Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, has tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, the AAP leader announced that he has gone into isolation after contracting COVID-19.

Manish Sisodia felt slightly slightly feverish Sunday night following which he took a COVID-19 test today. After testing positive for coronavirus, Sisodia assured his followers that he is not facing any complications and would soon return to work.

“After having a mild fever, I got tested for the coronavirus, whose report has come positive. I have kept myself in isolation. There is no fever as of now, and I am completely fine. By your good wishes and blessings, I will soon return to work,” Manish Sisodia tweeted.

हल्का बुख़ार होने के बाद आज कोरोना टेस्ट क़राया था जिसकी रिपोर्ट पोज़िटिव आई है. मैंने स्वयं को एकांतवास में रख लिया है.

फ़िलहाल बुख़ार या अन्य कोई परेशानी नहीं है मैं पूरी तरह ठीक हूँ. आप सब की दुआओं से जल्द ही पूर्ण स्वस्थ होकर काम पर लौटूँगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 14, 2020

Earlier today, 17 members of Parliament, including Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde, had tested positive for the virus. The compulsory tests were conducted before the start of the monsoon session this morning. Members belonging to the lower house of the parliament were tested on September 13 and September 14 for the novel coronavirus.

As per Delhi Government’s health bulletin, the national capital recorded 3,229 new cases of COVID-19, taking the cumulative tally of the city to over 2.21 lakh. The death toll has risen to 4,770 with about 24 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The city has conducted around 45,000 tests in the past 24 hours, out of which 9,859 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and remaining 35,025 were rapid antigen tests.