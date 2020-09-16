Delhi Police has filed Delhi riots charge sheet in Delhi court today. As of now, 15 people are named in the charge sheet which does not include Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam as accused. However, their name will be there in supplementary charge sheet.

Times Now reports that the charge sheet mentions that after the abrogation of Article 370 and the Supreme Court judgement favouring the Ram Mandir construction at the Ram Jamnabhoomi where disputed structure often referred to as ‘Babri Masjid’ once stood, much before the anti-CAA protests, an attempt was made to make the minorities suspicious of the current government. An attempt was made to get them to gather in large number so that they can be used to carried out communal riots. Umar Khalid was one of the many people playing a pivotal role in mobilisation of crowd, says the charge sheet.

The charge sheet mentions that Umar Khalid along with AAP leader Tahir Hussain, who is booked for murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma and Khalid Saifi are named. Khalid Saifi is founder of propaganda group ‘United Against Hate’.

As per Times Now report, charge sheet mentions that the conspiracy for Delhi riots started in January when the trio met at Shaheen Bagh sit-in protests and later at PFI office in Jamia.

Following are the people who are named in the charge sheet and supplementary charge sheet.

1. Sharjeel Imam

2. Umar Khalid

3. Danish

4. Mohammad Pervez Ahmed

5. Khalid

6. Ishrat Jahan

7. Miran Haider

8. Tahir Hussain

9. Gulishan

10. Safoora Zargar

11. Shafa-ur Rehman

12. Asif Iqbal Tanha

13. Shadab Ahmed

14. Natasha Narwal

15. Devangana Kalita

16. Taslim Ahmed

17. Salim Malik

18. Mohammad Salim Khan

19. Athar Khan

20. Mohammad Ilyas

Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam are reportedly accused of giving inflammatory speeches in Delhi and other parts of the country. The first evidence of Umar Khalid’s role in the Delhi Riots came when a speech made by him surfaced. The speech was allegedly made on the 20th of February in Amravati. In the speech, he was clearly heard saying that on the 24th of February, when President Donald Trump visits India, Muslims should ‘show’ the visiting US president that the people of India are fighting against the ruling party of India. You could read more on his involvement here.

The Delhi Police special cell has reportedly found that the riots were a pre-planned conspiracy. The money to hold anti-CAA protests came from PFI as well as abroad. Weapons were also reportedly purchased using that amount. Delhi Police has also recovered 40 GB data from Umar Khalid’s phone which runs into 11 lakh pages.