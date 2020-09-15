Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Home News Reports Kaagaz Scanner: The India-made document scanner app that was praised by PM Modi in...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSpecials
Updated:

Kaagaz Scanner: The India-made document scanner app that was praised by PM Modi in his Mann Ki Baat

The developers are planning to bring more organizational features to the app to make it more useful. The plan is to include an AI-Powered Document Organizer, a feature missing from the majority of the competitor apps.

Anurag
Kaagaz Scanner app has seen over a million downloads after the ban on Chinese apps
Story of Kaagaz Scanner (Image: USA-Reiseblogger/Pixabay)
1

This is the story of a Made-in-India app that gained over a million downloads thanks to the ban on Chinese apps, including camscanner by the government of India. Kaagaz scanner, the app that was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mann Ki Baat address, is filling the void created by the departure of a much-popular rival camscanner after its ban in the Indian market.

How it all started?

Founders of Kaagaz App (From left: Snehanshu Gandhi, Gaurav Shrishrimal and Tamanjit Singh Bindra

Around a year ago, three friends came together and started building a product in a productivity space called Sorted AI, an AI-powered reminders and tasks app. Snehanshu Gandhi (IIT Bombay and ISB Hyderabad alumni), Tamanjit Singh Bindra (AIT Pune alumni), and Gaurav Shrishrimal (IIT Kanpur alumni), when learned about PM Modi’s call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan and Vocal For Local, they noticed that there is no decent document scanning app available on the app store. They named it “Kaagaz scanner,” as an Indian name felt more appropriate.

Kaagaz’s unexpected growth after camscanner’s ban

When the government of India announced the ban on Chinese apps, including canscanner, users started to hunt for alternate apps, and Kaagaz saw incredible growth in a matter of days. In the first three days, the app saw 200,000 downloads from almost zero. As of now, the app stands at 1.2 million downloads on Google Play Store. 70% of the downloads come from word-of-mouth via WhatsApp forwards and Social Media outreach. Kaagaz became #2 in Productivity on PlayStore within two days of the ban and #11 overall ranking. As of now, the app sees over 70,000 unique users on the app every day. It has been used to scan over 18 million pages so far in just 2.5 months.

Plans for the app

The developers are planning to bring more organizational features to the app to make it more useful. The plan is to include an AI-Powered Document Organizer, a feature missing from the majority of the competitor apps. They are also planning to add custom watermark and regional language options to make it more accessible to the masses.

- Advertisement -

As of now, Kaagaz is Sorted AI’s primary focus, but they are planning to bring more futuristic products in the market soon. They are building a suite of AI-powered utility tools to manage their day-to-day tasks to make users’ lives easier.

Recognition by PM Modi, education minister and Government entities

Kaagaz Scanner saw a surge in downloads after Prime Minister Modi named it during his address in Mann Ki Baat episode on 22nd August. Simultaneously, the app got recognized by education minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Digital India, MyGov and other government entities that gave it the much-needed boost both in terms of users and morale.

Lack of healthy competition and sad attitude of Indian customers towards indigenous apps

In an interview with OpIndia, Shrishrimal said that there are big players in the app market, and most of the time, it gets more challenging for start-ups to compete with them in terms of marketing. As small start-ups lack finances to market their product, most of the time, their apps go un-noticed by the masses even if they are better than the apps developed by big players. Keeping this situation in mind, the ban definitely helped Sorted AI to get noticed by the masses. Still, the team behind Kaagaz believes that there should be a possibility of healthy competition in the market.

The other problem that developers face is the sad attitude of users to try new indigenous apps by Indian start-ups. Even if the app developers claim to have better options, it is not easy to convince the users to give it at least a try and then decide which app is better in functionality and ease-of-use. Shrishrimal said that it is fortunate for the tech industry that the Indian internet market is growing exponentially. Investors are showing the internet in India-made tech products, and with better infrastructure and sharp young minds, the Indian tech industry is catching up with the rest of the world. Now it is up to users to show support for such India-made apps so that they can do better than their global counterparts not only in India but also in the international market.

You can download the app from here.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKaagaz scanner app, chinese app ban, made in india phone apps
Anurag
Multimedia graduate by education. Writer by profession. Poet by heart.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Kaagaz Scanner: The India-made document scanner app that was praised by PM Modi in his Mann Ki Baat

Anurag -
Kaagaz Scanner – A mobile app to scan documents, lauded by PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat
Read more
Media

“Doordarshan is an emotion that reminds the unity of the nation”: Netizens become nostalgic as Doordarshan turns 61

OpIndia Staff -
Doordarshan, which began as an experiment on 15 September, 1959, became a service in 1965, beaming signals to televisions around the national capital region
Read more

Would she say the same if Abhishek was found hanging one day?: Kangana Ranaut hits out on Jaya Bachchan on Bollywood drug abuse case

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday hit out on veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan for trying to water down the rampant drug abuse in the film industry.

‘Jis thaali mein khaya, usi mein chhed kiya’: SP’s Jaya Bachchan attacks BJP’s Ravi Kishan over Bollywood drug abuse issue

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Veteran Bollywood actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday attacked BJP MP Ravi Kishan for raising the drug abuse issue which is quite prevalent in Bollywood.

‘Haramkhor means lazy’, Congress leader Arshi Khan says on television debate, claims PoK is part of Pakistan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader and reality show contestant Arshi Khan, who joined Congress ahead of 2019 general elections, in a television debate made outrageous claims that PoK, the part of Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan, is part of Pakistan.

How Zakat Foundation romanticises Muhammad Iqbal and why it is extremely problematic

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
The Zakat Foundation has found itself in a raging controversy recently after allegations have been made that Muslims receive undue advantages in their efforts to gain recruitment into the civil services

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mahesh Bhatt wanted to name him Mohammad, says his son Rahul Bhatt, whom 26/11 conspirator David Headley wanted to recruit to ISI

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Bhatt had claimed that Mahesh never considered him like his son and wanted to name him ‘Mohammad.’
Read more
Entertainment

Dandekar sisters, celebrity stylist mysteriously delete their ‘Release Rhea’ Instagram post

OpIndia Staff -
Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend Shibani and her sister Anusha Dandekar, who had put up social media post demanding Rhea Chakraborty's release from NCB custody, have now mysteriously deleted their posts.
Read more
News Reports

NCB to summon 25 Bollywood celebrities as Rhea Chakraborty reveals Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet consumed drugs, Karan Johar’s party under scanner

OpIndia Staff -
In her statement to NCB, Rhea Chakraborty had reportedly accepted her role in procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
Social Media

Rana Ayyub is ‘male’? Netizens poke fun after ‘journalist’ shares COVID-19 negative test report

Jinit Jain -
Rana Ayyub had posted a COVID-19 negative test report on Twitter where the gender column had mentioned 'male'
Read more
News Reports

Nehru got AIIMS made, then why is Sonia Gandhi going abroad for ‘routine medical checkup’, netizens ask Shashi Tharoor

OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor faces criticism after Sonia Gandhi travels abroad for treatment as he had slammed Amit Shah for treatment in pvt hospital
Read more
Politics

Donald Trump agrees to debate Joe Biden in a podcast with Joe Rogan

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Rogan had offered to moderate a debate between incumbent president Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Kaagaz Scanner: The India-made document scanner app that was praised by PM Modi in his Mann Ki Baat

Anurag -
Kaagaz Scanner – A mobile app to scan documents, lauded by PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat
Read more
Fact-Check

Pakistanis use a 2-year-old image to claim IAF chopper has crashed in Ladakh

OpIndia Staff -
The image is that of an Mi-17 Indian chopper, which had caught fire in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath in April 2018
Read more
Media

“Doordarshan is an emotion that reminds the unity of the nation”: Netizens become nostalgic as Doordarshan turns 61

OpIndia Staff -
Doordarshan, which began as an experiment on 15 September, 1959, became a service in 1965, beaming signals to televisions around the national capital region
Read more
Entertainment

Would she say the same if Abhishek was found hanging one day?: Kangana Ranaut hits out on Jaya Bachchan on Bollywood drug abuse case

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday hit out on veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan for trying to water down the rampant drug abuse in the film industry.
Read more
Media

Media shields Congress leader Brijesh Kalappa for demanding the withdrawal of Y-plus security cover of Kangana Ranaut

Dibakar Dutta -
Media reports covering Kalappa's demand of Kangana's security cover did not mention that he is a Congress leader and AICC spokesperson
Read more
News Reports

NCB confirms it may soon summon Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh for questioning: Report

OpIndia Staff -
NCB to summon Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta for questioning in the drugs case.
Read more
News Reports

‘Jis thaali mein khaya, usi mein chhed kiya’: SP’s Jaya Bachchan attacks BJP’s Ravi Kishan over Bollywood drug abuse issue

OpIndia Staff -
Veteran Bollywood actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday attacked BJP MP Ravi Kishan for raising the drug abuse issue which is quite prevalent in Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

Under construction Mughal museum in Agra to be named after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: Yogi Adityanath

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath emphasised, "How can our heroes be Mughals? The very name of Shivaji will invoke a feeling of nationalism and self-esteem"
Read more
News Reports

‘Haramkhor means lazy’, Congress leader Arshi Khan says on television debate, claims PoK is part of Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader and reality show contestant Arshi Khan, who joined Congress ahead of 2019 general elections, in a television debate made outrageous claims that PoK, the part of Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan, is part of Pakistan.
Read more
News Reports

‘Can search or arrest without warrant’: All you need to know about the new Uttar Pradesh special security force

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had on 26 June announced the formation of the Special Security Force.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,917FansLike
451,603FollowersFollow
14,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com