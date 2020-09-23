Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Home News Reports Facebook moves to SC challenging Raghav Chadha's summons, says they are answerable to Union...
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Facebook moves to SC challenging Raghav Chadha’s summons, says they are answerable to Union govt, not a Delhi assembly panel

Facebook has stated in its petition that the subject matter under investigation fell within the exclusive domain of the Union government and a state legislative assembly cannot compel witnesses to appear and provide evidence on such subjects.

OpIndia Staff
Facebook challenged Raghav Chadha's summons in Supreme Court
Facebook moves to SC against summons issued by AAP legislator Raghav Chadha/ Image Source: NIE
358

A week after Facebook India snubbed a Delhi Assembly committee’s summons, the social-media giant Facebook India and its vice president Ajit Mohan have filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday challenging the summons issued by the Delhi assembly’s Peace and Harmony Committee.

According to the reports, the petition filed by the Facebook in the Supreme Court against the repeated summons issued by Delhi assembly’s ‘Peace and Harmony Committee’ contends that the subject matter under investigation fell within the exclusive domain of the Union government and a state legislative assembly cannot compel witnesses to appear and provide evidence on such subjects.

“The Committee seeks to compel petitioner No. 1 (Ajit Mohan) to provide testimony on subjects within the exclusive domain of the Union of India. Specifically, the Committee is seeking to make a ‘determination of the veracity of allegations levelled against Facebook’ in the Delhi riots, which intrudes into subjects exclusively allocated to the Union of India,” the petition said.

The plea filed in the Supreme Court also said that the summons violates the right of the petitioner to remain silent and his right to privacy, which are fundamental rights. The plead said that the summons issued by the Delhi assembly, targeting Facebook – a platform that allows users to express themselves may create a chilling effect on the free speech rights of users of the Facebook service.

- Advertisement -

The case will be heard by a three-judge bench headed by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul on Wednesday.

Facebook snubs Raghav Chadha’s summons

Earlier on September 15, Facebook India had snubbed the summons issued by the Delhi Assembly’s ‘Peace and Harmony Committee’, led by AAP’s Raghav Chadha, asking them to testify before them. The summons was issued to Managing Director and Vice-President Ajit Mohan over complaints of ‘deliberate inaction’ by Facebook against alleged hate speech that ‘culminated in the Delhi riots’.

In its statement, Facebook India had declined to attend the hearing of the committee, citing that they have already testified before a Parliamentary Standing Committee in early September for ‘safeguarding citizen’s rights’.

The AAP member-led committee had was first summoned Mohan on September 10 for its meeting scheduled on September 15 in connection with complaints alleging deliberate omissions and inaction by the social media company in removing hateful content and posts.

The committee had claimed it had prima facie found Facebook India of allegedly being complicit in aggravating the communal violence in north-east Delhi in February that left at least 53 people dead. It is notable here that AAP’s pwn leader Tahir Hussain is one of the main accused in the riots.

Following the snub, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, the head of the committee, had taken offence and had labelled Facebook’s action as a ‘disregard’ to the ‘privilege’ of the committee. He had informed that summons would be issued to the social media platform yet again. He alleged that Facebook is trying to hide crucial facts in connection to the riots.

Alleged links between AAP and Facebook management

Ankhi Das is the Public Policy Director, Facebook for India, and South & Central Asia. While the left-liberal jamaat has accused her of being a ‘BJP agent’, her old Facebook posts tell a different story. When the Aam Aadmi Party had shared a ‘Jhaadu Dance’ video prior to the Lok Sabha elections, Ankhi Das had dubbed it as a ‘cool campaign’.

Moreover, writing an opinion piece in the Daily-O titled, “The battle for Delhi on Facebook”, she had praised the Facebook campaign of the Aam Aadmi Party. Ankhi wrote, “Much like they did in the December 2013 Delhi elections, the Aam Aadmi Party had a much stronger ground game. Its street power merged seamlessly with its campaign strategies on Facebook.”

While suggesting that the BJP took its voters for granted, she insinuated, “The AAP’s success shows that no party – no matter how popular – can take the electorate or a good online strategy for granted.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsFacebook India news, Facebook ad, Facebook money
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam used social media to radicalise youth, says Delhi Police in charge sheet

OpIndia Staff -
Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam used social media to radicalise youth and mobilise them for the 'chakka jam' as a means to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)
Read more
News Reports

India and China issue joint statement following 6th round of Senior Commanders’ meeting, agree to stop sending more troops to frontline

OpIndia Staff -
India and China have issued a joint statement in the aftermath of the 6th rounds of Senior Commanders' meeting between the two countries.
Read more

Casting director of Rhea Chakraborty’s debut film ‘Jalebi’ among 10 Bollywood personalities to have died in the past few months. Read the details here

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A post containing the list of recent deaths of Bollywood celebs and the alleged reasons behind their deaths is being widely shared.

‘Are your breasts real? Can I touch?’ Actress Sherlyn Chopra accuses KWAN talent agency co-founder of sexual misconduct

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra on Tuesday took to Twitter to call out sexual misconduct of KWAN talent agency co-founder Anirban Blah.

Nikhil Dwivedi, filmmaker and director of talent agency owned by Salman Khan, claims latter did not buy stakes in KWAN. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Uniworld Big Talent (UBT) owned by Salman Khan, holds major stakes in Big Bang Media Venture, the holding company which owns KWAN.

Delhi riots: Tahir Hussain and Ishrat Jahan among five others accused of receiving Rs 1.61 crores to instigate riots, ‘manage’ anti-CAA protests

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The police have stated that Ishrat Jahan had used a part of the cash she received to purchase weapons for the riots.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Are your breasts real? Can I touch?’ Actress Sherlyn Chopra accuses KWAN talent agency co-founder of sexual misconduct

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra on Tuesday took to Twitter to call out sexual misconduct of KWAN talent agency co-founder Anirban Blah.
Read more
News Reports

Nikhil Dwivedi, filmmaker and director of talent agency owned by Salman Khan, claims latter did not buy stakes in KWAN. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Uniworld Big Talent (UBT) owned by Salman Khan, holds major stakes in Big Bang Media Venture, the holding company which owns KWAN.
Read more
News Reports

NCB summons KWAN Agency CEO. Did you know Anurag Kashyap aide and film producer Madhu Mantena co-founded KWAN as well as Phantom films

OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, until now, all the big Bollywood names which have emerged in the NCB's probe have links with KWAN Agency
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police made actress Payal Ghosh wait till 2 AM, did not file sexual assault complaint against Anurag Kashyap: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The BMC declared her society a containment zone to prevent the actress from filing a complaint.
Read more
News Reports

Casting director of Rhea Chakraborty’s debut film ‘Jalebi’ among 10 Bollywood personalities to have died in the past few months. Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
A post containing the list of recent deaths of Bollywood celebs and the alleged reasons behind their deaths is being widely shared.
Read more
News Reports

‘Maal you have?’ Deepika Padukone’s name emerges in the Bollywood drug abuse probe as NCB investigation intensifies

OpIndia Staff -
In a sensational revelation, Bollywood's top actress Deepika Padukone's name has emerged in the latest drug abuse probe carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

500,000 Tibetans forced into military-style labour camps in just 7 months of 2020, China calls it ‘vocational training’

OpIndia Staff -
500,000 Tibetans forced into labour camps by China in 2020 alone, says research report by German anthropologist Adrian Zenz.
Read more
News Reports

Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam used social media to radicalise youth, says Delhi Police in charge sheet

OpIndia Staff -
Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam used social media to radicalise youth and mobilise them for the 'chakka jam' as a means to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)
Read more
Media

Anchor of unreliable entertainment show ‘Reliable Sources’ tries to downplay Democrat threats over Supreme Court nomination

OpIndia Staff -
Brian Stelter is the anchor of unreliable entertainment show 'Reliable Sources' on CNN.
Read more
News Reports

Facebook moves to SC challenging Raghav Chadha’s summons, says they are answerable to Union govt, not a Delhi assembly panel

OpIndia Staff -
The plea filed by the Supreme Court also said that the summons violates the right of the petitioner to remain silent and his right to privacy, which are fundamental rights.
Read more
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone to be summoned by NCB as evidence against her piles up: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is likely to be summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and her manager Karishma Prakash as part of the investigation in drug supply and drug usage probe the agency has undertaken.
Read more
News Reports

‘Petitioners against Sudarshan TV want to bypass centre, statements being misrepresented’: Madhu Kishwar seeks intervention in SC

OpIndia Staff -
Madhu Purnima Kishwar's petition stated that the plea against the airing of the Sudarshan TV's 'UPSC Jihad' show has been filed to bypass the centre, which has the authority to determine free speech and is more equipped to carry out an investigation.
Read more
Entertainment

Goa Police arrests actress Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Ahmed Bombay for assaulting and molesting her

OpIndia Staff -
Born and brought up in United Arab Emirates, Sam is an ad-filmmaker and a producer. He had done projects with celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone amongst others.
Read more
News Reports

India and China issue joint statement following 6th round of Senior Commanders’ meeting, agree to stop sending more troops to frontline

OpIndia Staff -
India and China have issued a joint statement in the aftermath of the 6th rounds of Senior Commanders' meeting between the two countries.
Read more
News Reports

Casting director of Rhea Chakraborty’s debut film ‘Jalebi’ among 10 Bollywood personalities to have died in the past few months. Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
A post containing the list of recent deaths of Bollywood celebs and the alleged reasons behind their deaths is being widely shared.
Read more
News Reports

‘Are your breasts real? Can I touch?’ Actress Sherlyn Chopra accuses KWAN talent agency co-founder of sexual misconduct

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra on Tuesday took to Twitter to call out sexual misconduct of KWAN talent agency co-founder Anirban Blah.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
454,715FollowersFollow
16,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com