Monday, September 7, 2020
Home News Reports India may launch Chandrayaan-3 in early 2021, project will not include orbiter
News Reports
Updated:

India may launch Chandrayaan-3 in early 2021, project will not include orbiter

In January 2020, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) had announced several projects including Chandrayaan-3. However, due to the Covid-19 lockdown, many projects at ISRO were delayed.

OpIndia Staff
MoS Jitendra Singh says ISRO may launch Chandrayan 3 mission in early 2021
Jitendra Singh informed about timelines of Chandrayaan-2 and Gaganyaan (Image: Times of India)
9

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that India’s next mission to Moon, Chandrayaan-3, may launch in early 2021. While discussing the project, he said that Chandrayaan-3 will not have an orbiter but will include a rover and a lander.

Chandrayaan-3 was announced after Vikram hard-landed on moon surface in 2019

In January 2020, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) had announced several projects including Chandrayaan-3. However, due to the Covid-19 lockdown, many projects at ISRO were delayed. Chandrayaan-2 was launched on 22nd July 2019. India’s Vikram Lander carrying the Pragyan rover hard-landed on 7th September and could not recover from the impact. The orbiter is still working fine and has been sending data.

Images from Chandrayaan-1 showed rusting along the poles

Singh said that ISRO’s first moon mission Chandrayaan-1 sent pictures of Earth’s satellite, indicating possible rusting along the poles. Though the moon’s surface is rich in iron, it lacks two elements, water, and oxygen that is essential for creating rust. According to the scientists at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the rusting could have been caused due to the impact of Earth’s atmosphere. “In other words, it means that the Earth’s atmosphere could be protecting the Moon as well.  Thus, the Chandrayaan-1 Moon data indicates that the Moon’s poles are home to water, this is what the scientists are trying to decipher,” the statement added.

Sticking to the timeline for Gaganyaan

While talking about India’s first Manned Space mission Gaganyaan, he said that there are constraints due to the Covid-19 pandemic that are causing disruptions in the plan for Gaganyaan. “But efforts are going on to stick to the timeline of around 2022,” he added.

- Advertisement -

The minister also added that the training process and other crucial preparations for Gaganyaan are in place.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsChandrayan 3 mission, India ISRO moon mission, Gaganyan mission
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Editor's picks

Kerala: Over 1 kilo gold seized by customs officials in two days in separate incidents at Calicut airport

OpIndia Staff -
In the gold smuggling case that stung the Kerala govt, NIA said that 150 kgs gold was brought to India through diplomatic ties
Read more
News Reports

From ‘haramkhor ladki’ to ‘we respect women’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut does a backflip

OpIndia Staff -
A couple of days ago, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut had derogatory referred to actor Kangana Ranaut as "haramkhor ladki" on national television
Read more

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Mustaqeem, the killer of Rahul Solanki, confesses to firing shots, weapon seized by police

Crime OpIndia Staff -
In June, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in the murder of 27-year-old Rahul Solanki, who was killed by a Muslim mob during the Anti-Hindu riots in Shiv Vihar area of Delhi in February.

Activist points out over 25 incidents of fake news spread by AltNews co-founder Zubair, who was hailed as ‘fact-checker’ after being booked under POCSO

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Activist Ankur Singh meticulously does a surgical strike on AltNews' propaganda of absolving Mohammed Zubair of spreading misinformation and fake news

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy apologises for moral policing Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde, claims she is against moral policing

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka Congress leader Kavitha Reddy on Sunday apologised to Samyuktha Hegde for leading a mob against her for 'indecent behaviour' and wearing sports bra in public.

‘Postpone JEE-NEET, conduct RRB exams,’ how the postpone exams bandwagon revealed their hypocrisy by demanding railway exams be conducted

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The JEE Mains has been conducted smoothly. The JEE Advanced exams will be conducted on the 27th of September.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Postpone JEE-NEET, conduct RRB exams,’ how the postpone exams bandwagon revealed their hypocrisy by demanding railway exams be conducted

OpIndia Staff -
The JEE Mains has been conducted smoothly. The JEE Advanced exams will be conducted on the 27th of September.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

From allegations of torturing Sadhvi Pragya in custody to dereliction of duty during 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: A brief intro on Mumbai CP Param...

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has been recently under fire for criticism in the manner in which the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is being investigated
Read more
News Reports

Gauri Lankesh’s brother and filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh names over a dozen top actors, models in Kannada film industry drug scandal. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
A drug scandal is being unearthed by the Crime Branch officials in Bengaluru, which has now led to the arrest of Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi. Many more actress, musicians, are under the police scanner, who have been indirectly linked to the massive drug racket.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy who attacked actress Samyuktha Hegde had heckled journalist Mahesh Hegde too: Here is what had happened

OpIndia Staff -
In January this year, Kavitha Reddy had joined hands with far-left activist Amulya Leona to publicly heckle journalist Mahesh Vikram Hegde at Mangaluru airport.
Read more
News Reports

Salman Khan fan MP Anubhav Mohanty slapped with domestic violence case by actor wife Priyadarshini

OpIndia Staff -
Anubhav Mohanty, BJD MP from Kendrapara, who bloats his fandom for Salman Khan, has been slapped with domestic violence case by his Ollywood actor wife Barsha Priyadarshini in the SDJM court in Cuttak.
Read more
News Reports

Ahmedabad: One Moin Qureshi marries Hindu girl by promising not to force her to convert, later starts torturing her to embrace Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Ahmedabad police have registered a case against Moin Qureshi under Sections, 498-A and 294-B of the IPC
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

India may launch Chandrayaan-3 in early 2021, project will not include orbiter

OpIndia Staff -
Chandrayan 3 may be lanced in early 2021, says Jitendra Singh. The mission will only have a lander and rover, not orbiter.
Read more
Editor's picks

Kerala: Over 1 kilo gold seized by customs officials in two days in separate incidents at Calicut airport

OpIndia Staff -
In the gold smuggling case that stung the Kerala govt, NIA said that 150 kgs gold was brought to India through diplomatic ties
Read more
News Reports

New Education Policy focuses on learning instead of studying, to help India become self reliant, says PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi said that the new education policy 2020 would give a new direction to the social and economic life of 21st century of India and propel it towards its goal of self-reliance
Read more
Sports

Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open 2020 after ‘accidentally’ hitting an official with a ball

OpIndia Staff -
World number one Tennis player Novak Djokovic was disqualified in the US Open fourth round on Sunday after he struck a line judge with a ball in the first set of his match against Pablo Carreno Busta from Spain.
Read more
News Reports

From ‘haramkhor ladki’ to ‘we respect women’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut does a backflip

OpIndia Staff -
A couple of days ago, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut had derogatory referred to actor Kangana Ranaut as "haramkhor ladki" on national television
Read more
News Reports

Actress Kangana Ranaut granted Y-category security ahead of Mumbai visit by Union Home Ministry, thanks Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had earlier stated that Shiv Sena workers will 'break Kangana's mouth'. Sanjay Raut had called her 'Haramkhor ladki'.
Read more
News Reports

Agency tasked with providing staff to special Covid-19 hospital in Pune pulls out due to threats and abuse by political groups

OpIndia Staff -
Lifeline, the agency handling the mega COVID facility in COE, Pune, has pulled out citing political pressure and staff harassment.
Read more
Crime

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Mustaqeem, the killer of Rahul Solanki, confesses to firing shots, weapon seized by police

OpIndia Staff -
In June, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in the murder of 27-year-old Rahul Solanki, who was killed by a Muslim mob during the Anti-Hindu riots in Shiv Vihar area of Delhi in February.
Read more
News Reports

Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh raises Durand Line issue with Pakistan, says Peshawar used to belong to Afghanistan

OpIndia Staff -
Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh raises Durand Line issue with Pakistan, says Peshawar used to be the Afghan winter capital.
Read more
News Reports

Activist points out over 25 incidents of fake news spread by AltNews co-founder Zubair, who was hailed as ‘fact-checker’ after being booked under POCSO

OpIndia Staff -
Activist Ankur Singh meticulously does a surgical strike on AltNews' propaganda of absolving Mohammed Zubair of spreading misinformation and fake news
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
446,204FollowersFollow
319,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com