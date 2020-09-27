Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi shares benefits of Farmers’ bills, talks about the importance of storytelling

In today’s episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about Farmers’ bills, the importance of storytelling and Bhagat Singh, Nanaji Deshmukh and Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia. In the recent past, the government took several steps to remove restrictions and break free from many myths. He said, every now and then, he receives letters from farmers and farmer organizations who inform him about the ongoing changes in the agriculture sector.

While discussing the benefits of Farm Bills, he talked about several farmers who faced difficulties selling their vegetables and fruits outside the mandi, the market place. There were rules under which their products would get confiscated if they try to sell their produce outside mandis. In 2014, the government decided to exclude fruits and vegetables from the APMC Act and enabled farmers to sell their produce wherever they want at the price they like. He talked about a farmer from Haryana, Kanwar Chauhan, who grows baby corn and sweet corn. Chauhan sells the produce directly to restaurants, retail chains, hotels and Azadpur Mandi and earns over two lakhs per acre annually.

Selling produce outside mandi will bring more income

He said that the Farmers’ bill would enable every farmer to sell their produce outside mandi without any problem. The farmers who grow paddy, wheat, mustard, sugarcane and other crops can now sell produce to the buyers who are will to pay a higher price. They can form their local organizations and sell the produce together. The concept is becoming popular among farmers who grow fruits and vegetables. PM Modi talked about Sri Swami Samarth Farm Producer Company Limited, Tamil Nadu Banana farmer produce company and Iraada that are organizations formed by the farmers to sell produce.

"साथियो, तीन–चार साल पहले ही, महाराष्ट्र में, फल और सब्जियों को APMC के दायरे से बाहर किया गया था। इस बदलाव ने कैसे महाराष्ट्र के फल और सब्जी उगाने वाले किसानों की स्थिति बदली, इसका उदाहरण हैं, Sri Swami Samarth Farmer's producer company limited – ये किसानों का समूह है।"

Farmers should use modern technology

He also talked about using modern technology in farming to reduce costs. PM Modi gave the example of a farmer Ismail Bhai from Gujarat who is using technologies like drip irrigation to reduce his cost and increase profit. He sells potatoes directly to large companies that have increased his family’s income by several folds. He also talked about Bijay Shanti from Manipur, who has started producing thread using lotus stem.

Importance of storytelling

During his monthly radio address to the nation, PM Modi emphasized on the importance of storytelling. He said Hitopdesh and Panchatantra are famous in our country. It is easier to give knowledge and teach children about ethics using such stories. In today’s time, stories based on technology, science, etc. should become a part of everyday life. He urged the citizens of India to initiate storytelling sessions at their homes and localities. As India will be celebrating 75th Independence Day, he said everyone should share stories about the Independence movement with everyone around them.

"विशेषकर, 1857 से 1947 तक, हर छोटी-मोटी घटना से, अब, हमारी नयी पीढ़ी को, कथाओं के द्वारा परिचित करा सकते हैं।

– पीएम श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी।

While closing the address, he again urged everyone to take precautions like wear a mask and maintain a distance of 6 feet or 2 meters to ensure safety against Covid-19 infection.