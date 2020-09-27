Sunday, September 27, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi HC orders Twitter to remove alleged defamatory tweets against Rajdeep Sardesai and India...
Editor's picksMediaNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Delhi HC orders Twitter to remove alleged defamatory tweets against Rajdeep Sardesai and India Today by former employee of the media house

While the court didn’t comment on the truthfulness of the claims made in the tweets, it said that the defendant could have expressed his views while maintaining civility, objecting to using 'fixer', 'dalla' for Sardesai

OpIndia Staff
Rakesh Krishnan Thiyya, Rajdeep Sardesai
Rakesh Krishnan Thiyya, Rajdeep Sardesai
81

In an order passed on 25th September, the Delhi High Court ordered Twitter to take down several tweets by former India Today employee Rakesh Krishnan Thiyya for allegedly defaming the media house and Rajdeep Sardesai, a journalist with India Today TV. Hearing a plea filed by Rajdeep Sardesai and The Living Media Ltd, that owns India Today, Justice Rajiv Shakdher opined that the tweets lack justification, and use of cuss words in the tweets impacts the image of Sardesai.

The case was filed against the series of tweets posted by Rakesh Krishnan Thiyya on August 28, a day after the infamous interview of actor Rhea Chakraborty with Sardesai which was aired on Aaj Tak. Rakesh Krishnan Thiyya, who worked in the media house for nearly 2 years as an assistant copy editor, in a thread of Tweets has torn into the media house’s subterfuge, claiming that since the year 1999, Living Media Group has degenerated into a racket, with its editors turning into fixers rather than writers.

He had made several explosive claims about India Today, like commissioning opinion polls with predetermined results, manipulating circulation and viewership data to defraud advertisers, publishing fake letters to editor etc.

Apart from India Today group, he had also specifically targeted Rajdeep Sardesai, calling him a fixer, a dalla, referring to his interview of Sonia Gandhi. He had also tweeted, “Who knows how much money changed hands for the Rhea interview. Only time will tell.”

- Advertisement -

The petitioners argued that the allegations made Thiyya were false, and he also used cuss words like ‘fixer’, ‘dalla’ (pimp) for Sardesai, which is defamatory. They also rebutted claims about fabricated circulation numbers, quoting Audit Bureau of Circulations figures. The petitioners said that there is no basis of allegations made by Thiyya in his tweets, and these tweets have harmed the reputation of the media house along with Rajdeep Sardesai. Thus, they requested the court to order Thiyya to take down the alleged defamatory tweets.

Hearing the arguments, the court agreed with India Today group, and said that at least at this stage, the media house has established that the prima facie the tweets lack justification. The court said that usage of cuss words not only impacts the reputation of the concerned individual and lowers his image in the eyes of his friends, acquaintances, peers and associates but also impinges upon the business interests of the plaintiffs.

While the court didn’t comment on the truthfulness of the claims made in the tweets, it said that the defendant could have expressed his views while maintaining civility. “Since social media platforms are accessed by a large number of persons of various ages, it is expected of users to display sobriety and common courtesies to those towards whom the comments are directed,” the order said.

Accordingly, the court ordered Twitter, which was listed as defendant number 2 in the case, to take down 16 tweets posted by Rakesh Krishnan Thiyya.

Apart from this, the court also barred Thiyya to post any derogatory and/or defamatory statements, articles, comments etc regarding Rajdeep Sardesai and India Today group till further orders of the court.

The matter was listed for next hearing on 19th November.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Delhi HC orders Twitter to remove alleged defamatory tweets against Rajdeep Sardesai and India Today by former employee of the media house

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi HC ordered removal of tweets by former India Today employee Rakesh Krishnan Thiyya for calling Rajdeep Sardesai a 'fixer', 'dalla'
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Women ‘activists’ attack YouTuber, pour motor oil on face for saying “Feminists do not wear underwear’

OpIndia Staff -
The women 'activists' had got triggered by a video posted by Dr Vijay P Nair on his YouTube channel a month ago
Read more

“Hindu ki maiya maar gayi”, Pakistani internet sensation Nimra Ali goes on a Hinduphobic rant on live air, apologises after backlash

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Following a social media backlash for her hate speech on live air, Nimra Ali was forced to tender an apology.

Maharashtra: Close to Anil Deshmukh’s residence in Nagpur, gambling den operator lynched to death. Video goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra state home minister Anil Deshmukh's residence is barely 1 km away from where the stabbing took place.

The ‘Kerala model’ everyone has stopped talking about

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
The hold that communists have over media ensured that these facts regarding Kerala's terrible management of coronavirus crisis gets pushed under the rug. Just like China.

Why is Prasar Bharati dragging its feet over relationship with PTI? 3 months and still no action

Media Editorial Desk -
Could the old lobby of ‘liberal establishment’ be working to save the PTI and put pressure on Prasar Bharati so that the one critical source of revenue doesn’t dry up?

Recently Popular

Media

AajTak ke camera se nahi bach payegi Deepika Padukone: As the actor makes her way to NCB, IndiaToday does everything they criticise Republic for

OpIndia Staff -
The Aaj Tak reporter added several non-essential information about Deepika Padukone to claim that the coverage was exclusive
Read more
Media

India Today editors’ tussle with Republic TV is ruining their own credibility, one tweet at a time: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal and Rajdeep's sly, targeted tweets against Republic TV are only helping to take their own credibilities further down, and exposing their own hypocrisy.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu girl beheaded after she refused to convert to Islam, husband Ejaz and friend Shoaib Akhtar nabbed

OpIndia Staff -
23-year-old Hindu woman has been brutally murdered by two Muslim youth after she refused to convert to Islam after marriage.
Read more
News Reports

‘Maaro, Kaato’, Muslim mob shouts as they attack beleaguered Hindu family in Kanpur over Facebook post: Read details

Jhankar Mohta -
"Poora Tandav teen ghante tak chalta raha", says the Hindu family in Kanpur which came under attack from an irate Muslim mob
Read more
News Reports

Hours after expressing displeasure over new BJP team, Subramanian Swamy retweets report that hails Priyanka Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Snubbing the demand of Subramanian Swamy to remove BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya, BJP had retained in the new party team
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: No, Sunil Gavaskar didn’t make sexist comment against Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma during an IPL game

OpIndia Staff -
Sunil Gavaskar was referring to a video of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma playing cricket,, didn't make any sexist comment
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi HC orders Twitter to remove alleged defamatory tweets against Rajdeep Sardesai and India Today by former employee of the media house

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi HC ordered removal of tweets by former India Today employee Rakesh Krishnan Thiyya for calling Rajdeep Sardesai a 'fixer', 'dalla'
Read more
News Reports

Argentina: Legislator kisses bare breast of his girlfriend during online parliament session, resigns after the video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Juan Emilio Ameri claimed that he assumed that the camera was off and wanted to check out his girlfriend's new breast implants
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani bots on Twitter vow to fight for Muslim majority Azerbaijan after clashes erupt with Armenia over border issue

OpIndia Staff -
Tensions have gripped between Armenia and Azerbaijan after clashes erupted in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Read more
News Reports

The United Front System in China and how it helps the Chinese Communist party in its quest for global dominance

K Bhattacharjee -
The United Front system that works to further the agenda of the CCP abroad has largely escaped attention thus far.
Read more
News Reports

Haryana: Minor girl, allegedly gang-raped by Ismail, Sahir Sahir and Irshad, writes to NCPCR over police inaction

OpIndia Staff -
The police had initially dismissed the complaint of the victim's family by alleging that the girl willing went with her perpetrators.
Read more
News Reports

Mysuru Police bust fake honorary doctorate degree distribution ceremony in a hotel, two arrested

OpIndia Staff -
142 candidates from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh had gathered to obtain fake honorary doctorate degrees
Read more
Politics

‘Nitish Kumar called me and asked me to join’: Ex Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U) ahead of state assembly elections

OpIndia Staff -
Gupteshwar Pandey joined the JD(U) at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna, Bihar.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Women ‘activists’ attack YouTuber, pour motor oil on face for saying “Feminists do not wear underwear’

OpIndia Staff -
The women 'activists' had got triggered by a video posted by Dr Vijay P Nair on his YouTube channel a month ago
Read more
News Reports

“Your time of death has come”, radical Islamists attack actress-politician Nusrat Jahan on social media after she poses as Goddess Durga

Dibakar Dutta -
An Instagram user, Sagar Hossain, questioned Nusrat Jahan, "Why do you support Hindus despite being a Muslim?"
Read more
News Reports

“Hindu ki maiya maar gayi”, Pakistani internet sensation Nimra Ali goes on a Hinduphobic rant on live air, apologises after backlash

OpIndia Staff -
Following a social media backlash for her hate speech on live air, Nimra Ali was forced to tender an apology.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
456,321FollowersFollow
17,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com