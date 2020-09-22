Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Home News Reports Election affidavit complaints: Income Tax dept sends notices to Uddhav Thackeray and son, Sharad...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Election affidavit complaints: Income Tax dept sends notices to Uddhav Thackeray and son, Sharad Pawar and daughter

On September 19, Election Commission asked the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to probe complaints received against the Thackeray’s and Sule, alleging furnishing of false information in their poll affidavit for the Lok Sabha/assembly polls.

OpIndia Staff
NCP-Shiv Sena leaders receive IT department notice over discrepancies in election affidavit
Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule. Uddhav and son Aaditya Thackeray, images via Twitter
3

The Income Tax department has sent a notice to NCP chied Sharad Pawar. This notice has been sent to him seeking clarification on his election affidavits filed for the previous 3 elections. Apart from Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, son Aditya Thackeray and Sharad Pawar’s daughter, sitting MP Supriya Sule have also been served notices by the Income Tax Department.

Speaking on the issue, the NCP chief said: “I received notice from the Income Tax department about my poll affidavit. On the directions of Election Commission, the Income Tax has sent a notice on poll affidavits for 2009, 2014 and 2020. The IT Department has also asked Supriya Sule to give details of her last 3 poll affidavits. It looks like Income Tax has love and affection for some people.”

Shiv Sena and NCP respond to the CBDT investigation

A day after the Election Commission asked the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to probe allegations of discrepancies in the poll affidavits against NCP leader Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray, the parties had shrugged off the investigation calling it a ‘routine exercise’.

Shiv Sena Minister Anil Parab stated, “It is a routine process to cross-check the information given in an affidavit with the income tax authority. Election Commission and Income Tax Department normally share the information, so there is nothing new in the issue.” He had prepared the election affidavits of both Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray.

- Advertisement -

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik too was not surprised with the development. Hailing it as a ‘routine exercise’, he stated that it was common for the central agency to verify information filed in the affidavit to the income tax returns of a candidate. Malik emphasised, “If there is a specific query, we will reply to it.”

EC asks CBDT to investigate complaint

On September 19, Election Commission asked the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to probe complaints received against the Thackeray’s and Sule, alleging furnishing of false information in their poll affidavit for the Lok Sabha/assembly polls.

It was reported that some serious discrepancies have emerged in the affidavits filed by the Thackeray father-son duo. The activist who had filed the complaint had cited contradictions in Uddhav Thackeray’s data in son Aditya Thackeray’s filing. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMaharashtra news, Maharashtra cases, Sharad Pawar age
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Secular’ anti-CAA protesters knew their Islamist comrades were trying to incite violence but did not inform police, WhatsApp texts reveal

OpIndia Staff -
The WhatsApp conversations revealed that the Delhi riots were organised and facilitated through provocation and active mobilisation of the masses.
Read more
News Reports

‘Remember Kamlesh Tiwari? The same will happen to you’: Asst Stores Officer Shakeel Ahmad threatens UP Minister Rajeshwar Singh

OpIndia Staff -
As per police, a case has been filed against Shakeel Ahmed under Sections 504, 506, and 507 of IPC. Once the police finish investigation, they will arrest Ahmed as per law.
Read more

For AltNews, Muslims cease to be Muslims if they do not hate Narendra Modi or the RSS

Media OpIndia Staff -
AltNews questions the religiosity of Muslims who extend their support or are associated with the BJP and the RSS

NCB summons KWAN Agency CEO. Did you know Anurag Kashyap aide and film producer Madhu Mantena co-founded KWAN as well as Phantom films

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, until now, all the big Bollywood names which have emerged in the NCB's probe have links with KWAN Agency

Pakistan’s vicious narco-terrorism plan in India and its connection to Khalistan movement

OpIndia Explains Anurag -
Understanding Narco-Terrorism and how Pakistan is helping Khalistani movement by pushing drugs in India

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh serves tea to protesting MPs who had attacked and heckled him, PM praises the gesture

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a video shared by ANI, Harivansh Singh can be seen taking out plates, cups, and tea flask from his bag and serving it to the MPs.

Recently Popular

Law

‘Whoever doesn’t want to watch the show, can go and read a novel, or turn off the TV’: Justice Chandrachud on Sudarshan News ‘UPSC...

OpIndia Staff -
"Read a novel, or turn off the TV", justice Chandrachud stated that if anyone doesn't like the content of the Sudarshan News show, they can choose not to watch it.
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: Is India going under lockdown once again from September 25?

OpIndia Staff -
PIB has debunked rumours on social media about the reimposition of lockdown from September 25 in the wake of Coronavirus surge.
Read more
News Reports

An eyewitness tells media that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party held on the eve of her death: Here are...

OpIndia Staff -
An eyewitness has told News Nation that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party which she attended on the eve of her death on June 8.
Read more
Law

OpIndia, Indic Collective Trust and UpWord file intervention application in SC in Sudarshan News case, ‘Saffron terror’, fake news demonising Hindus find mention

OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia, Indic Collective Trust and UpWord Foundation have filed an application seeking an audience with the Supreme Court in a matter of Sudarshan News and UPSC Jihad show
Read more
News Reports

‘Maal you have?’ Deepika Padukone’s name emerges in the Bollywood drug abuse probe as NCB investigation intensifies

OpIndia Staff -
In a sensational revelation, Bollywood's top actress Deepika Padukone's name has emerged in the latest drug abuse probe carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)
Read more
Media

Why Arnab vs Ravish is like India vs China

Abhishek Banerjee -
I guess Ravish Kumar does allow people to disagree with him on air. To have that honor, you just have to be the Prime Minister of India.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Election affidavit complaints: Income Tax dept sends notices to Uddhav Thackeray and son, Sharad Pawar and daughter

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena and NCP have shrugged off the IT notice as 'routine activities'.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Unavailibity of cold storage, inefficient policies blamed for loss to potato farmers in the state

OpIndia Staff -
While the State produces 11.5 million tonnes of potatoes annually, there is a storage capacity of only 7 million tonnes.
Read more
News Reports

‘Secular’ anti-CAA protesters knew their Islamist comrades were trying to incite violence but did not inform police, WhatsApp texts reveal

OpIndia Staff -
The WhatsApp conversations revealed that the Delhi riots were organised and facilitated through provocation and active mobilisation of the masses.
Read more
News Reports

CM Yogi seeks suggestion from film personalities for the proposed Film City in Uttar Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
The proposed Film City is expected to be set up in Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.
Read more
News Reports

‘Remember Kamlesh Tiwari? The same will happen to you’: Asst Stores Officer Shakeel Ahmad threatens UP Minister Rajeshwar Singh

OpIndia Staff -
As per police, a case has been filed against Shakeel Ahmed under Sections 504, 506, and 507 of IPC. Once the police finish investigation, they will arrest Ahmed as per law.
Read more
News Reports

Reading, UK: ‘Are you Taliban?’, Sikh taxi driver attacked by four white men in apparent hate crime

OpIndia Staff -
Vaneet Singh, a Sikh Taxi Driver from Reading, has informed the Police that he was attacked by four white men on Sunday.
Read more
Media

For AltNews, Muslims cease to be Muslims if they do not hate Narendra Modi or the RSS

OpIndia Staff -
AltNews questions the religiosity of Muslims who extend their support or are associated with the BJP and the RSS
Read more
News Reports

NCB summons KWAN Agency CEO. Did you know Anurag Kashyap aide and film producer Madhu Mantena co-founded KWAN as well as Phantom films

OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, until now, all the big Bollywood names which have emerged in the NCB's probe have links with KWAN Agency
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Pakistan’s vicious narco-terrorism plan in India and its connection to Khalistan movement

Anurag -
Understanding Narco-Terrorism and how Pakistan is helping Khalistani movement by pushing drugs in India
Read more
News Reports

NIA arrests two terrorists, including 2008 Bengaluru blast accused, from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

OpIndia Staff -
The terrorists had red corner notices against them. They were arrested by a special team of NIA in Riyadh.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
454,471FollowersFollow
16,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com