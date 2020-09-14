Monday, September 14, 2020
17 MPs including Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde test positive for coronavirus ahead of Parliament’s Monsoon Session

The compulsory tests were conducted before the start of the monsoon session this morning. Members belonging to the lower house of the parliament were tested on September 13 and September for the novel coronavirus.

OpIndia Staff
Monsoon session of Parliament begins, 17 MPs test positive for coronavirus
17 Members of Lok Sabha have tested positive for the coronavirus before the start of the monsoon session of parliament this morning.

Among those infected are Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde, Parvesh Sahib Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Hanuman Beniwal, Sukanata Majumdar, Goddeti Madhavi, Pratap Rao Jadhav, Janardan Singh, Bidyut Baran, Pradan Baruah, N Reddeppa, Selvam G, Pratap Rao Patil, Ram Shankar Katheria, Satya Pal Singh and Rodmal Nagar.

Mandatory coronavirus tests conducted before the start of the monsoon session

The compulsory tests were conducted before the start of the monsoon session this morning. Members belonging to the lower house of the parliament were tested on September 13 and September for the novel coronavirus.

As coronavirus rages through the country, several lawmakers, including the country’s Home Minister, Amit Shah, had contracted the infection. Besides, an MP and several MLAs have died of the highly contagious disease. Given the pervasiveness of the virus, members of the parliament were advised to get themselves tested for COVID-19 before the monsoon session.

The monsoon session of the parliament is being carried out amidst extensive safety measures that include staggered seating for MPs in chambers of both Houses to conform to the social distancing norms. A mobile app is also been used to mark attendance. The seats in the houses have been separated with poly-carbon sheets.

Coronavirus case tally in the country cross 48 lakh mark

The coronavirus crisis in the country is exponentially expanding, with 92,070 caseloads registered in the last 24 hours. The total tally of the coronavirus cases registered in the country have risen to over 48 lakhs. The cumulative death toll has reached 79,722 mark, with more than 1,100 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases stands at 4,846,427 including 9,86,598 active cases while total recoveries stand at 37,80,107, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

