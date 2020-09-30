Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Home News Reports Kathua ‘celebrity’ lawyer, who was removed by the victim’s family for attending only 2...
CrimeNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Kathua ‘celebrity’ lawyer, who was removed by the victim’s family for attending only 2 out of 110 hearings, ‘offers her services’ to Hathras victim

Deepika Rajawat was removed as a lawyer from the case by the Kathua victim's father after she failed to attend the court hearings

OpIndia Staff
Deepika Rajawat, the lawyer who was removed by the Kathua victim's family, offers her services to Hathras victim's family
Deepika Rajawat(Source: Indiatimes)
3

Following the gruesome incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, where a 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and brutally killed by her assailants, celebrity lawyer Deepika Rajawat, who had earlier fought for the Kathua rape victim only to be later removed by the victim’s family on account of her inordinate absence, had today ‘offered her services’ to the Hathras victim.

Taking to the social media website Twitter, Deepika announced that she had extended her services to the family members of the Hathras victim.

“As a lawyer, I extend my services to the family members of Hathras rape victim,” Deepika Singh Rajawat tweeted.

Lawyer Deepika Rajawat offering her services to Hathras victim’s family via Twitter

In her subsequent tweets, she asked her followers to put her through to the victim’s family and sought the mobile phone number of the victim’s father.

Advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat became an overnight celebrity in media after she appeared as a lawyer for Kathua rape and murder victim. Kathua rape case was top news for several weeks in the country, and Deepika was hailed as a hero of the case. It was argued that if Deepika Singh had not joined the case, the victim would have never got justice. And she became a superstar after she got a thumbs up from Hollywood star Emma Watson. In April 2019, Watson tweeted “All power to Deepika Singh Rajawat”.

However, she was later accused of grandstanding by taking up the case the of Kathua rape victim’s tragedy but deserting the victim’s family during the court proceedings.

Deepika Rajawat was removed by Kathua victim’s family for not attending court proceedings

In November 2018, it was revealed that Deepika had attended only 2 hearings in the case that was being heard by Pathankot session court. Sessions Judge Dr Tejwinder Singh was hearing the case on a daily basis as per Supreme Court order, and a total of 110 hearings had taken place already in the five and a half months. But the celebrity lawyer, who was supposed to lead the fight for justice of the victim, attended only 2 of these hearings.

Subsequently, an affidavit was filed at the Pathankot sessions court by the victim’s father Mohammad Yousaf, who was also the main complainant of the FIR, saying that Deepika will no longer be his advocate in the case and he is withdrawing the power of attorney issued to her. According to Yousaf, Deepika Rajawat had said she has a threat to her life in Pathankot, that’s why she did not go there for hearings. In view of this, Yousaf informed the court that he is removing Deepika Rajawat from the case.

After she was removed from the case, Deepika had posted a tweet, alleging that she stood with the family when no one else did and since the “rainy days had passed”, they had winded up with her. In a bid to push the blame on the grieving family, Deepika said that she does not blame the grieving parents for removing her owing to her lack of attendance. Because it is “the human tendency which travels in genes”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

Bangalore Mirror journalist loses her mind over OpIndia’s coverage of Delhi anti-Hindu riots, suffers meltdown over long DMs and emails

OpIndia Staff -
After constantly sending lengthy emails and elaborate DMs, the Bangalore Mirror journalist also claimed that she does not want to 'engage in a conversation'.
Read more
News Reports

Rapes happen when unemployed men can’t get married: Former SC Judge Markandey Katju’s bizarre explanation for Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
Former SC judge Markandey Katju says sex is the next basic need after food and men commit rape when they cannot get married because of unemployment.
Read more

Congress conspired to frame saints, VHP, BJP leaders under false charges, they should apologise: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Babri verdict

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi said that the Congress party should apologise to the nation for conspiring against BJP leaders, VHP leaders and Hindu saints.

Demolition of illegal structure called Babri Masjid standing on Ram Janmabhoomi not pre-planned, all Ram Bhakts acquitted by special court

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The court said that the demolition of disputed Babri Masjid structure was not pre-planned, and hence there was no conspiracy to demolish it

Yogi Adityanath speaks to PM Modi about Hathras case, SIT probe ordered. Read details

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has constituted a 3-member SIT to probe the Hathras rape case and has asked the team to submit the report within seven days.

Hathras gang rape: Victim cremated, accused arrested. All you need to know about the case

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi regarding the incident and said that a special team has been formed to probe into the incident. The team will submit the report in next seven days.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Maal is cigarette and hash are its different brands’, Deepika Padukone makes bizarre claims when confronted with ‘drug’ chats: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Deepika Padukone and others were apprised in advance as to what needed to be said during the interrogation, claimed NCB
Read more
Crime

Hathras gang rape: Victim cremated, accused arrested. All you need to know about the case

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi regarding the incident and said that a special team has been formed to probe into the incident. The team will submit the report in next seven days.
Read more
Media

Sanatana Dharma vs Bollywood on Republic Bharat: Arnab Goswami goes to war

K Bhattacharjee -
Arnab Goswami has been at the forefront of the campaign against the drag racket in Bollywood and has not pulled any punches.
Read more
News Reports

Amnesty International, which had links to British govt and Islamist orgs shuts shop in India after it says the govt froze all its accounts:...

OpIndia Staff -
The government of India has stated that Amnesty has been receiving foreign funding and donations despite not registering under FCRA.
Read more
Entertainment

After Sushant Singh Rajput, another budding Bollywood actor from Bihar found dead, family alleges Mumbai police not cooperating

OpIndia Staff -
Akshat Utkarsh, hailing from Sikanderpur in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Mumbai.
Read more
Media

Denmark Ambassador to India calls out The Hindu for spreading fake news regarding comment by Danish PM over COVID-19 in India

OpIndia Staff -
Ambassador of Denmark to India, Freddy Svane, has called a report by The Hindu "twisted news".
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Kathua ‘celebrity’ lawyer, who was removed by the victim’s family for attending only 2 out of 110 hearings, ‘offers her services’ to Hathras victim

OpIndia Staff -
Deepika Rajawat, who shot to fame after taking up the high-profile Kathua rape and murder case, had offered her services to Hathras victim
Read more
News Reports

Mathura Civil Court dismisses plea seeking removal of Idgah Mosque from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi citing Places of Worship Act

OpIndia Staff -
The Idgah Mosque was build on land belonging to the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, and the plea sought to remove it
Read more
Social Media

Bangalore Mirror journalist loses her mind over OpIndia’s coverage of Delhi anti-Hindu riots, suffers meltdown over long DMs and emails

OpIndia Staff -
After constantly sending lengthy emails and elaborate DMs, the Bangalore Mirror journalist also claimed that she does not want to 'engage in a conversation'.
Read more
Crime

Rajasthan: Two minor girls gang-raped, accused threatened girls in front of the police

OpIndia Staff -
Two minor girls gang-raped for three days in Rajasthan.
Read more
News Reports

Rapes happen when unemployed men can’t get married: Former SC Judge Markandey Katju’s bizarre explanation for Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
Former SC judge Markandey Katju says sex is the next basic need after food and men commit rape when they cannot get married because of unemployment.
Read more
News Reports

‘In Yogi Adityanath’s state, sometimes police cars carrying culprits overturn’: BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya assured that the culprits responsible for the Hathras incident will be punished for their actions
Read more
News Reports

UPSC prelim exams to be held on October 4, SC dismisses pleas seeking postponement

OpIndia Staff -
The Court has asked the centre to take a decision on the last attempt or age bar disqualification rule for candidates giving their last attempt this time in case they fail to appear.
Read more
News Reports

France: Major blast heard all across Paris

OpIndia Staff -
Initial reports suggest the blast in Paris was caused by a jet breaking sound barrier.
Read more
News Reports

Liberals fume after special CBI court acquits all the accused in Babri Masjid Demolition Case

OpIndia Staff -
The acquittal of all the accused in the Babri masjid demilition case predictably triggered a meltdown among the 'liberal' intelligentsia
Read more
News Reports

Congress conspired to frame saints, VHP, BJP leaders under false charges, they should apologise: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Babri verdict

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi said that the Congress party should apologise to the nation for conspiring against BJP leaders, VHP leaders and Hindu saints.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
457,090FollowersFollow
17,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com