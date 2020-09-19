Fresh trouble may be brewing for the Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter and sitting MP Supriya Sule, as the Election Commission has asked the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to probe complaints received against the Thackeray’s and Sule, alleging furnishing of false information in their poll affidavit for the Lok Sabha/assembly polls.

Times Now has reported that that the relevant complaints, filed by an RTI activist, cite material in support of the claim about the details furnished by the Thackerays and Supriya Sule in their affidavit not being true: a possible reason why the poll panel found it appropriate to refer them to the CBDT.

Serious discrepancies have emerged in the poll affidavit submitted by Uddhav and Aditya Thackeray

It is being reported that some serious discrepancies have emerged in the affidavits filed by the Thackeray father-son duo. The activist who had filed the complaint cites contradictions in Uddhav Thackeray’s data in son Aditya Thackeray’s filing. One such major discrepancy which has come to the forth is the missing bank account detail in Aaditya’s election affidavit, that was mentioned in Uddhav’s affidavit.

Uddhav’s affidavit shows wife Rashmi and son Aaditya as having a joint account in Bank of Maharashtra having Rs 9,52,568 lakh deposits. However, Aaditya’s affidavit submitted during Assembly elections did not mention the account. The activist also alleged that both the Thackerays had different dates for holding shares under the HUF (Hindu Undivided Family) category.

According to reports, the CBDT is in advance stage of investigation and it might submit its report to the Election Commission in the next 10 days.

While an update from CBDT is awaited, if at all the allegations are found to be true, a case may be filed by the CBDT under Section 125A of the R P Act. The section provides for a maximum six-month jail term or fine or both, as a penalty for candidates who failed to give information or furnished false information in poll affidavits.