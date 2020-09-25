Friday, September 25, 2020
Home News Reports Illegal Christian Cross and Jesus statue removed from government land following High Court order...
Editor's picksFeaturedLawNews Reports
Updated:

Illegal Christian Cross and Jesus statue removed from government land following High Court order in Karnataka: Details

Hundreds of police personnel were deployed to control the law and order in the area. Reportedly, hundreds of Christian protestors held demonstrations at the site against the operation of the district administration.

OpIndia Staff
Karnataka: Illegal cross and Jesus Statue, built on govt land, removed
Large Christian Cross placed on government land (Photo Credits: Twitter/satishkashi)
3

On Wednesday, the district administration removed an illegal Christian Cross and a statue of Jesus Christ, which was put up, on Susai Paliya Hill in Chikkaballapur in Karnataka. The action was taken, following the order of the Karnataka High Court in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

Police oversaw the operation of the district administration

The mammoth-size Cross and the Statue was illegally placed on government-owned pasture land, also known as gomala, to facilitate encroachment. The operation was executed by Assistant Commissioner Raghunandan, Tehsildar Tulasi under the watch of Superintendent of Police (Chikkaballapur) Mithun Kumar.

While confirming the administrative action, Raghunandan informed that the operation was conducted on the orders of the Karnataka High Court after it was found that the Statue and Cross were built on the government land, without seeking prior approval of the authorities.

Christian protestors resisted against the clearance operation

Hundreds of police personnel were deployed to control the law and order in the area. Reportedly, hundreds of Christian protestors held demonstrations at the site against the operation of the district administration.

- Advertisement -

They also engaged in sloganeering against the officials and the Karnataka government. The cops took the matter into their hands and ‘pushed back’ the local Christians who tried to obstruct the administration from implementing the orders of the Court.

Church-sponsored land encroachment in Kerala

Last year, the Christian church, with the alleged help of the communist government of Kerala, was accused of encroaching the ‘sacred forests’ associated with the Sabarimala temple, known as ‘Poonkavanam’ in Kerala. A report by the Malayalam newspaper Janmabhumi suggested that there was a massive encroachment of forestland near Panchalimedu, a part of Sabarimala forests in Idukki district. The entire region is designated as an ecologically fragile under the Environment (Protection) Act.

The worrying issue was that the Church had established boards and an arch in the forest area claiming it as a Christian pilgrimage centre. The reports further suggested that the move was aimed at the Sabarimala temple which had been on the radar of the Conversion lobby for the past seventy years.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskarnataka land mafia, karnataka illegal christian encroachment, land encroachment by church
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Illegal Christian Cross and Jesus statue removed from government land following High Court order in Karnataka: Details

OpIndia Staff -
District administration removed a Christian Cross and a statue of Jesus Christ, which was illegally put up, on Susai Paliya Hill in Chikkaballapur in Karnataka.
Read more
News Reports

Separated from her family, kidnapped, converted to Islam and sold for an Ox: Story of Daphia who finally found her family in India

OpIndia Staff -
An old woman in Pakistan who was separated from her family during the partition, was abducted and converted to Islam, has finally united with her family in India over a phone call.
Read more

India Today journalists whine about media coverage on Deepika summons by NCB only to tail her car giving live updates from Goa

Media OpIndia Staff -
The leftists claimed that the summon sent to Deepika Padukone was timed to distract the nation from the farmers protest

Parliament sees its most productive session: Here is a summary of all the 25 Bills passed by the Modi government in Lok Sabha

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A total of 25 bills were passed during the just concluded monsoon session of the parliament some of which are very significant bills

Amidst rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, doctor alleges Shiv Sena leaders have advised self-medication to suspected COVID patients

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
An e-poster in the name of Shiv Sena leaders has gone viral on social media platforms, under which they are advising the coronavirus patients to take prescriptions suggested by the Shiv Sena leaders.

5 questions about the new Industrial Relations Code and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Condition Code answered

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
In the current parliament session, three bills - Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions, Industrial Relations Code and Social Security Code were passed to reform Labour laws.

Recently Popular

News Reports

KWAN representative told me that I need to attend Karan Johar Parties to make a comeback to movies: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

OpIndia Staff -
One of the main things is that you need to be seen at Karan Johar's parties, KWAN representative had told Suchitra Krishnamoorthi
Read more
News Reports

Chief of Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Cell in Maharashtra breaks down while describing the coronavirus situation in the state

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, the chief of medical assistant cell in Maharashtra says that he has lost all hopes and that court is the only ray of hope now
Read more
News Reports

ABP journalist manhandles and slaps psephologist Pradeep Bhandari

OpIndia Staff -
Pradeep Bhandari was in Mumbai near the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) covering the bollywood drug abuse scandal.
Read more
News Reports

Parliament sees its most productive session: Here is a summary of all the 25 Bills passed by the Modi government in Lok Sabha

OpIndia Staff -
A total of 25 bills were passed during the just concluded monsoon session of the parliament some of which are very significant bills
Read more
News Reports

Properties made available for sale or rent only to Muslims appear on several real estate portals

OpIndia Staff -
Even in a cosmopolitan city such as Mumbai, bigoted homeowners actively discriminate between tenants.
Read more
Media

India Today journalists whine about media coverage on Deepika summons by NCB only to tail her car giving live updates from Goa

OpIndia Staff -
The leftists claimed that the summon sent to Deepika Padukone was timed to distract the nation from the farmers protest
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Illegal Christian Cross and Jesus statue removed from government land following High Court order in Karnataka: Details

OpIndia Staff -
District administration removed a Christian Cross and a statue of Jesus Christ, which was illegally put up, on Susai Paliya Hill in Chikkaballapur in Karnataka.
Read more
Law

Cannot withdraw prosecution based on religion, says Andhra Pradesh HC in case where Muslim mob laid siege on Guntur police station: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Petition was filed by Legal Rights Protection Forum against the decision of the Andhra Pradesh govt to withdraw prosecution of Muslim youth, who had attacked a police station in Guntur
Read more
News Reports

Radicalises Muslim youth, spreads hate: Govt plans to ban Islamist Zakir Naik’s Mobile App through which, banned Peace TV is being broadcast

OpIndia Staff -
Central govt is planning to ban radical Islamist preacher Zakir Naik channel Peace TV, his mobile app and YouTube channel for inciting religious hatred.
Read more
News Reports

Separated from her family, kidnapped, converted to Islam and sold for an Ox: Story of Daphia who finally found her family in India

OpIndia Staff -
An old woman in Pakistan who was separated from her family during the partition, was abducted and converted to Islam, has finally united with her family in India over a phone call.
Read more
News Reports

India Today reporters chase a car in Goa saying Deepika Padukone is inside it, hours later says the actress is still in hotel

OpIndia Staff -
India Today reporters were chasing a wrong car in Goa, believing that Deepika Padukone was travelling in it on the way to the airport.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police rebuts fake news by NDTV that Kapil Mishra named as a whistle-blower in Delhi riots case

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police have said that NDTV is trying to peddle its narrative in Delhi riots by airing fake news, saying the channel is creating fiction
Read more
News Reports

‘The situation in electronic media is like Nazi Germany’: Families of Congress leaders file intervention petition in Sudarshan News case

OpIndia Staff -
Wives of Congress leaders Rajiv Tyagi and Pawan Khera seeks to 'assist' the Supreme Court in the Sudarshan News case
Read more
Media

NCPCR asks AltNews co-founder Pratik Sinha to submit proof to substantiate his claims in Zubair-child harassment case

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR has asked AltNews founder Pratik Sinha to provide proof of claims made in support of colleague Zubair Mohammad in child harassment case
Read more
News Reports

Kashmir High Court lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar days after Islamists accused him of working for agencies

OpIndia Staff -
Kashmir High Court advocate Babar Qadri was shot dead at point blank range by terrorists in Srinagar on Thursday evening
Read more
News Reports

Joe Biden’s son received millions of dollars from wife of Russian politician, linked to human trafficking and prostitution ring: US Senate report

OpIndia Staff -
Senate Committee's report on Hunter Biden alludes his association with Ukrainian and Russian business entities may have affected the US' Ukraine policy during the time Joe Biden was Vice President.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
455,381FollowersFollow
16,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com