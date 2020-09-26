Saturday, September 26, 2020
Home News Reports After NCB arrests Kshitij Prasad, Karan Johar releases statement, says he did not know...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

After NCB arrests Kshitij Prasad, Karan Johar releases statement, says he did not know him ‘personally’: Read the full statement

The Bollywood director said that Kshitij Ravi Prasad had joined Dharmatic Entertainment, a company linked to Dharma Productions, in November 2019 as one of the executive producers on contract basis for a project which eventually did not materialise.

OpIndia Staff
Karan Johar, credit: deccanchronicle.com
94

A day after Narcotics Control Bureau summoned two people associated with Karan Johar in the Bollywood drug case, the filmmaker on Friday distanced himself from Kshitij Prasad and Anubhav Chopra.

The names of Prasad and Chopra – the two ‘aides’ of Karan Johar has surfaced in the NCB’s ongoing drug case investigation.

In a statement issued soon after the arrest of Kshitij Prasad by the NCB in connection with the drug nexus, Karan Johar claimed the arrested person was only briefly employed by Dharma Productions in November 2019 and is not an employee of his production house.

“I would like to state that several media/news channels have been airing news reports that Kshitij Prasad and Anubhav Chopra are my aides/close aides. I would like to place on record that I do not know these individuals personally and neither of these two individuals are aides or close aides,” Karan Johar said.

- Advertisement -

He went on to add that neither he nor Dharma Productions can be made responsible for what people do in their personal lives. These allegations do not pertain to Dharma Productions.

The Bollywood director also added that Kshitij Ravi Prasad had joined Dharmatic Entertainment, a company linked to Dharma Productions, in November 2019 as one of the executive producers on contract basis for a project which eventually did not materialise.

Prasad was detained by the NCB officials on Thursday after NCB officials had seized drugs from his residence including Marijuana. The NCB officials had raided his house in Versova in connection with the drug case. Reportedly, Prasad, who is the Executive Producer and Director at Dharma Productions, used to buy large amounts of drugs regularly. 

Karan Johar said that Anubhav Chopra, the second person who was questioned by the NCB on Friday, was an associate with Dharma Production for two months as second assistant director for a film between November 2011 and January 2012. Karan Johar added that Chopra worked as an assistant director for a short film in January 2013.

Never consumed drugs, no narcotics was consumed at the party: Karan Johar

In his statement, Karan Johar also reiterated that he never consumed any kind of drugs and claimed that he has been subjected to ‘slanderous and malicious’ campaign by the media.

The statements by Karan Johar comes amidst the ongoing investigation into the drug case, especially after NCB had initiated a probe into a party hosted by Karan Johar at his residence back in 2019.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been investigating a video from a party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar that went viral on social media. The video had featured Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukherjee, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others.

After the video had gone viral on social media, people on social media had alleged that the actors in the video were under the influence of drugs.

Responding to the allegations, filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday took to social media to deny that any narcotic substance was consumed during a party that he hosted in 2019.

“I would like to unequivocally once again state that I do not consume narcotics and I do not promote or encourage consumption of any such substance,” Karan Johar said while denying charges that drugs were consumed in that party.

He added, “These slanderous and malicious statements, news articles and news clippings have unnecessarily subjected me, my family, and my colleagues, and Dharma Productions, to hatred, contempt and ridicule”.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has unearthed a massive drug case in Bollywood. The names of many influential actors, producers, filmmakers have appeared in the drug link case leading a summons from the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The drug enforcement agency has also issued summons to actors, including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor Rakul Preet Singh and others in connection with its probe.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssushant singh rajput, bollywood drug nexus, nepotism bollywood, ncb investigation
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Law

Every inch of the land of Katra Keshav Dev is sacred for Hindus: Civil Suit filed in SC for reclamation of Krishna Janmabhoomi

OpIndia Staff -
Almost a year after the historic judgement in Ram Mandir case, a civil suit has been filed in a Mathura court seeking the ownership over entire 13.37 acres of Krishna Janmabhoomi land in Mathura
Read more
Sports

She was bowling to him, I did not use any other word: Sunil Gavaskar issues clarification after being targetted with fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Hours after being subjected to online backlash for 'sexism' and 'misogyny' on the basis of fake news, ace cricketer Sunil Gavaskar responded to the controversy
Read more

‘Maaro, Kaato’, Muslim mob shouts as they attack beleaguered Hindu family in Kanpur over Facebook post: Read details

News Reports Jhankar Mohta -
"Poora Tandav teen ghante tak chalta raha", says the Hindu family in Kanpur which came under attack from an irate Muslim mob

Why the mainstreaming of Umar Khalid is scary and the need to restore sanity by drawing a line in the sand

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
At the moment, with a range of “eminent” personalities coming out in favour of Umar Khalid, he is winning this circuit hands down.

‘He pushed me on the sofa and forced himself on me’, says actress who accused Anurag Kashyap of rape: Here is what she told...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After an initial delay, police registered an FIR against Anurag Kashyap and initiated an inquiry into the sexual assault case

Delhi Riots: WhatsApp chats acquired by OpIndia show how some anti-CAA protestors were aware that violence was planned, discussed ‘de-escalation’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The WhatsApp chats accesses by OpIndia show that some individuals were aware that some anti-CAA groups had fanned the violence and they now need to de-escalate.

Recently Popular

Media

India Today editors’ tussle with Republic TV is ruining their own credibility, one tweet at a time: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal and Rajdeep's sly, targeted tweets against Republic TV are only helping to take their own credibilities further down, and exposing their own hypocrisy.
Read more
News Reports

KWAN representative told me that I need to attend Karan Johar Parties to make a comeback to movies: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

OpIndia Staff -
One of the main things is that you need to be seen at Karan Johar's parties, KWAN representative had told Suchitra Krishnamoorthi
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu girl beheaded after she refused to convert to Islam, husband Ejaz and friend Shoaib Akhtar nabbed

OpIndia Staff -
23-year-old Hindu woman has been brutally murdered by two Muslim youth after she refused to convert to Islam after marriage.
Read more
News Reports

Ranveer Singh asks Narcotics Bureau to allow him to accompany Deepika Padukone during interrogation due to her ‘anxiety issues’

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, the husband of Deepika Padukone, has asked NCB whether he can be present during his wife’s interrogation
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: No, Sunil Gavaskar didn’t make sexist comment against Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma during an IPL game

OpIndia Staff -
Sunil Gavaskar was referring to a video of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma playing cricket,, didn't make any sexist comment
Read more
News Reports

‘Maaro, Kaato’, Muslim mob shouts as they attack beleaguered Hindu family in Kanpur over Facebook post: Read details

Jhankar Mohta -
"Poora Tandav teen ghante tak chalta raha", says the Hindu family in Kanpur which came under attack from an irate Muslim mob
Read more

Latest News

Law

Every inch of the land of Katra Keshav Dev is sacred for Hindus: Civil Suit filed in SC for reclamation of Krishna Janmabhoomi

OpIndia Staff -
Almost a year after the historic judgement in Ram Mandir case, a civil suit has been filed in a Mathura court seeking the ownership over entire 13.37 acres of Krishna Janmabhoomi land in Mathura
Read more
News Reports

After NCB arrests Kshitij Prasad, Karan Johar releases statement, says he did not know him ‘personally’: Read the full statement

OpIndia Staff -
In a statement issued soon after arrest of Kshitij Prasad by the NCB in connection with the drug nexus, Karan Johar claimed the arrested person was only briefly employed by Dharma Productions in November 2019
Read more
Sports

She was bowling to him, I did not use any other word: Sunil Gavaskar issues clarification after being targetted with fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Hours after being subjected to online backlash for 'sexism' and 'misogyny' on the basis of fake news, ace cricketer Sunil Gavaskar responded to the controversy
Read more
Entertainment

Nassar Abdulla suggests summoning the ghost of Sushant Singh Rajput to find out the truth about his death – In all seriousness

OpIndia Staff -
In a bizarre incident on live TV, Bollywood actor Nassar Abdulla went to advise the media and NCB to seek answers into the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case by summoning his ghost
Read more
News Reports

Amy Coney Barrett expected to be Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee: CNN

OpIndia Staff -
Amy Coney Barrett, a circuit judge on the US Court of Appeals, is expected to be POTUS Donald Trump's Supreme Court of nominee.
Read more
News Reports

Indian govt to decide on next step in Vodafone retrospective tax case after studying the order by Permanent Court of Arbitration rejecting India’s tax...

OpIndia Staff -
Vodafone won its arbitration against the ₹20,000 crore tax demand by India at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in Hague
Read more
News Reports

‘Women have fundamental right to choose their vocation’: Bombay High Court rules that Prostitution is not a criminal offence under the law

OpIndia Staff -
Releasing 3 women sent to correctional facility by lower court, Bombay High Court clarified that prostitution is not a crime under law
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan link to Paris knife attack emerges, at least one perpetrator reported to be of Pakistani origin

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani link to the Paris knife attack on Friday emerges. The arrested suspect is reported to be an 18-uear old man.
Read more
News Reports

‘Maaro, Kaato’, Muslim mob shouts as they attack beleaguered Hindu family in Kanpur over Facebook post: Read details

Jhankar Mohta -
"Poora Tandav teen ghante tak chalta raha", says the Hindu family in Kanpur which came under attack from an irate Muslim mob
Read more
Opinions

From Hindu Hriday Samrat to Secular Liberal: Why Shiv Sena transformed itself so radically

Ajay Sudame -
If Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had made one big compromise to grab the power, to continue in power he is making a series of them
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
455,683FollowersFollow
17,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com