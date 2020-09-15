Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Maharashtra: Madrassa to provide 3-month coaching for 'minority' candidates aspiring for police constabulary

The special coaching provided by the Madrassa is distinct from the one already provided for 'minority candidates' in 36 districts of Maharashtra.

Representative Image (Photo Credits: DNA)
A Madrassa in Maharashtra has decided to provide pre-recruitment training to 200 Muslim candidates who are aspiring for the post of the police constable, Times of India has reported.

The special coaching provided by the Madrassa is distinct from the one already provided for ‘minority candidates’ in 36 districts of Maharashtra. Moin Mian, the head of the Madrassa, informed that it would provide free lodging and meals to the aspirants during the three-month training period.

Madrassa plans 3-month coaching, will rope in funds and retired police officials

The madrassa, Jamia Ashrafia Qadria, has joined hands with a private coaching institute to provide a three-month training programme to the aspirants preparing for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). In a bid to increase ‘Muslim representation’ in police constabulary, activist MA Khalid, Madrassa head Maulana Moin Ashraf Qadri (Moin Mian), and Congress MLA Amin Patel decided to train and provide coaching for 200 Muslim aspirants.

Congress legislator heaped praise on Moin Mian for working for the welfare of Muslim candidates. The Muslim leaders had stated that affluent Muslims will contribute to the cause. He informed that the Madrassa is also making efforts to rope in retired police officials for providing physical training to candidates. The Madrassa informed that they will soon focus on other exams, apart from that of police constabulary.

‘Poor’ representation of Muslims in police constabulary

Activist MA Khalid attributed the ‘poor’ representation of Muslims in law enforcement to the lack of their prowess in the Marathi language. Citing his example, Khalid claimed that he failed to clear the exam in 2018 for police constabulary due to poor understanding of the local language in Maharashtra.

Emphasising on how the coaching is going to change the fortunes in favour of the minority candidates, he said, “While the government coaching is for two months, we will coach the students for 3 months an extra month for strengthening their knowledge of Marathi.”

Higher representation of minorities will remove ‘misconceptions’, claims IGP

Speaking on the development, IGP (Civil Rights) Quaisar Khalid stated, “Good representation of minorities helps build trust and remove misconceptions about the police. When law and order situations arise, it helps to have constables from different communities to establish a dialogue between communities and keep things under control.”

Zakat Foundations plans to infiltrate Indian bureaucracy in 35 years

Recently, the Zakat Foundation told Muslims that the corridors of power can belong to them. It said, “Larger purpose of joining Civil Services is not employment but Empowerment of the Community”. The Zakat Foundation continued, “Our boys & girls can sit in the HRD & Law Ministries and retain AMU’s Minority Character. Our boys & girls can be the District Magistrate and don’t let injustice be meted out to anybody. Our boys & girls can be the Superintendent of Police and don’t let any undeserving arrest be made. 

Thus, quite clearly, the foundation believes that one way for Muslims to capture the state is through the bureaucracy and is of the opinion that greater control of the bureaucracy would give them better access to resources to strengthen the cause of Islam in India. It explains why Syed Zafar Mahmood was willing to concede the Ram Janmabhoomi to Hindus is return for reservations in government recruitment.

