Sunday, September 27, 2020
Home Government and Policy Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi shares benefits of Farmers’ bills, talks about the importance...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi shares benefits of Farmers’ bills, talks about the importance of storytelling

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi Mann Ki Baat
PM Modi shared benefits of Farmers' bills in Mann Ki Baat (Image: PMO India)
3

In today’s episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about Farmers’ bills, the importance of storytelling and Bhagat Singh, Nanaji Deshmukh and Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia. In the recent past, the government took several steps to remove restrictions and break free from many myths. He said, every now and then, he receives letters from farmers and farmer organizations who inform him about the ongoing changes in the agriculture sector.

While discussing the benefits of Farm Bills, he talked about several farmers who faced difficulties selling their vegetables and fruits outside the mandi, the market place. There were rules under which their products would get confiscated if they try to sell their produce outside mandis. In 2014, the government decided to exclude fruits and vegetables from the APMC Act and enabled farmers to sell their produce wherever they want at the price they like. He talked about a farmer from Haryana, Kanwar Chauhan, who grows baby corn and sweet corn. Chauhan sells the produce directly to restaurants, retail chains, hotels and Azadpur Mandi and earns over two lakhs per acre annually.

Selling produce outside mandi will bring more income

He said that the Farmers’ bill would enable every farmer to sell their produce outside mandi without any problem. The farmers who grow paddy, wheat, mustard, sugarcane and other crops can now sell produce to the buyers who are will to pay a higher price. They can form their local organizations and sell the produce together. The concept is becoming popular among farmers who grow fruits and vegetables. PM Modi talked about Sri Swami Samarth Farm Producer Company Limited, Tamil Nadu Banana farmer produce company and Iraada that are organizations formed by the farmers to sell produce.

Farmers should use modern technology

He also talked about using modern technology in farming to reduce costs. PM Modi gave the example of a farmer Ismail Bhai from Gujarat who is using technologies like drip irrigation to reduce his cost and increase profit. He sells potatoes directly to large companies that have increased his family’s income by several folds. He also talked about Bijay Shanti from Manipur, who has started producing thread using lotus stem.

Importance of storytelling

- Advertisement -

During his monthly radio address to the nation, PM Modi emphasized on the importance of storytelling. He said Hitopdesh and Panchatantra are famous in our country. It is easier to give knowledge and teach children about ethics using such stories. In today’s time, stories based on technology, science, etc. should become a part of everyday life. He urged the citizens of India to initiate storytelling sessions at their homes and localities. As India will be celebrating 75th Independence Day, he said everyone should share stories about the Independence movement with everyone around them.

While closing the address, he again urged everyone to take precautions like wear a mask and maintain a distance of 6 feet or 2 meters to ensure safety against Covid-19 infection.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Why is Prasar Bharati dragging its feet over relationship with PTI? 3 months and still no action

Editorial Desk -
Could the old lobby of ‘liberal establishment’ be working to save the PTI and put pressure on Prasar Bharati so that the one critical source of revenue doesn’t dry up?
Read more
News Reports

Hours after expressing displeasure over new BJP team, Subramanian Swamy retweets report that hails Priyanka Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Snubbing the demand of Subramanian Swamy to remove BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya, BJP had retained in the new party team
Read more

‘Everybody does it, what is the big deal?’ Is Bollywood drug probe really worth prime time? Short answer is yes. Read why

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
To claim that the Bollywood drug abuse has nothing to do with common man's life is like living in a fool's paradise, to put it mildly.

NCB seizes mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet, Karishma Prakash to search for evidence in the Bollywood drug case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The NCB officials have impounded the mobile phones of these actresses to search for clues and more digital evidence for their involvement in the drug trade in the film industry.

Chhattisgarh: Journalist Kamal Shukla dragged on street, beaten up by Congress goons

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kamal Shukla, editor Bhoomkal Samachar, a regional newspaper, was dragged on the street by Congress goons, beaten and attacked with a sharp weapon.

Shiromani Akali Dal quits NDA over farm bills and ‘insensitivity of govt to Punjabi and Sikh issues’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After farm bills were passed, Akali leader and union food processing minister had resigned from the government in protest

Recently Popular

Media

AajTak ke camera se nahi bach payegi Deepika Padukone: As the actor makes her way to NCB, IndiaToday does everything they criticise Republic for

OpIndia Staff -
The Aaj Tak reporter added several non-essential information about Deepika Padukone to claim that the coverage was exclusive
Read more
Media

India Today editors’ tussle with Republic TV is ruining their own credibility, one tweet at a time: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal and Rajdeep's sly, targeted tweets against Republic TV are only helping to take their own credibilities further down, and exposing their own hypocrisy.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu girl beheaded after she refused to convert to Islam, husband Ejaz and friend Shoaib Akhtar nabbed

OpIndia Staff -
23-year-old Hindu woman has been brutally murdered by two Muslim youth after she refused to convert to Islam after marriage.
Read more
News Reports

‘Maaro, Kaato’, Muslim mob shouts as they attack beleaguered Hindu family in Kanpur over Facebook post: Read details

Jhankar Mohta -
"Poora Tandav teen ghante tak chalta raha", says the Hindu family in Kanpur which came under attack from an irate Muslim mob
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: No, Sunil Gavaskar didn’t make sexist comment against Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma during an IPL game

OpIndia Staff -
Sunil Gavaskar was referring to a video of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma playing cricket,, didn't make any sexist comment
Read more
News Reports

Ranveer Singh asks Narcotics Bureau to allow him to accompany Deepika Padukone during interrogation due to her ‘anxiety issues’

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, the husband of Deepika Padukone, has asked NCB whether he can be present during his wife’s interrogation
Read more

Latest News

Government and Policy

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi shares benefits of Farmers’ bills, talks about the importance of storytelling

OpIndia Staff -
In his Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi said that the Farm bills will enable farmers to sell their produce outside mandi without any problem
Read more
News Reports

Tuticorin custodial death case: CBI names 9 cops in charge sheet in the custodial death of father-son duo in Tamil Nadu

OpIndia Staff -
P Jayaraj and his son J Bennix had died after they were picked up by the Police for opening their mobile accessories shop during lockdown
Read more
Media

Why is Prasar Bharati dragging its feet over relationship with PTI? 3 months and still no action

Editorial Desk -
Could the old lobby of ‘liberal establishment’ be working to save the PTI and put pressure on Prasar Bharati so that the one critical source of revenue doesn’t dry up?
Read more
News Reports

Hours after expressing displeasure over new BJP team, Subramanian Swamy retweets report that hails Priyanka Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Snubbing the demand of Subramanian Swamy to remove BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya, BJP had retained in the new party team
Read more
Crime

CBI registers case alleging violation of FCRA regulations in Kerala govt’s flagship ‘Life Mission’ project

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala govt violated FCRA norms as 'Life Mission' project was funded by an international agency without approval of central govt
Read more
Opinions

‘Everybody does it, what is the big deal?’ Is Bollywood drug probe really worth prime time? Short answer is yes. Read why

Nirwa Mehta -
To claim that the Bollywood drug abuse has nothing to do with common man's life is like living in a fool's paradise, to put it mildly.
Read more
News Reports

NCB seizes mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet, Karishma Prakash to search for evidence in the Bollywood drug case

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB officials have impounded the mobile phones of these actresses to search for clues and more digital evidence for their involvement in the drug trade in the film industry.
Read more
News Reports

Despite rising Coronavirus cases, West Bengal government set to reopen cinema halls from October 1

OpIndia Staff -
Demands were made by several actors in the Bengali film industry, including TMC MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan.
Read more
News Reports

Chhattisgarh: Journalist Kamal Shukla dragged on street, beaten up by Congress goons

OpIndia Staff -
Kamal Shukla, editor Bhoomkal Samachar, a regional newspaper, was dragged on the street by Congress goons, beaten and attacked with a sharp weapon.
Read more
News Reports

Former union minister and BJP leader Jaswant Singh passed away, PM Modi tweets condolences

OpIndia Staff -
A close confidante of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Jaswant Singh played an important role in strengthening BJP’s position in Rajasthan.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
456,198FollowersFollow
17,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com