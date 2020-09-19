While hearing the bail plea of a member of the banned outfit Tamil Nadu Liberation Army in Madras High Court, Justice Kirubakaran on Saturday cautioned against linguistic chauvinism being used as a tool to create unrest in India. As reported by Bar and Bench, Justice Kirubakaran expressed strong views against creation of conflicts and separatism by invoking religious, racial and linguistic differences.

Justice Kirubakaran observed, “When these elements take ‘Tamil Culture’, Tamil Race’ and ‘Tamil Language’ as weapons for their sinister plans, the governments should be careful enough to see that no action of the government would pave way for or strengthen the propaganda made by these elements especially, with regard to emotive language issue. Already political parties are waiting to make use of such position to arouse linguistic chauvinism to harvest political dividends…There should not be any room for linguistic chauvinists to create any unrest in the name of languages in any part of our country”.

Highlighting the multiracial, multicultural and multi-religious character of the country, Justice Kirubakaran said that governments should induce in every citizen the feeling that his language, culture, religion, race are preserved and protected and not interfered with or suppressed by any action of the governments. He cautioned that even an apprehension in the minds of the people might prove counter productive.

Justice Kirubakaran also laid down some suggestions for the government to ensure the integrity and security of the nation. The suggestion are as follows:

Government should not create an impression in the minds of the people that their language is being discriminated or suppressed.

Government should not create any apprehension in the minds of the people that only a few chosen languages are given prominence and recognition, especially when there are 22 languages recognised and listed in the VIII schedule of the Constitution of India. These languages are entitled to equal treatment and protection, so that all the Indian-languages are well-developed and preserved.

Government should deal firmly with communal elements, religious and extremist forces.

Justice Kirubakaran said that the court is disturbed by the media reports showing links between the educated and respected personalities of the country and the Naxal movement. He said that the country is facing more danger from the elements within the country than the enemy countries. The judge also called out the fringe elements working in the garb of the NGOs, Human Rights Organisations and political groups and trying to create unrest in the country.

“This kind of fringe elements are stated to be more active in Tamil Nadu and wearing the masks of NGOs, Human Rights Organisations and political groups are trying to create unrest in Tamil Nadu by of continuous propaganda through media especially social media instigating the people to protest, creating fear psychosis and spreading hatred among the masses. However, it is to be noted that many of the NGOs and Human Rights Organisations are really doing yeoman services to the people”, Justice Kirubakaran noted referring to seditious pamphlets of the Tamil Nadu Liberation Army.

Referring to the sinister tactics of certain groups, he remarked that such groups make anti-national comments in the name of freedom of expression. He added that one can protest against the government but not against the nation. He also pointed how the recent stand-off between India and China exposed themselves by supporting the enemy country. He said that fundamentalists and extremists that pose threat to the unity and integrity of the country need to be nipped in the bud.

The petitioner was denied bail by the court.