Sunday, September 27, 2020
Home Crime CBI registers case alleging violation of FCRA regulations in Kerala govt’s flagship ‘Life Mission’...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

CBI registers case alleging violation of FCRA regulations in Kerala govt’s flagship ‘Life Mission’ project

The allegation against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government is that the 'Life Mission', state government project was funded by an international agency named Red Crescent without any information to the central government thus violating the FCRA norms.

OpIndia Staff
7

In a major setback to the Communist-led Kerala government, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR in a special court in Ernakulam in connection with the financial irregularities in the Pinarayi Vijayan’s flagship ‘Life Mission’ project.

According to the reports, the CBI registered a case of Foreign Contribution (Regulations) Act violation in the Kerala government’s ‘Life Mission’ housing project for the poor and homeless people. The CBI also carried out searches at two locations in Kochi belonging to Santhosh Eapan of Unitac Builders, which won the contract of the project.

The allegation against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government is that the ‘Life Mission’ project was funded by an international agency named Red Crescent without informing the central government thus violating the FCRA norms.

The Kerala government had also stated that it had not sought the permission of the Union government before accepting funds from the UAE-based organisation for building apartment complexes under the project.

- Advertisement -

Red Crescent, a United Arab Emirates-based NGO affiliated to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Interestingly, Swapna Suresh, who is the kingpin in the Kerala gold smuggling scam has also agreed that she had got a commission in the deal between Red Crescent and Unitac builders.

The ‘Life Mission’ project corruption case has snowballed into a big political controversy in Kerala after Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala had alleged that Swapna Suresh had received one crore as commission from the project. He had demanded a CBI enquiry into the case.

CPI-M opposes CBI enquiry, says BJP using central agencies to intervene in Kerala

Following the CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities in the ‘Life Mission’ Project, the CPI(M) on Saturday alleged that the BJP was using central agencies to “intervene in Kerala politics”.

The CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan asserted that his party will resist any move by BJP to intervene in Kerala politics using central agencies.

“The decision of the Centre to hand over the probe into the ‘Life Mission’ Project to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is politically motivated and unusual. BJP had sabotaged governments in Congress-ruled states using the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Congress had opposed CBI strongly,” Balakrishnan said speaking to the media.

Opposing the CBI enquiry to the alleged scam, Balakrishnan further said, “Mamata Banerjee has ordered the CBI not to probe cases in Bengal. When Chandrababu Naidu became the Chief Minister, he denied the power to CBI to investigate in Andhra Pradesh. In Chhattisgarh, the Congress chief minister had taken a stand against CBI.”

“In Rajasthan too, the Congress chief minister himself took a stand against the CBI. It was decided not to take up any case,” he added.

The left-wing leader also accused the Congress party of taking an opposing stand in Kerala in comparison to its opposition to CBI intervention into cases in other states where they are in power.

“That Congress is now demanding CBI probe in Kerala on the ‘Life Mission’ Project. If the intention is to overthrow the Kerala government through this, the people of Kerala will be able to oppose the move legally and politically. There will be many more interventions. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) can survive that and move forward. A political campaign will be organised for it. The aim of BJP and Congress is to sabotage LDF,” Kodiyeri said.

NIA investigates Kerala gold scam

The CBI enquiry into the ‘Life Mission Project’ comes amidst the ongoing NIA investigation into gold scam in the state that has caused a major political setback for the Communist Party in Kerala. Several high-profile officers linked to Kerala CMO have been alleged to have played a role in the Kerala gold scam.

A close nexus between Pinarayi Vijayan-led government and Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh was recently unearthed during the NIA investigations into the gold scam. The NIA had confirmed to the court that prime accused Swapna Suresh had close links with CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s office.

Last month the call details of Swapna Suresh had also revealed that the accused was in regular touch with Kerala’s Higher Education minister KT Jaleel. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

‘Everybody does it, what is the big deal?’ Is Bollywood drug probe really worth prime time? Short answer is yes. Read why

Nirwa Mehta -
To claim that the Bollywood drug abuse has nothing to do with common man's life is like living in a fool's paradise, to put it mildly.
Read more
News Reports

NCB seizes mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet, Karishma Prakash to search for evidence in the Bollywood drug case

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB officials have impounded the mobile phones of these actresses to search for clues and more digital evidence for their involvement in the drug trade in the film industry.
Read more

Chhattisgarh: Journalist Kamal Shukla dragged on street, beaten up by Congress goons

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kamal Shukla, editor Bhoomkal Samachar, a regional newspaper, was dragged on the street by Congress goons, beaten and attacked with a sharp weapon.

Shiromani Akali Dal quits NDA over farm bills and ‘insensitivity of govt to Punjabi and Sikh issues’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After farm bills were passed, Akali leader and union food processing minister had resigned from the government in protest

PM Modi calls for an expanded role of India in the United Nations: Here are the 7 key highlights of his speech at the...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi raised questions over the handling of the coronavirus crisis by the United Nations during his speech at UNGA

Bollywood drug scandal coverage by media saves liberals the blushes as Bharat Bandh becomes a mega flop

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Ironically, one thing that saved liberals the blushes due to flop Bharat Bandh was same Bollywood coverage they had been mocking

Recently Popular

Media

AajTak ke camera se nahi bach payegi Deepika Padukone: As the actor makes her way to NCB, IndiaToday does everything they criticise Republic for

OpIndia Staff -
The Aaj Tak reporter added several non-essential information about Deepika Padukone to claim that the coverage was exclusive
Read more
Media

India Today editors’ tussle with Republic TV is ruining their own credibility, one tweet at a time: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal and Rajdeep's sly, targeted tweets against Republic TV are only helping to take their own credibilities further down, and exposing their own hypocrisy.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu girl beheaded after she refused to convert to Islam, husband Ejaz and friend Shoaib Akhtar nabbed

OpIndia Staff -
23-year-old Hindu woman has been brutally murdered by two Muslim youth after she refused to convert to Islam after marriage.
Read more
News Reports

‘Maaro, Kaato’, Muslim mob shouts as they attack beleaguered Hindu family in Kanpur over Facebook post: Read details

Jhankar Mohta -
"Poora Tandav teen ghante tak chalta raha", says the Hindu family in Kanpur which came under attack from an irate Muslim mob
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: No, Sunil Gavaskar didn’t make sexist comment against Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma during an IPL game

OpIndia Staff -
Sunil Gavaskar was referring to a video of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma playing cricket,, didn't make any sexist comment
Read more
News Reports

Ranveer Singh asks Narcotics Bureau to allow him to accompany Deepika Padukone during interrogation due to her ‘anxiety issues’

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, the husband of Deepika Padukone, has asked NCB whether he can be present during his wife’s interrogation
Read more

Latest News

Crime

CBI registers case alleging violation of FCRA regulations in Kerala govt’s flagship ‘Life Mission’ project

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala govt violated FCRA norms as 'Life Mission' project was funded by an international agency without approval of central govt
Read more
Opinions

‘Everybody does it, what is the big deal?’ Is Bollywood drug probe really worth prime time? Short answer is yes. Read why

Nirwa Mehta -
To claim that the Bollywood drug abuse has nothing to do with common man's life is like living in a fool's paradise, to put it mildly.
Read more
News Reports

NCB seizes mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet, Karishma Prakash to search for evidence in the Bollywood drug case

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB officials have impounded the mobile phones of these actresses to search for clues and more digital evidence for their involvement in the drug trade in the film industry.
Read more
News Reports

Despite rising Coronavirus cases, West Bengal government set to reopen cinema halls from October 1

OpIndia Staff -
Demands were made by several actors in the Bengali film industry, including TMC MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan.
Read more
News Reports

Chhattisgarh: Journalist Kamal Shukla dragged on street, beaten up by Congress goons

OpIndia Staff -
Kamal Shukla, editor Bhoomkal Samachar, a regional newspaper, was dragged on the street by Congress goons, beaten and attacked with a sharp weapon.
Read more
News Reports

Former union minister and BJP leader Jaswant Singh passed away, PM Modi tweets condolences

OpIndia Staff -
A close confidante of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Jaswant Singh played an important role in strengthening BJP’s position in Rajasthan.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Daughter registers a complaint against father for ‘cheating’ her in Ludo game

OpIndia Staff -
After losing a game, the young woman developed bitterness against her father. The resentment increased over time after the father defeated her in subsequent games.
Read more
Politics

Here is how senators and Joe Biden reacted to Donald Trump announcing Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court seat vacated by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Read more
News Reports

Donald Trump formally announces Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat

OpIndia Staff -
US President Donald Trump has formally announced Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court
Read more
News Reports

Shiromani Akali Dal quits NDA over farm bills and ‘insensitivity of govt to Punjabi and Sikh issues’

OpIndia Staff -
After farm bills were passed, Akali leader and union food processing minister had resigned from the government in protest
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
456,047FollowersFollow
17,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com