Deepika Padukone admits to being a part of drugs chat Whatsapp group

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has reportedly confessed to being a part of the Whatsapp group, where discussions on drugs took place, for which she was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday.

As per reports, the NCW is of the belief that both Deepika and her manager Karishma Prakash have come prepared for the interrogation. The suspicion of the investigating officials is premised on the fact that the actress had earlier cited her medical condition to extend the date of the summon to September 25. Reportedly, her manager Karishma was also with her when she had returned to Mumbai from Goa. The legal hassle is likely to increase for the actress after she admitted to having drugs-related conversation with her manager Karishma Prakash.

NCB quizzed the duo on Saturday regarding the ongoing investigation in the drug-scandal case, which had emerged during the probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. However, the investigating officials are not satisfied with their response. NCW had also summoned actresses such as Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in connection to the case.

NCW believes Deepika Padukone was the admin of the Whatsapp group

As per a Times Now report, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sources on Saturday revealed that Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was the admin of the WhatsApp group in which the conversations regarding drugs were found. The Times Now report states that Deepika, Karishma and Jaya Saha were all admins of the group. It stated that two mobile numbers belonging to Deepika were added in the group.

Deepika’s name had emerged in the drug abuse probe earlier this week after her WhatsApp conversations went viral. A series of WhatsApp conversations had gone viral recently where the actress’ was allegedly asking for hash (or hashish, a drug made from cannabis plant) from a certain person named ‘K’, who many believe is her manager, Karishma Prakash.