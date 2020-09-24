Thursday, September 24, 2020
Home Media India Today journalists whine about media coverage on Deepika summons by NCB only to...
Editor's picksMediaNews Reports
Updated:

India Today journalists whine about media coverage on Deepika summons by NCB only to tail her car giving live updates from Goa

Twitter users called out India Today for their double-standards by sharing pictures of their reporter following the actor's car in Goa.

OpIndia Staff
India Today journalists whine about Deepika summons by NCB only to tail her car giving live update from Goa
15

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh were issued a summons by Narcotics Control (NCB) on Wednesday in a Bollywood-drug nexus case. Several journalists and Congress loyalists started peddling conspiracy theories after the summon issued by the Narcotics Control (NCB) to Deepika Padukone on September 25. They alleged that the actress was being made a scapegoat to distract the nation’s attention from a larger issue- the nationwide farmers’ protest planned by the Congress party on the same day.

India Today journalists, headed by none other than the master of quackery- Rajdeep Sardesai alleged that the government was using Deepika Padukone as a distraction from major issues like the Farmers Bill. Rajdeep Sardesai took to Twitter to hint that Deepika Padukone’s summons by the Narcotics Bureau on September 25 was somehow connected to the farmer’s protest.

Following Rajdeep Sardesai’s footstep, many India Today journalists started peddling similar rhetoric on Twitter.

Some other ‘journalists’ followed suit. Saba Naqvi said: “Since Deepika Padukone is being summoned by NCB on September 25, I really think the all India farmers protest, scheduled on the same day should be rescheduled. We know what visual media will do. Block out stories of millions.”

- Advertisement -

The fake news peddler, Rana Ayyub was also quick to make similar bizarre accusations. 

With something like this brewing, how could the Congress loyalist be left behind? They too jumped on to the bandwagon to contrive the same narrative that the actress was being used to distract attention from the nationwide farmers’ protest on the same day.

But amusingly, while on one side the India Today journalists were seen casting aspersions on the government for using the actor to distract the public’s attention from the larger issues and whining about the unnecessary media coverage being given to Deepika Padukone’s summon, on the other side, the media house was seen tailing behind Deepika Padukone’s car, giving a minute to minute details of her whereabouts from Goa.

A Twitter user was quick to notice this. He called out India Today for their double-standards by sharing pictures of their reporter following the actor’s car in Goa.

Ironically, India Today is now giving minute by minute update on Deepika Padukone after its journalists castigated the media for doing the same.

Actors Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan, who were both in Goa, have taken off for Mumbai after they were summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection to the ongoing probe into the nexus of the alleged drug in Bollywood, which stemmed from Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

While Deepika is expected to appear for questioning on September 25, Sara will appear a day later.

Incidentally, on the same date, the Congress will be holding a nationwide agitation against the farmer bills passed by the BJP government, and also initiate a campaign to collect two crore signatures of farmers and the poor against these proposed farm sector bills. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said a series of press conferences will be organised against the farm Bills across the country. The state party chiefs and other senior leaders will take out marches in their respective states and submit memoranda to the respective state governors.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

India Today journalists whine about media coverage on Deepika summons by NCB only to tail her car giving live updates from Goa

OpIndia Staff -
The leftists claimed that the summon sent to Deepika Padukone was timed to distract the nation from the farmers protest
Read more
News Reports

Parliament sees its most productive session: Here is a summary of all the 25 Bills passed by the Modi government in Lok Sabha

OpIndia Staff -
A total of 25 bills were passed during the just concluded monsoon session of the parliament some of which are very significant bills
Read more

Amidst rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, doctor alleges Shiv Sena leaders have advised self-medication to suspected COVID patients

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
An e-poster in the name of Shiv Sena leaders has gone viral on social media platforms, under which they are advising the coronavirus patients to take prescriptions suggested by the Shiv Sena leaders.

5 questions about the new Industrial Relations Code and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Condition Code answered

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
In the current parliament session, three bills - Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions, Industrial Relations Code and Social Security Code were passed to reform Labour laws.

“Reports say otherwise”: Justice Lalit rejects Sudha Bharadwaj’s bail plea sought on medical grounds

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Justice Rastogi rebuked Bharadwaj's lawyer, Vrinda Grover, for calling the medical reports false before the Bombay High Court.

Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots: Salman Khurshid, Prashant Bhushan, Kavita Krishnan named in the disclosure statement of the accused

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, CPM leader Brinda Karat, Prashant Bhushan were among those accused of giving provocative speeches during the protests against the CAA.

Recently Popular

News Reports

KWAN representative told me that I need to attend Karan Johar Parties to make a comeback to movies: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

OpIndia Staff -
One of the main things is that you need to be seen at Karan Johar's parties, KWAN representative had told Suchitra Krishnamoorthi
Read more
News Reports

‘Are your breasts real? Can I touch?’ Actress Sherlyn Chopra accuses KWAN talent agency co-founder of sexual misconduct

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra on Tuesday took to Twitter to call out sexual misconduct of KWAN talent agency co-founder Anirban Blah.
Read more
News Reports

Nikhil Dwivedi, filmmaker and director of talent agency owned by Salman Khan, claims latter did not buy stakes in KWAN. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Uniworld Big Talent (UBT) owned by Salman Khan, holds major stakes in Big Bang Media Venture, the holding company which owns KWAN.
Read more
News Reports

Casting director of Rhea Chakraborty’s debut film ‘Jalebi’ among 10 Bollywood personalities to have died in the past few months. Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
A post containing the list of recent deaths of Bollywood celebs and the alleged reasons behind their deaths is being widely shared.
Read more
Entertainment

Goa Police arrests actress Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Ahmed Bombay for assaulting and molesting her

OpIndia Staff -
Born and brought up in United Arab Emirates, Sam is an ad-filmmaker and a producer. He had done projects with celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone amongst others.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police made actress Payal Ghosh wait till 2 AM, did not file sexual assault complaint against Anurag Kashyap: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The BMC declared her society a containment zone to prevent the actress from filing a complaint.
Read more

Latest News

Media

India Today journalists whine about media coverage on Deepika summons by NCB only to tail her car giving live updates from Goa

OpIndia Staff -
The leftists claimed that the summon sent to Deepika Padukone was timed to distract the nation from the farmers protest
Read more
News Reports

Chief of Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Cell in Maharashtra breaks down while describing the coronavirus situation in the state

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, the chief of medical assistant cell in Maharashtra says that he has lost all hopes and that court is the only ray of hope now
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena wants FIR against West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar for criticising TMC-led state government

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal Shiv Sena wrote that many statements made by Dhankar have been insulting towards Bengalis and Bengal's culture
Read more
News Reports

Parliament sees its most productive session: Here is a summary of all the 25 Bills passed by the Modi government in Lok Sabha

OpIndia Staff -
A total of 25 bills were passed during the just concluded monsoon session of the parliament some of which are very significant bills
Read more
Crime

Pakistan: Tehreek-e-Labbaik leader arrested for sexually abusing a 13-year old boy

OpIndia Staff -
13-year old boy sexually abused by Tehreek-e-Labbaik leader in Pakistan.
Read more
News Reports

Yogi govt launches ‘Operation Durachari’ to check crime against women, perpetrators of sex crimes to have their posters displayed on UP roads

OpIndia Staff -
Under Operation Durachari, the UP govt would put up posters of those guilty of crimes against women on road crossings in UP
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: 171 poor Hindus of Bhil community converted to Islam inside Sindh madarsa

OpIndia Staff -
The mass conversion of these poor Hindu men, women and children was held at a madarsa in Sanghar, Sindh, Pakistan
Read more
Editor's picks

Amidst rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, doctor alleges Shiv Sena leaders have advised self-medication to suspected COVID patients

OpIndia Staff -
An e-poster in the name of Shiv Sena leaders has gone viral on social media platforms, under which they are advising the coronavirus patients to take prescriptions suggested by the Shiv Sena leaders.
Read more
News Reports

Andhra temples attack row: Jagan’s party benefitting from attacks on Hindu temples, says TDP leader Jayadev Galla

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier this month, a 62-years old temple chariot located inside the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha temple in East Godavari district's Antarvedi was gutted in fire.
Read more
Cricket

Australian cricket legend Dean Jones passes away in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Dean Jones was part of the Star Sports commentary team and was in a bio-secure bubble in a seven-star hotel in Mumbai.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
455,172FollowersFollow
16,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com