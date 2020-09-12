Saturday, September 12, 2020
Six Shiv Sena goons who assaulted retired Navy officer for sharing Uddhav Thackeray cartoon arrested: Details

Navy veteran Madan Sharma had said that he had received a phone call from an unknown person earlier in the day. A person, who identified himself as Kamlesh Kadam, had asked him to come down at his society’s gate.

OpIndia Staff
Former Navy officer attacked by Shiv Sena goons
On Friday, the Mumbai Police nabbed six Shiv Sena goons including a shakha pramukh for brutally attacking a 65-year-old former Navy officer for sharing a cartoon on WhatsApp that had allegedly mocked Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

According to reports, hours after Shiv Sena goons thrashed the elderly man, the Mumbai Police arrested six accused including Shiv Sena’s shakha pramukh Kamlesh Kadam and another party worker Sanjay Manjre.

The FIR filed by the retired naval officer stated that he was attacked by Shiv Sena workers earlier in the day for sharing a cartoon that had taken a dig at Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. The FIR was filed at the Samta Nagar police station.

The cartoon of Uddhav Thackeray that was allegedly shared by the Navy veteran over WhatsApp and has now gone viral
The cartoon of Uddhav Thackeray that was allegedly shared by the Navy veteran over WhatsApp and has now gone viral

Additional Commissioner North Region Dilip Sawant had assured of action against the culprits who had attacked the navy veteran Madan Sharma. Madan Kashinath Sharma, who retired from Navy in 1990, is a resident of Thakur Complex in Kandivli (East). 

“A case of assault and rioting under various sections of Indian Penal Code was registered against Kadam, who is Sena’s local shakha pramukh, and others. Kadam and five others were arrested on Friday night,” said Raju Kasbe, senior inspector of Samta Nagar police station.

Navy veteran brutally attacked by Shiv Sena goons for sharing Uddhav Thackeray cartoon

On Friday, a veteran of the Indian Navy – Madan Sharma was attacked by Shiv Sena goons in Maharashtra on Friday for sharing a cartoon on WhatsApp.

The WhatsApp forward was allegedly a satirical cartoon featuring Uddhav Thackeray and his allies Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi.

In the CCTV footage of the incident that has gone viral on social media, one can see how the veteran was brutally attacked by a bunch of goons.

Speaking to the media after the incident, Madan Sharma had said that he had received a phone call from an unknown person earlier in the day. A person, who identified himself as Kamlesh Kadam, had asked him to come down at his society’s gate.

As Sharma reached the gate, Kadam and other Shiv Sena goons attacked him brutally and injured him. They assaulted me, punched me and kicked me. My right eye sustained injuries, Sharma had said.

Shockingly, a complaint filed was also filed against elderly person Sharma for sharing the cartoon which had mocked Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

