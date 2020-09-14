Monday, September 14, 2020
Delhi riots: Umar Khalid arrested under UAPA after being summoned by the Delhi police

While Umar Khalid pleads innocence, the Delhi Police Crime Branch in its FIR dated 6th March 2020 stated that the anti-Hindu riots that took place in North East Delhi between 24-26 February during the visit of US President Donald Trump were preplanned.

OpIndia Staff
Umar Khalid arrested under UAPA by the Delhi Police
Umar Khalid booked under UAPA (Photo Credits: The Times of India)
6

On Sunday, a Special Cell of the Delhi police has reportedly arrested erstwhile JNU ‘scholar’ Umar Khalid in connection to the Delhi Anti-Hindu riots. He was booked under the newly amended Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and will be produced before the Court today.

As per reports, Khalid was earlier summoned at the Special Cell office in Lodhi Colony on Saturday. He was questioned on Sunday by the cops till 1 pm. The JNU ‘scholar’ was eventually arrested in the evening. The Delhi police informed that a chargesheet will be filed against him in the upcoming days.

Charges against the JNU ‘scholar’

Umar, along with several other rabble-rousers such as Jamia media coordinator Safoora Zargar, RJD’s youth wing president Meeran Haider, Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal and several others have been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly instigating the violence that swept over large swathes of the northeast Delhi in February earlier this year.

the Delhi Police Crime Branch in its FIR dated 6th March 2020 stated that the anti-Hindu riots that took place in North East Delhi between 24-26 February during the visit of US President Donald Trump were preplanned. The FIR copy stated that the anti-Hindu riots conspiracy was hatched by ex-JNU student Umar Khalid and his associates who are linked with two groups. As part of the conspiracy, Umar Khalid gave provocative speeches at two different locations and appealed to people to take to streets during the visit of US President Donald Trump so that the propaganda that minorities are oppressed in India can be internationalized.

Umar Khalid dismisses allegations against him

In his defence, advocate Trideep Pais, representing Umar Khalid in courts, claimed on Saturday that the accusations of conspiracy are ‘fabricated’, ‘false’ and obtained under duress. On September 4, Umar Khalid addressed a press conference wherein he alleged that supporters of the ruling BJP were differently treated by the law than common people. He alleged that evidence was being manufactured against those who criticise the government. You can read in detail what he is accused of here.

