Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of private hospital Max Saket after he tested positive for Dengue. Earlier this month, Sisodia had tested positive for Coronavirus and was admitted in the ICU of Government hospital Lok Nayak hospital.

On Wednesday, Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia was admitted to the ICU of government hospital Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) after complaining of high fever and a dip in his oxygen levels. On Thursday, after testing positive for Dengue, Sisodia was shifted to private hospital Max Saket for better care.

Government officials have said that Sisodia’s “blood platelets are also falling”. Sisodia’s condition had improved on Thursday morning, and he was moved to a ward in Lok Nayak later in the day, hospital officials said according to a Hindustan Times report. However, later in the day, he was tested positive for Dengue was shifted to LNJP.

“The minister was admitted to the hospital with high fever and low oxygen saturation. He was being monitored in the ICU and was put on oxygen support while various tests were conducted. It was found that he had low platelet count which led to the doctors to believe he might have a co-infection of dengue,” a senior doctor from Lok Nayak hospital.

- Advertisement -

Manish Sisodia had tested positive for Coronavirus on 14th September and was in home isolation ever since till his condition worsened.

हल्का बुख़ार होने के बाद आज कोरोना टेस्ट क़राया था जिसकी रिपोर्ट पोज़िटिव आई है. मैंने स्वयं को एकांतवास में रख लिया है.

फ़िलहाल बुख़ार या अन्य कोई परेशानी नहीं है मैं पूरी तरह ठीक हूँ. आप सब की दुआओं से जल्द ही पूर्ण स्वस्थ होकर काम पर लौटूँगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 14, 2020

After contracting Coronavirus, Sisodia had tweeted, “Had got my Covid-19 test done after I had a mild fever. The report has come positive. I have gone into self-isolation. As of now, I have no fever or any other issue. I am fine. By your blessing, I will recover fully and return to work soon.”

Till yesterday, there were 32,305 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, with 5088 deaths. Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that Delhi is facing a shortage of ICU beds, however, there is no shortage of oxygen.