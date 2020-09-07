Monday, September 7, 2020
Congress leader Kavitha Reddy apologises for moral policing Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde, claims she is against moral policing

Taking to social media, Reddy tweeted a statement wherein she claimed that she is against moral policing and apologised for moral policing Hegde.

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy 'apologises' for moral policing Samyuktha Hegde
Karnataka Congress leader Kavitha Reddy on Sunday apologised to Samyuktha Hegde for leading a mob against her for ‘indecent behaviour’ and wearing sports bra in public.

Taking to social media, Reddy tweeted a statement wherein she claimed that she is against moral policing and apologised for moral policing Hegde.

In her letter, she claimed that she unconditionally apologises for her behaviour towards Hegde and her friends as well as to everyone else for whatever happened on 4th September, 2020. According to Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde, she and her two friends had visited the Agara lake on Friday evening to practice Hula hoops. As she was working out, a lady approached and began to hurl abuses at them for alleged ‘indecent behaviour’.

“Are you cabaret dancers? What sort of clothes are you wearing? A@&&&@s! If you wear such clothes and something happens to you the next time, don’t come crying to anyone,” the Congress leader Kavitha Reddy abused them according to Hegde.

Kavitha said that she agrees her behaviour was not proper and that no woman should have to face what Hegde did. She claimed that in hindsight, she regrets her social media post and that she has taken them down. However, this is not the first time Reddy created public nuisance.

In January this year, Reddy had joined hands with far-left activist Amulya Leona to publicly heckle Kannada journalist Mahesh Hegde at Mangaluru airport. Reddy, along with anti-CAA ‘protestors’ Najma Nazeer and Amulya Leona, had confronted Mahesh Hegde and coerced him to sing “Vande Mataram” to prove his patriotism for the country. 

