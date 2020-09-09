Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut today took to Twitter to lash out on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished her office earlier in the day.

She reached Mumbai a couple of minutes back from Himachal Pradesh. Prior to that, the BMC demolished her office claiming there was illegal construction. Addressing Shiv Sena head and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Kangana said her spirits are not dampened after BMC (where Shiv Sena is major party), broke down her house along with film mafia. “This is the wheel of time. Today my house is broken, tomorrow your arrogance will break,” she said.

She further thanked Thackeray and said that while she knew what Kashmiri Pandits had suffered (during the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in late 80s and early 90s from the valley), but today she has experienced it. “I promise this country that I will make a movie not only on Ayodhya but also on Kashmir and awaken our countrymen. Uddhav Thackeray, this cruelty and terror… it is good it happened to me. Because this has significance,” she said.

She also shared videos of her office that was demolished by the BMC.

She said that nothing in her office was illegal and that the demolition was carried out even though the Bombay High Court had stayed all demolitions till 30th September.

There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like 🙂#DeathOfDemocracy #KanganaRanaut — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Kangana vs Shiv Sena

The Kangana vs Shiv Sena standoff escalated after Shiv Sena leaders as well as NCP leaders threatened Kangana Ranaut for referring to Mumbai as Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir after Azadi slogans were spotted on graffiti. Later, Mumbai Commissioner of Police also ‘liked’ a tweet abusing her. Shiv Sena MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut even referred to her as ‘haramkhor ladki’. After the misogynist and sexist tirade against her, Raut claimed ‘haramkhor’ means ‘naughty’.