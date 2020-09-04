Friday, September 4, 2020

We were assured of a safe stay in Jaipur by Priyanka Ji, we feel safe here in Rajasthan: Dr Kafeel Khan after his release

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Kafeel Khan thanked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Akhilesh Yadav and Communist Party for supporting him.
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Case registered against former BSP minister for making communally sensitive remarks

OpIndia Staff -
The former minister was earlier accused of beating his wife and holding her captive inside their house.
News Reports

Gauhati High Court lifts Assam police’s ban on Assamese TV show Begum Jaan, which allegedly promoted ‘love jihad’

OpIndia Staff -
Gauhati High Court accepted Rengoni TV's argument that rules were not followed while banning the shor Begum Jaan by Assam police
News Reports

Chennai: 10 acres of Temple land restored by Collector after encroachment by local mosque committee, mystery over pond continues to persist

OpIndia Staff -
Ten acres of land belonging to the Arulmigu Sundara Varadharaja Perumal temple at Virugambakkam locality in Chennai has been recovered
News Reports

Court grants bail to radical Islamist and Newslaundry ‘journalist’ Sharjeel Usmani based on ‘good academic record’

OpIndia Staff -
Granting bail to AMU student Sharjeel Usmani, an Aigharh court said that he has good academic record and written many articles
Blast at an illegal bomb manufacturing unit in Kerala’s Kannur leaves several injured, CPI(M) cadres allegedly assembling bombs when blast occurred: Reports

Blasts have been reported in an illegal bomb manufacturing unit in Kerala’s Punyum district in Thiruvallur, Kannur. According to a Times Now report, several people have been reportedly injured in the blast. Police have raided the place and recovered dozens of powerful crude and steel bombs from the spot. It is being alleged the CPI(M) cadres were assembling the bombs when the blast occurred.

The injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital. It is yet to be ascertained to which political party did these injured poeple belong to.

Kannur’s Punyum and the nearby areas are notoriously known to be the stronghold of the communist party, and according to the report, earlier many such incidents have been reported from these areas where locally made crude bombs have exploded injuring both CPI(M) and RSS workers.

LAC standoff: Tibetan community in Shimla cheers for Indian Army, waves flags as the convoy leaves for deployment in Ladakh frontiers

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Indian Army had thwarted China's plans to take control of strategic heights under Indian territory and had occupied crucial points around Pangong Tso.
Bihar: Naxals kidnap and murder a pujari, dump mangled body in jungle

OpIndia Staff -
Temple Pujari was kidnapped by Naxals on 23rd August who used his phone to make ransom call demanding Rs 1 crore to his family.
Live: Watch Nupur J Sharma talk to Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami in a tell-all interview

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami in a tell-all interview with Nupur J Sharma
Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away

OpIndia Staff -
Former Congress leader, Pranab Mukherjee served as President of India from 2012 to 2017.
