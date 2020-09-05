In a shocking act, a mob led by Congress party leader Kavitha Reddy attacked a budding Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends on Friday after accusing her of ‘indecent behaviour’ at Agara lake premises in Bengaluru city.

According to Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde, she and her two friends had visited the Agara lake on Friday evening to practice Hula hoops. As she was continuing to work out, a lady approached and began to hurl abuses at them for alleged ‘indecent behaviour’.

In an act of moral policing, the lady, who is identified as Congress leader Kavitha Reddy not only hurled abuses at Hegde and her friends but also physically attacked her. Kavitha Reddy was accompanied by a mob, which can be heard shouting slogans against the Kannada actress.

In the video shared by the Kannada actress, it can be seen that Congress leader Kavitha Reddy not only indulged in an act of moral policing but also attacked two young girls.

Narrating the incident, Hegde said that as they were practising the Hula hoops, an elderly lady walked up to them and abused them for wearing ‘indecent clothes’.

“Are you cabaret dancers? What sort of clothes are you wearing? A@&&&@s! If you wear such clothes and something happens to you the next time, don’t come crying to anyone,” the Congress leader Kavitha Reddy abused them according to Hegde.

The Kannada actress, who was seen visibly shaken by the incident, had recorded the video of the whole incident in which Kavitha Reddy and her mob were seen bullying her and abusing her over charges of vulgar behaviour in the public premises.

Hegde also alleged that ten men had also joined Reddy, who began to threaten them saying that they will fix her in the ongoing drug scandal.

“Then they surrounded us and locked us in following which the lady charged towards my friend and assaulted her. I taped all this on camera. We were then for colt taken to the local station and she continued ranting against us. One of the cops thankfully said we had done nothing wrong and sent us off,” narrated Samyuktha.

Shockingly, the police personnel who were present near the Agara lake can be seen asking the actress to stay quiet and not to record the video of the incident. One police personnel was heard arguing with the actress to amicably settle the problem rather than recording the video.

The visibly upset actress also alleged that the cops took the side of the Congress worker and asked them to leave the spot rather than taking against the perpetrators. One of the eyewitnesses stood in support of the actress and apprised the police personnel regarding the incident to state that the girls who had visited the lake were just doing their workouts and did not indulge in any indecent behaviour.

The actress, who is disturbed after the incident report asked what wrong did they do that she and her friend had to go such trauma after being shamed in the public. “It’s high time we questioned such behaviour where people play moral police and torture them without reason. And we hear of such incidents so often. This has got to stop,” said Samyuktha.