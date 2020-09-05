Saturday, September 5, 2020
The tirade continues: Now, Mumbai Mayor says actress Kangana Ranaut is a ‘gift of Kans Mama’

OpIndia Staff
Mumbai Mayor calls Kangana Ranaut 'Kans Mama'; stirs controversy
Kangana Ranaut (left), Kishori Pednekar (right), images via News18 and Indian Express
Hours after actress Kangana Ranaut professed her love for the city of Mumbai and the State of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena politician and Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar took to Twitter to slander her.

Kangana Ranaut calls Mumbai, her Karmabhoomi

Sharing a screenshot of Twitter trends that displayed the hashtag #indiawithkanganaranaut at the top, the actress wrote, “No words to express my gratitude for my friends from everywhere including Maharashtra, they know my intentions and I don’t need to prove my love for my Karmbhoomi Mumbai who I always referred to as Maa Yashodha who adopted me, Jai Mumbai Jai Maharashtra.”

However, the Mayor of Mumbai was not impressed with Kangana Ranaut after she took Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut head-on. Replying to a news report by TV9 Marathi about the actress’ love for Mumbai, Kishore Pednekar wrote, “You are the gift of Kans Mama.” The headline of the Marathi article had read that Kangana said she did not need to prove her love for Mumbai.

Screenshot of the distasteful tweet by Mumbai Mayor

The Itihasa behind the ‘Kansa’ reference

According to Ithihasa, Kansa was the ruler of Vrishni kingdom in Mathura. He was the maternal uncle of Lord Krishna and brother of Maa Yashoda. Kansa, often referred to as a demon king, overthrew his father to become the ruler of Mathura. Kansa killed 7 of Maa Yashoda’s children after a heavenly prophecy that he would be killed by one of them.

The tyrant king also put his sister Yashoda and her husband in prison. Later, when Kansa realised that Lord Krishna was the eighth child of his sister, he made several attempts to kill him. However, all his plans ended in smoke. But, ultimately, the evil king was killed by Lord Krishna. The day is celebrated as ‘Kansa Vadh’ by Hindus all over the world.

Shiv Sena threatens Kangana Ranaut, asks her not to return to Mumbai

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, in an article in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, had asked actress Kangana Ranaut to not to travel back to Mumbai after she had expressed fear stating that that the city police force was more threatening to her than the ‘movie mafia’. Responding to his remarks, she had tweeted, “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?”

Kangana Ranaut’s statements against Mumbai Police had come in the backdrop of a recent controversy after Commissioner of Mumbai Police Param Bir Singh had ‘liked’ a tweet which had asked for public shaming of the actress.

