Saturday, September 19, 2020
Home News Reports Media finds no evidence of mass sterilisations at ICE detention center, Upper Caste 'racism'...
News Reports
Updated:

Media finds no evidence of mass sterilisations at ICE detention center, Upper Caste ‘racism’ and ‘casteism’ were blamed by a section of activists

The allegations created quite the hysteria on social media. The ICE was committing genocide according to people. Democrat politicians soon jumped into the matter and some demanded a Congressional hearing into the whole thing.

OpIndia Staff
Allegations of forced hysterectomies at ICE detention center
Image Credit: scottpeters.house.gov
5

Allegations of mass hysterectomies and forced sterilisations surfaced recently that were apparently performed on women in the custody of the United States Immigration and Controls Enforcement (ICE). In a complaint filed with the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security, a nurse who worked at the Irwin County Detention Center alleged medical neglect and ‘questionable hysterectomies’.

The allegations created quite the hysteria on social media. The ICE was committing genocide according to people. Democrat politicians soon jumped into the matter and some demanded a Congressional hearing into the whole thing. “If true, the appalling conditions described in the whistleblower complaint – including allegations of mass hysterectomies being performed on vulnerable immigrant women – are a staggering abuse of human rights,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

Before long, the identity of the doctor who allegedly performed these hysterectomies was revealed. Some began seeing evidence of Upper Caste ‘medical racism’ and ‘casteism’ here. They demanded his resignation even before investigations into the matter were completed.

The ICE, for its part, said, “ICE takes all allegations seriously and defers to the OIG regarding any potential investigation and/or results. That said, in general, anonymous, unproven allegations, made without any fact-checkable specifics, should be treated with the appropriate skepticism they deserve.”

- Advertisement -

A ‘fact-check’ by Associated Press has now revealed that Project South, whose staff attorney filed the complaint, did not not ever spoke to a woman who had hysterectomies. fact-checking website Snopes stated, “But a lawyer who helped file the complaint said she never spoke to any women who had hysterectomies. Priyanka Bhatt, staff attorney at the advocacy group Project South, told The Washington Post that she included the hysterectomy allegations because she wanted to trigger an investigation to determine if they were true.”

A review by Associated Press never found evidence of mass hysterectomies. Since 2017, the doctor in question apparently performed only one hysterectomy and “surgery or other gynecological treatment” on only eight women they could confirm. However, the review said that the doctor might have performed procedures on detained immigrants that the women did not fully understand or consent, raising legal and ethical issues, although his actions were justified on some occasions based on the problems documented.

Scott Grubman, the doctor’s attorney, said in a statement, “We look forward to all of the facts coming out, and are confident that once they do, Dr. Amin will be cleared of any wrongdoing.” ICE Acting Director Tony Pham stated, “If there is any truth to these allegations, it is my commitment to make the corrections necessary to ensure we continue to prioritize the health, welfare and safety of ICE detainees.”

Lasalle Corrections, which operated the facility, refuted the allegations as well. Thus, from the evidence that is available, it appears that the ‘mass sterilisation’ propaganda was manufactured out of thin air, and quite possibly, for political reasons. ICE has been accused in the past for apparently running ‘concentration camps’ for immigrants and prominent Democrats have called for its abolition since the beginning of the Trump Presidency because of Donald Trump’s emphasis on immigration control.

At most, the allegations are against a single doctor who, by official records, performed only one hysterectomy since 2017. Claims of him being a Nazi and the ICE running a concentration camp appear grossly exaggerated at this point even though it could very well be that he acted unethically or illegally on multiple accounts. People who wanted to portray the narrative that Upper Caste ‘racism’ and ‘casteism’ had caused a ‘genocide’ are likely to be disappointed.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsforced hysterectomies
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Protests against Left minister in Kerala gold smuggling case ‘anti-Quran’, says Communist Party leader: Here is how he came to that strange conclusion

OpIndia Staff -
CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in his weekly column has referred to the protest against the Kerala Communist govt and minister KT Jaleel as an "anti-Quran agitation"
Read more
Law

HRCE Dept uses the ‘we are doing what Kings did’ argument, claims ‘secular’ state of Tamil Nadu entitled to control temples

OpIndia Staff -
HR&CE Dept has filed an affidavit at the Madras HC saying that though the state of Tamil Nadu is secular, it is entitled to control temples.
Read more

‘No right to question integrity of successors’: 26 former cops slam Julio Ribeiro for supporting people pushing ‘anti-India and communal narrative’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
26 former police officers have written a letter slamming Julio Ribeiro for supporting people who push 'anti-India and communal narrative'.

In an ironical turn of events, BMC calls Kangana Ranaut’s plea an ‘abuse of law’ after hounding her for dissenting views

Law OpIndia Staff -
In an affidavit, BMC has also demanded that costs be imposed on Kangana Ranaut for making this plea and demanding Rs 2 crores damages

Delhi Police arrests journalist Rajeev Sharma for possessing classified defence documents, had written for Chinese mouthpiece GlobalTimes

Media OpIndia Staff -
Rajeev Sharma had written several columns for Chinese newspaper Global Times, the mouthpiece of Communist Party of China for the last several years.

Bloomberg Quint calls an economist an ‘infectious disease expert’ to peddle the theory that a high recovery rate is a ‘useless statistic’

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
The Quint earlier transformed an engineer to a doctor to prove that India is in the middle of community transmission stage

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nepal claims Indian cities Dehradun, Nainital under its ‘Greater Nepal’ campaign: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The tension between Indian and its Himalayan neighbour Nepal is likely to mount again as Nepal continues to provoke India.
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
News Reports

An eyewitness tells media that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party held on the eve of her death: Here are...

OpIndia Staff -
An eyewitness has told News Nation that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party which she attended on the eve of her death on June 8.
Read more
News Reports

“You are supposed to be unprejudiced,” investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala schools BJP-hater NDTV journalist Sreenivasan Jain

OpIndia Staff -
Without nothing left to say, Sreenivasan Jain laughed aloud and claimed, "I would love to think that I am unprejudiced."
Read more
News Reports

From Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt to Gauri Khan: The celebrities who flew ‘high’ and have battled drug addiction

OpIndia Staff -
Many Bollywood celebrities have confessed they had a drug problem at some point in their lives, some even went to jail for the same
Read more
Crime

Begusarai: Mohammad Maufiz used to rape his eldest minor daughter, sexually exploited other two minor daughters

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Maufiz in Begulsarai arrested after it was known that he is raping his eldest daughter for 5 years, molested two other daughters
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Media finds no evidence of mass sterilisations at ICE detention center, Upper Caste ‘racism’ and ‘casteism’ were blamed by a section of activists

OpIndia Staff -
Allegations have surfaced that mass sterilisations and forced hysterectomies were performed at ICE Irwin County Detention Center.
Read more
News Reports

After the arrest of the Journalist who wrote for The Global Times, The Quit and others, a Chinese intel agent along with her Nepalese...

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier the Delhi police had arrested journalist Rajeev Sharma for possessing defense-related classified documents.
Read more
News Reports

Chargesheet 59, that indicated a larger conspiracy to incite Delhi riots and named Umar Khalid and Safoora Zargar, admitted by court

OpIndia Staff -
The charge-sheet had stated that conspiracy to cause communal riots was hatched by Umar Khalid and his friends during Trump visit in India
Read more
News Reports

VVIP chopper scam: CBI names middlemen Christian Michel, Rajiv Saxena and 13 others in a supplementary charge-sheet filed in AgustaWestland scandal

Jinit Jain -
Accused-turned-approver Rajiv Saxena, middlemen Christian Michel and 13 others have been charge-sheeted in the Rs 3600 crore AgustaWestland scam
Read more
News Reports

Truth behind India’s slip in Global Economic Freedom ranking: Change in methodology responsible, not what Congress party want you to believe

OpIndia Staff -
India's 2020 ranking in Economic Freedom Index is not comparable with 2019 ranking, due to several changes in the methodology
Read more
News Reports

On PM Modi’s birthday, Rath Yatra carrying 613 Kg bell inscribed with ‘Jai Shree Ram’ flagged off, to go from Rameswaram to Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
The Rath Yatra will pass through different cities of Tamil Nadu and other states before finally arriving at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Read more
Politics

Protests against Left minister in Kerala gold smuggling case ‘anti-Quran’, says Communist Party leader: Here is how he came to that strange conclusion

OpIndia Staff -
CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in his weekly column has referred to the protest against the Kerala Communist govt and minister KT Jaleel as an "anti-Quran agitation"
Read more
News Reports

Sandalwood drug case: Bengaluru crime branch summons to former Congress corporator for questioning

OpIndia Staff -
Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) summons former Congress corporator RV Yuvraj in connection with the sandalwood drug case
Read more
News Reports

An eyewitness tells media that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party held on the eve of her death: Here are...

OpIndia Staff -
An eyewitness has told News Nation that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party which she attended on the eve of her death on June 8.
Read more
Law

HRCE Dept uses the ‘we are doing what Kings did’ argument, claims ‘secular’ state of Tamil Nadu entitled to control temples

OpIndia Staff -
HR&CE Dept has filed an affidavit at the Madras HC saying that though the state of Tamil Nadu is secular, it is entitled to control temples.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,917FansLike
453,344FollowersFollow
15,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com