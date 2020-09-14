Rana Ayyub is ‘male’? Netizens poke fun after ‘journalist’ shares COVID-19 negative test report

Controversial journalist Rana Ayyub today shared a COVID-19 report on Twitter that had the social media in splits.

The journalist had taken to Twitter to share a COVID-19 report, seemingly to assert that she has tested negative for the coronavirus. However, she could not evade the questioning eyes on the social media platform, who were quick to point out that the gender column in the report shared by Ayyub reads “male”.

Rana was quick to pull down the tweet and subsequently post another screenshot of a COVID-19 report in which sex column was conveniently cropped out. However, this did not stop the netizens from poking fun at the journalist for uploading a report that categorised her as “male”.

Following the gaffe, jokes and jibes regarding Ayyub’s identity flooded the platform. One user shared the image of Pakistani singer Taheer Shah, claiming that they resemble each other a lot.

Rana Ayyub’s real face revealed 😱 pic.twitter.com/WLLRKU8aua — N K Deewan. (@Spoof_Junkey) September 14, 2020

A Twitter user who goes by the handle @arunpudur jokingly wondered if Rana is gender fluid to have been categorised as “male” in the report shared by her. He also insinuated if Rana had actually gotten admitted to the hospital to supposedly get her body cleaned up of drugs.

Why did @RanaAyyub delete this tweet which clearly states ‘Male’ in the report?



Is this a fake report?



Or is she gender fluid?



Or like many Mumbai based druggies who are getting admitted to the hospital to clean up their body of drugs?



What do you think dosto? 🙂 https://t.co/AC2a9hPzyZ pic.twitter.com/X5L9zgWUit — अरुन् पुदुर् (@arunpudur) September 14, 2020

One of the social media users inquiringly questioned Rana Ayyub as to when she underwent a gender change operation.

Rana Bibi when did you go for gender change operation.🤭 pic.twitter.com/hi1tpFgnp8 — Preeti Uchil (@UchilPreeti2382) September 14, 2020

Another Twitter user, Ankur Singh, suspected if the report shared by Rana Ayyub was her at all. He also shared suspicions as to whether the ‘journalist’ had actually been diagnosed with COVID-19.

This clearly means this is not her report.



Also raises doubt whether she had COVID-19 or not? https://t.co/k9Tqf6lwht — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) September 14, 2020

Another user claimed that Ayyub had probably faked her coronavirus positive news to gain sympathy in the social media and also praise the Maharashtra government for getting cured so fast.

So @RanaAyyub faked her Covid-19 positive news so that she can gain sympathy and also praise Maharashtra govt for getting her treated so quickly?



Here's her tweet showing a report of Covid-19 free patient, unfortunately she used a report of a "Male" PATIENT, 🙏😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0RlUxqQ0iO — Jhootha LOL Gadha (@FakeRainaNephew) September 14, 2020

Rana Ayyub had today posted a tweet asserting that she had tested negative for COVID-19, a malady caused by the Wuhan coronavirus. Last week, she had she took to Twitter to inform that her oxygen levels dipped last night and eventually she tested positive for Chinese virus. She had claimed she is looking for a hospital bed in Navi Mumbai to get herself admitted.

While netizens took a dig at Rana Ayyub for uploading a report that had her labelled as male, there are several incidents when the journalist was accused of spreading misinformation and fake news during the pandemic.

She had shared a video claiming a labourer on Shramik Special train died of starvation while it was due to an existing health condition. She was also found shielding the Tablighi Jamaat, the congregation of Muslims which acted as one of the initial hotspots for the spread of Chinese coronavirus. Further, along with leftist ‘historian’ William Dalrymple, she was caught spreading the old image of curfew defaulters being punished as that of migrant labourers.