Fact-check: Did 26/11 Mumbai terror conspirator David Headley procure funds for Shiv Sena from US

On Tuesday, a popular social media user shared a screenshot of a tweet by pro-AAP blog Janta Ka Reporter.

This is big news .. a shocking allegation



The news item in the screenshot cited 26/11 Mumbai terror attack conspirator David Headley’s confession in US in March 2016 wherein he had said that he was trying to raise funds for the Shiv Sena, ruling party in Maharashtra. Since the Twitter handle was earlier found demanding that Congress leader Udit Raj be made party president and the news was published by an outlet known to be pro-AAP blog that has published fake news many times, many people were not sure if this is true.

However, turns out the pro-AAP blog had indeed reported the news in March 2016.

As per the report, during a cross examination in the Mumbai court via video conferencing from the US, Headley had confessed to organising a fund raising programme for Shiv Sena. He had even planned on inviting Shiv Sena leader the late Bala Saheb Thackeray for the fundraiser. Many Congress leaders had then attacked Shiv Sena over the confessions.

Former Congress spokesperson had also attacked PM Modi for BJP’s alliance partner’s alleged involvement with a terrorist.

Amusingly, Congress itself is now in alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Congress leader Pawan Khera had also expressed shock.

In fact, as per a 2013 report, Headley had tried to forge friendship with Shiv Sena leader Rajaram Rege to get access to Shiv Sena. The two had exchanged emails where Headley had given business proposals. Shiv Sena leader Rege had also reportedly tried to lure Headley into business deals in 2008. Copy of the emails was produced by federal prosecutors in the court. Rege had even met Headley outside the Sena building reportedly for ‘2 minutes’ and denied him access to the building.

While Headley had made the allegations, Shiv Sena had back then refuted the same.

David Headley wanted to recruit filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s son Rahul Bhatt to ISI

A close aide of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s son Rahul Bhatt, David Headley had wanted to recruit the latter into Pakistan’s intelligence service ISI. As per reports, a day prior to the deadly Mumbai attack in 2008, Headley had warned Bhatt and asked him not to go to South Mumbai on 26th November, 2008, the day of the attack.