev_mp) September 11, 2020

The Shiv Sena goons, who had thrashed the elderly man over a trivial cartoon has now become viral on the internet and is being shared across the social media platforms.

In the hilarious cartoon, that had infuriated the Shiv Sena goons, the Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was seen bowing in front of Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar. Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena is in alliance with NCP and Congress in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is often mocked by his critics and opposition parties members for allegedly being subservient to his alliance partners Congress and NCP. Many of his critics now refer to ‘Shiv Sena’ as ‘Sonia Sena’ over Congress party’s extreme control over Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government.

Navy veteran brutally attacked by Shiv Sena goons

On Friday, a veteran of the Indian Navy – Madan Sharma was attacked by Shiv Sena goons in Maharashtra on Friday for sharing a cartoon on WhatsApp.

The WhatsApp forward was allegedly a satirical cartoon featuring Uddhav Thackeray and his allies Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi.

In the CCTV footage of the incident that has gone viral on social media, one can see how the veteran was brutally attacked by a bunch of goons.

अभिनेत्री कंगना राणावत के कार्यालय की तोड़फोड़ करके अपनी मर्दानगी दिखाने वाले सत्ताधारी शिवसेना ने अब सत्ता के मद में एक बुजुर्ग भूतपूर्व नौसेना अधिकारी मदन शर्मा को मारपीट करते हुए उनकी आंख को जबरदस्त चोट पहुंचाई है। मुख्यमंत्री घरबैठे तानाशाही चला रहे है। pic.twitter.com/qF2NVcIN55 — Atul Bhatkhalkar (@BhatkhalkarA) September 11, 2020

Shockingly, a complaint filed was also filed against elderly person Sharma for sharing the cartoon which had mocked Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.