Blasts have been reported in an illegal bomb manufacturing unit in Kerala’s Punyum district in Thiruvallur, Kannur. According to a Times Now report, several people have been reportedly injured in the blast. Police have raided the place and recovered dozens of powerful crude and steel bombs from the spot. It is being alleged the CPI(M) cadres were assembling the bombs when the blast occurred.

The injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital. It is yet to be ascertained to which political party did these injured poeple belong to.

#Breaking | Blast reported at an illegal bomb manufacturing unit at Kannur in Kerala. Several people have been injured & dozens of powerful steel bombs have been recovered from the spot.



Kannur’s Punyum and the nearby areas are notoriously known to be the stronghold of the communist party, and according to the report, earlier many such incidents have been reported from these areas where locally made crude bombs have exploded injuring both CPI(M) and RSS workers.