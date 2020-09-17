Thursday, September 17, 2020
Home News Reports Congress leaders spread fake news, twist Defence Minister’s statement to insinuate that China occupied...
News ReportsFact-CheckSocial Media Fact-Check
Updated:

Congress leaders spread fake news, twist Defence Minister’s statement to insinuate that China occupied 38,000 sq. km of land in the recent LAC stand-off

The Defense Minister was actually talking about the territory already under the Chinese control but the Congress leaders twisted his words to claim that India lost territory to China in the recent stand-off with China along the LAC.

OpIndia Staff
Fake news on LAC
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Courtesy: indusdictum.
4

Addressing the Parliament over the ongoing India-China stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that China has around 38,000 square kilometres of Indian territory in Ladakh under its control. He said that China claims another 90,000 square kilometres of territory in the Eastern sector of the Indo-china boundary in Arunachal Pradesh as its own. He added that 5,180 square kilometres of Indian territory in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was ceded by Pakistan to China under the Boundary Agreement of 1963.

Speaking about China’s malicious designs, Singh told that China does not accept the traditional and customary alignment of the boundaries between the two countries. He praised the Indian forces for showing patience as well as valour as and when required amid the tense situation at the LAC, he assured that India is well prepared to deal with any situation along the LAC. The members of Parliament showed solidarity with the armed forces.

However, some Congress leaders and some usual fake news peddlers could not hold themselves back for long and started spreading fake news on social media about the Indian territory under the control of China by twisting the Defense Minister’s speech in the Parliament. Apparently assuming that people would fall for his white lie, Congress leader Salman Nizami twisted the Defense Minister’s words and insinuated that China occupied 38,000 square kilometres of Indian territory in Ladakh during the recent stand-off at the LAC. He accused the Prime Minister of lying and also called him “Darpok Chowkidar”.

Soon the other fake news peddlers jumped in to expose their dim wits and started harping on the same lie. Gaurav Pandhi, National Coordinator of Digital Communications and Social Media Department of Congress went on to called PM Modi a traitor.

- Advertisement -

Some Pakistani social media handles on Twitter also joined the fake news peddlers of Congress and started further spreading the lie.

Another fake news news peddler on Twitter shared a cleverly clipped video containing the Defense Minister’s statement about the Indian territory under the Chinese control and the statement of Prime Minister wherein he assured that no new territory was lost to China.

Controversial ‘journalist’ Rana Ayyub, who is a habitual fake news peddler, could not lag behind. She too peddled the same lie and also imagined how media would have targeted former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, had he been in Modi’s place.

Evidently, Congress leaders along with their fellow fake news peddlers tried hard to mislead people into believing that India lost 38,000 square kilometres of its territory to China in the recent stand-off along the LAC. Because, when Rajnath Singh was talking about 38,000 square kilometres of Indian land occupied by China, he was talking about Aksai Chin, part of Ladakh occupied by China during the Jawaharal Nehru regime. In fact, Nehru was not even concerned about the illegal occupation, saying that not even a blade of grass grows there.

However, it has become an old and boring trick of Congress leaders and their fellow fake news peddlers and people are well aware of it. Congress never misses a chance to twist or hide facts to spread fake news and target the government even if they harm the country’s interests in the process.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

On his 70th birthday, PM Modi fondly recalls his teacher and mentor, read how he was as a student

OpIndia Staff -
Nation wishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he celebrates his 70th birthday today.
Read more
News Reports

From Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt to Gauri Khan: The celebrities who flew ‘high’ and have battled drug addiction

OpIndia Staff -
Many Bollywood celebrities have confessed they had a drug problem at some point in their lives, some even went to jail for the same
Read more

Attorney General KK Venugopal denies consent for initiating contempt of court proceeding against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A petition was filed in SC seeking contempt proceedings against Rajdeep Sardesai, and Attorney General's consent was sought

Sudarshan TV controversy and the crackdown on the ‘UPSC Jihad’ show: Putting things in perspective

Media Editorial Desk -
For a country that proudly proclaims that the tenet of Freedom to express the uncomfortable truth is at the core of its existence, the entire controversy surrounding Sudarshan News and its show 'UPSC Jihad' has left a bad taste in the mouth.

Janeudhari Brahmin Rahul Gandhi’s party celebrates a man who advocated physical violence against Brahmins

Opinions OpIndia Staff -
The janeudhari Brahmin-Rahul Gandhi has himself in the past, heaped praises and glorified the rabid anti-Hindu Periyar

Hindu RW needs to learn to speak “woke” in order to win globally

News Reports Abhishek Banerjee -
In the game of woke, we Hindus actually hold all possible cards. We are people of color. We come from an indigenous culture

Recently Popular

News Reports

The Wire journalist loses her mind, claims Golden Retriever dog is ‘upper caste’

OpIndia Staff -
In ugly display of Brahmin hatred, the journalist went on to declare the Golden Retriever breed of dogs an upper caste.
Read more
News Reports

Kanagana Ranaut calls Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’ after Urmila attacks her asking to talk about drugs in its ‘origin’ Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Urmila Matondkar had slammed Kangana Ranut for criticizing Bollywood drug nexus, had asked to talk about drugs in Himachal Pradesh
Read more
News Reports

Nepal claims Indian cities Dehradun, Nainital under its ‘Greater Nepal’ campaign: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The tension between Indian and its Himalayan neighbour Nepal is likely to mount again as Nepal continues to provoke India.
Read more
News Reports

Lease of AMU school expires, family of former Jat King demand return of a part of land given by the king 90 years ago...

OpIndia Staff -
Former Jat king and freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh had leased 3.04 acres of land to AMU in 1929 for setting up a school
Read more
News Reports

Twitter suspends Chinese scientist’s account days after she had asserted that Wuhan coronavirus was made in a lab

OpIndia Staff -
The suspension of Dr Yan's account took place after she had gained over 60,000 followers in less than 48 hours.
Read more
Entertainment

Drugs, casual sex and taboos: This podcast by film journalist reaffirms what Kangana Ranaut says on the film industry

OpIndia Staff -
Film journalist Renil Abraham spills the beans on the deep, dark world of Bollywood.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Congress leaders spread fake news, twist Defence Minister’s statement to insinuate that China occupied 38,000 sq. km of land in the recent LAC stand-off

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leaders twist Rajnath Singh's statement on Aksai Chin to claim China occupied 38000 sq km Indian land recently
Read more
News Reports

MES employee posted in Jaipur arrested by military intelligence for sending information to Pakistan after getting honey-trapped on Facebook

OpIndia Staff -
The accused defense employee was in touch with the Pakistani operative for two and a half years and used to call her "Madamji".
Read more
News Reports

On his 70th birthday, PM Modi fondly recalls his teacher and mentor, read how he was as a student

OpIndia Staff -
Nation wishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he celebrates his 70th birthday today.
Read more
News Reports

‘Attempts made to discredit police probe in Delhi riots’: More than 400 eminent citizens issue statement after Prashant Bhushan alleges criminal conspiracy in the...

OpIndia Staff -
The statement states that the signatories are anguished that a number of persons are casting doubts on police probe in Delhi riots case
Read more
News Reports

From Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt to Gauri Khan: The celebrities who flew ‘high’ and have battled drug addiction

OpIndia Staff -
Many Bollywood celebrities have confessed they had a drug problem at some point in their lives, some even went to jail for the same
Read more
News Reports

Attorney General KK Venugopal denies consent for initiating contempt of court proceeding against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai

OpIndia Staff -
A petition was filed in SC seeking contempt proceedings against Rajdeep Sardesai, and Attorney General's consent was sought
Read more
News Reports

Special CBI Court orders filing of criminal case against Arun Shourie on the charges of corruption in disinvestment of a hotel in Rajasthan

OpIndia Staff -
CBI court rejects closure report filed by CBI in Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel sale case, orders case filed against all accused including Arun Shourie
Read more
Media

Sudarshan TV controversy and the crackdown on the ‘UPSC Jihad’ show: Putting things in perspective

Editorial Desk -
For a country that proudly proclaims that the tenet of Freedom to express the uncomfortable truth is at the core of its existence, the entire controversy surrounding Sudarshan News and its show 'UPSC Jihad' has left a bad taste in the mouth.
Read more
News Reports

Nepal claims Indian cities Dehradun, Nainital under its ‘Greater Nepal’ campaign: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The tension between Indian and its Himalayan neighbour Nepal is likely to mount again as Nepal continues to provoke India.
Read more
News Reports

Agra: Asif Khan pretends to be Bunty Tyagi to lure a minor girl and keeps her in captivity, arrested by police after protests

OpIndia Staff -
Accused Asif Khan hid his identity and introduced himself as 'Bunty Tyagi' to lure the minor girl into a love affair
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,917FansLike
452,796FollowersFollow
15,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com