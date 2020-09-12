On Friday, the Mumbai Police nabbed six Shiv Sena goons including a shakha pramukh for brutally attacking a 65-year-old former Navy officer for sharing a cartoon on WhatsApp that had allegedly mocked Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

According to reports, hours after Shiv Sena goons thrashed the elderly man, the Mumbai Police arrested six accused including Shiv Sena’s shakha pramukh Kamlesh Kadam and another party worker Sanjay Manjre.

The FIR filed by the retired naval officer stated that he was attacked by Shiv Sena workers earlier in the day for sharing a cartoon that had taken a dig at Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. The FIR was filed at the Samta Nagar police station.

The cartoon of Uddhav Thackeray that was allegedly shared by the Navy veteran over WhatsApp and has now gone viral

Additional Commissioner North Region Dilip Sawant had assured of action against the culprits who had attacked the navy veteran Madan Sharma. Madan Kashinath Sharma, who retired from Navy in 1990, is a resident of Thakur Complex in Kandivli (East).

“A case of assault and rioting under various sections of Indian Penal Code was registered against Kadam, who is Sena’s local shakha pramukh, and others. Kadam and five others were arrested on Friday night,” said Raju Kasbe, senior inspector of Samta Nagar police station.

The WhatsApp forward was allegedly a satirical cartoon featuring Uddhav Thackeray and his allies Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi.

In the CCTV footage of the incident that has gone viral on social media, one can see how the veteran was brutally attacked by a bunch of goons.

अभिनेत्री कंगना राणावत के कार्यालय की तोड़फोड़ करके अपनी मर्दानगी दिखाने वाले सत्ताधारी शिवसेना ने अब सत्ता के मद में एक बुजुर्ग भूतपूर्व नौसेना अधिकारी मदन शर्मा को मारपीट करते हुए उनकी आंख को जबरदस्त चोट पहुंचाई है। मुख्यमंत्री घरबैठे तानाशाही चला रहे है। pic.twitter.com/qF2NVcIN55 — Atul Bhatkhalkar (@BhatkhalkarA) September 11, 2020

Speaking to the media after the incident, Madan Sharma had said that he had received a phone call from an unknown person earlier in the day. A person, who identified himself as Kamlesh Kadam, had asked him to come down at his society’s gate.

As Sharma reached the gate, Kadam and other Shiv Sena goons attacked him brutally and injured him. They assaulted me, punched me and kicked me. My right eye sustained injuries, Sharma had said.

Shockingly, a complaint filed was also filed against elderly person Sharma for sharing the cartoon which had mocked Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.