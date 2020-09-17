Addressing the Parliament over the ongoing India-China stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that China has around 38,000 square kilometres of Indian territory in Ladakh under its control. He said that China claims another 90,000 square kilometres of territory in the Eastern sector of the Indo-china boundary in Arunachal Pradesh as its own. He added that 5,180 square kilometres of Indian territory in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was ceded by Pakistan to China under the Boundary Agreement of 1963.

Speaking about China’s malicious designs, Singh told that China does not accept the traditional and customary alignment of the boundaries between the two countries. He praised the Indian forces for showing patience as well as valour as and when required amid the tense situation at the LAC, he assured that India is well prepared to deal with any situation along the LAC. The members of Parliament showed solidarity with the armed forces.

However, some Congress leaders and some usual fake news peddlers could not hold themselves back for long and started spreading fake news on social media about the Indian territory under the control of China by twisting the Defense Minister’s speech in the Parliament. Apparently assuming that people would fall for his white lie, Congress leader Salman Nizami twisted the Defense Minister’s words and insinuated that China occupied 38,000 square kilometres of Indian territory in Ladakh during the recent stand-off at the LAC. He accused the Prime Minister of lying and also called him “Darpok Chowkidar”.

So, India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh admits in Parliament that China has occupied Indian Land, around 38000 sq kms illegally. PM Modi lied & gave pro-China statement. He is scared to name China. DARPOK CHOWKIDAR! — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) September 15, 2020

Soon the other fake news peddlers jumped in to expose their dim wits and started harping on the same lie. Gaurav Pandhi, National Coordinator of Digital Communications and Social Media Department of Congress went on to called PM Modi a traitor.

China invaded our territory & occupied 38000 sq km land in Ladakh



China — we didn’t infiltrate, where we are right now is our territory



BJP Govt — China didn’t infiltrate, where they are right now is their territory



***Desh Ke Gaddar***#BikGayiModiSarkar — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) September 16, 2020

Some Pakistani social media handles on Twitter also joined the fake news peddlers of Congress and started further spreading the lie.

Happy Birthday to the best Prime Minister in the world, Narendra Modi, Who gifted 38000 sq km of land to the Chinese in #laddakh.#shutupkangana 😜😜😜😜 — Red Media Pakistan 🇵🇰🇹🇷🇨🇳🇦🇫🇵🇰🇳🇵🇧🇩 (@RedStoneProduc4) September 17, 2020

Another fake news news peddler on Twitter shared a cleverly clipped video containing the Defense Minister’s statement about the Indian territory under the Chinese control and the statement of Prime Minister wherein he assured that no new territory was lost to China.

Modi lies exposed 😎

China occupies 38000 sq km land of India. @rajnathsingh pic.twitter.com/BwkLRCnpjz — Shah Nawazkhan (@ShahNawazKhanMM) September 15, 2020

Controversial ‘journalist’ Rana Ayyub, who is a habitual fake news peddler, could not lag behind. She too peddled the same lie and also imagined how media would have targeted former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, had he been in Modi’s place.

Evidently, Congress leaders along with their fellow fake news peddlers tried hard to mislead people into believing that India lost 38,000 square kilometres of its territory to China in the recent stand-off along the LAC. Because, when Rajnath Singh was talking about 38,000 square kilometres of Indian land occupied by China, he was talking about Aksai Chin, part of Ladakh occupied by China during the Jawaharal Nehru regime. In fact, Nehru was not even concerned about the illegal occupation, saying that not even a blade of grass grows there.

However, it has become an old and boring trick of Congress leaders and their fellow fake news peddlers and people are well aware of it. Congress never misses a chance to twist or hide facts to spread fake news and target the government even if they harm the country’s interests in the process.