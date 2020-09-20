Indian Army foils Chinese plans, occupies 6 new heights along LAC

In a major development, the Indian Army has occupied six new heights in the Eastern Ladakh sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), amidst the border standoff with China.

Speaking on this remarkable feat, a government source informed news agency ANI that the Indian army occupied the new heights within just three weeks between August 29 and mid-September. The new heights include Recehen La, Rezang La, Mokhpari, Gurung Hill, Magar Hill, and one near Finger 4. This has put the Indian Army in a stronger position than its Chinese counterpart in the difficult mountainous terrain.

The Indian Bravehearts had also foiled the plan of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to occupy the dominating heights and gain an edge over India. This however led to air-firing by the Chinese troops on three occasions from the Southern to the Northern bank of Pangong Tso lake. Reportedly, the heights occupied by India are on the Indian side of the LAC and not the Chinese side. To counter India’s strategic position, the Chinese regime has deployed 3000 army personnel, including infantry and armoured troops, near Rechen la and Rezang La heights.

As per reports, the operations of the Chinese forces are being closely monitored by Army Chief General Manoj Mukund,National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

Chinese rattled after the Indian Army made ‘readjustments’ along the LAC

- Advertisement -

Ever since the Indian Army outwitted the PLA in the Chushul and Pangong Tso Lake region, occupying the strategic heights, the Chinese have been thoroughly rattled by the daring audacity of the Indian forces. The Chinese military first tried to militarily cow the Indians by swiftly moving in tanks and infantry combat vehicles. However, the Indian forces made it clear that there would be retaliation if the Chinese cross the line on either bank of the Pangong Tso lake.

Chinese had however tried to carry out provocative military movements to alter the status quo in the intervening night of August 29 and 30, but the Indian Armed Forces personnel thwarted their nefarious intentions by pre-empting their movements on the Southern Bank of the Pangong Tso lake and strengthening their positions to stop the unilateral Chinese expansionism.