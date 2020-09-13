The menace of political violence in West Bengal has surpassed unprecedented levels. On Sunday, the body of a BJP worker was found hanging on a tree in Goghat in Hoogly district of the State, reported Sangbad Pratidin.

Ganesh Roy was missing from Saturday

The victim has been identified as one Ganesh Roy. His family members informed that the deceased had been missing since Saturday evening. His body was then discovered the following day near the Goghat station, hanging from a tree. On receiving information about the incident, the Goghat police rushed to the crime scene. They recovered the body of the deceased and sent it for post-mortem. The police have not commented on the matter as of yet. However, an investigation into the case has been initiated.

While condemning the incident, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya tweeted, “When a political party weaponises fear, terror, hooliganism, anarchy and violence, it is the end of the political fortunes of the party. The political organisation has lost the moral ground to address the common people. They want to scare away the people. In Bengal, even kids are saying that the rule of Mamata Banerjee is dwindling. “

भय, आतंक, गुंडागर्दी, अराजकता और हिंसा जब किसी राजनीतिक दल की कार्यशैली का अधिकृत अंग हो जाए तो समझ लीजिए उसका अंत निकट हैं। उसका जनता के बीच जाने का साहस ख़त्म हो गया हैं। वो जनता को भयाकांत कर उन्हें दूर भगाना चाहती हैं।



बंगाल का बच्चा-बच्चा बोल रहा हैं ममता शासन डोल रहा हैं। pic.twitter.com/nmwMTHyARp — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) September 13, 2020

Son of deceased BJP worker alleges TMC’s hand

Roy was well-known in the area as an active BJP worker. His son has alleged that Roy was murdered by the party workers of the Trinamool Congress. He claimed that they hung his body on the tree after killing him. However, the local party unit has dismissed all such claims. The family members of the deceased informed that they will lodge a complaint about murder. The incident has sparked political tension in the area. BJP workers blocked the Aaram Baagh-Medinipur road to demonstrate their angst over the political killing of Ganesh Roy.

Political violence against BJP in West Bengal

With the patronage of the ruling dispensation, the violence against Opposition leaders, workers, and supporters have been on the rise. Recently, a BJP worker a BJP worker named Rabin Paul was lynched to death in the Pathar Ghata village in Kalna in West Bengal. During the incident, he was first beaten mercilessly by the TMC supporters and then taken to another place in the village where Paul was thrashed by the TMC Deputy Chief. The family members alleged that the TMC workers stopped the victim’s daughter when she tried to offer him water. The TMC workers also threatened to thrash Paul’s daughter if she tried to help her father.

On July 13, the West Bengal police had recovered the dead body of Debendra Nath Roy, a BJP MLA from Hematabad, in a closed tea shop in the village of Balia in Bindol Panchayat in Rajiganj. Roy was found hanging from the roof of the shop. He had been missing from the previous night. The shop, from where the corpse of the BJP leader was retrieved, is located about 1.5km from his house. After he went missing on Sunday night, the local area was searched overnight but it was in vain. The family of the BJP MLA has alleged that it is a case of murder while the CID has ruled it as a case of suicide.