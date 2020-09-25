As per a Times Now report, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sources on Saturday revealed that Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was the admin of the WhatsApp group in which the conversations regarding drugs were found.

According to the reports, ahead of the interrogation of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone in the drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau, it has been disclosed that the Bollywood actress was the admin of the group in which the alleged conversation regarding the procurement of drugs had taken place.

Watch: TIMES NOW's Meghna Deka takes us through the details of group members of the alleged drug chats WhatsApp group.



NCB sources: Deepika Padukone was the admin of WhatsApp group pic.twitter.com/o2KJ7R4ZNQ — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 25, 2020

The Times Now report states that Deepika, Karishma and Jaya Saha were all admins of the group. It stated that two mobile numbers belonging to Deepika were added in the group.

Deepika’s name had emerged in the drug abuse probe earlier this week after her WhatsApp conversations went viral. A series of WhatsApp conversations had gone viral recently where the actress’ was allegedly asking for hash (or hashish, a drug made from cannabis plant) from a certain person named ‘K’, who many believe is her manager, Karishma Prakash.

The drug conversation allegedly between Deepika Padukone and others on 28th October 2017 went something like this:

10:03 AM (+91-992——-) ‘D’ (believed to be Deepika): K…Maal you have?

10:05 AM (+91-961——-) ‘K’: I have but at home. I am at Bandra…

10:05, K: I can ask Amit if you want

10:07, Deepika: Yes!! Pllleeeeasssee

10:08, K: Amit has. He’s carrying it

10:12, Deepika: Hash na?

10:12, Deepika: Not weed

10:14, K: What time are you coming to Koko

10:15: Deepika: 1130/12ish

10:15: Deepika: Till what time is Shal there?

K: I think she said 11:30 because she needs to at the other place at 12

NCB summons Deepika Padukone for interrogation

Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash was also summoned by the NCB for questioning. The update comes after Rhea Chakraborty’s talent manager Jaya Saha’s name appeared in some of the text messages with the former. As per a report by Republic TV, both, ‘D’ and ‘K’ were part of the WhatsApp group that had discussed drugs. Republic has confirmed that the ‘D’ in drugs chat was Deepika Padukone.

The NCB, which has launched an investigation into the drug peddling and procurement cases in Bollywood, had also summoned Deepika Padukone for further questioning the drug case. The actress is expected to appear before the NCB officials for interrogation on Saturday.

Along with Deepika, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have also been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the drug mafia case.