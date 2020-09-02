Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Home News Reports Kangana Ranaut makes sensational claims, says Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal are rumoured...
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Kangana Ranaut makes sensational claims, says Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to be ‘cocaine addicts’, demands blood test

Last year, Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had made a similar allegation and had also shared a video from Karan Johar’s party. The Akali Dal leader, sharing a video posted by Karan Johar, had claimed that the actors were in a 'drugged state'.

OpIndia Staff
Kangana Ranaut (L), Ranbir Kapoor (T) and Ranveer Singh (R)
8

Making a sensational claim, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday dropped a bombshell by revealing that there were rumours that several Bollywood actors consumed drugs and were ‘cocaine addicts’.

Kangana Ranaut also demanded the government to carry out a blood test for drugs on actors, directors amidst the rumours of them being severe drug addicts.

Taking to Twitter, the three-time national award winner Kangana Ranaut alleged that there were rumours that a few Bollywood actors such as Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushik, director Ayan Mukherjee were cocaine addicts.

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet

Kangana Ranaut, asking her fellow colleagues in the movie industry to come clean on the issue, urged them to undergo a drug test so that they can inspire millions of fan by presenting clean samples.

- Advertisement -

The damning statements made by Kangana Ranaut will now open a can of worms amidst all the raging debate on the issues of drugs, nepotism and favouritism in the movie industry.

Last year, Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had made a similar allegation and had also shared a video from Karan Johar’s party. The Akali Dal leader, sharing a video posted by Karan Johar, had claimed that the actors were in a ‘drugged state’.

Interestingly, the video had featured Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukherjee, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others. However, most of the actors, including Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar had rubbished the allegations.

Drugs flow like water in Bollywood: Kangana Ranaut

Earlier, exposing the dirty underbelly of Bollywood involving drugs, Kangana Ranaut had also alleged that 99% of people in the film industry are drug users.

In an interview given to Arnab Goswami on Republic, Ranaut confirmed what was believed for a long time, that drugs flow like water in Bollywood parties, and industry insiders start giving newcomers with drugs from the beginning.

National award-winning actor said that it is common for Bollywood stars to use drug, and newcomers also start with drugs early on. 99 per cent of start consume drugs, she claimed. Same drugs dealers supply drugs like cocaine, LSD, ecstasy etc to them, she said.

“Everything is handled in a systematic manner. Their wives also host these parties. It is a different environment altogether. You will find people who only do drugs and indulge in debauchery in such parties,” Kangana said. She had alleged that many governments have helped this Bollywood-drug mafia grow.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbollywood drugs, kangana ranaut drugs, ranbir kapoor drugs, ranveer singh drugs
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Kangana Ranaut makes sensational claims, says Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to be ‘cocaine addicts’, demands blood test

OpIndia Staff -
The three-time national award winner Kangana Ranaut alleged that there were rumours that a few Bollywood actors such as Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushik, director Ayan Mukherjee were cocaine addicts.
Read more
News Reports

After de-platforming Delhi Riots 2020 book, ‘liberals’ go after another Bloomsbury India author

OpIndia Staff -
The tweet by Halim invoking vegetarianism, nazis and their love for animals was an indirect reference to the recently shared videos of Prime Minister Modi, where he was seen spending time with peacocks and feeding them at his residence.
Read more

G*ndu, boxing batau kya?’ shirtless father of alleged drug peddler kicks AajTak reporter, netizens fondly recall Rajdeep Sardesai

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Zaid Vilatra, a drug peddler, in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case

‘In France, we have freedom of expression’: President Emmanuel Macron refuses to condemn Charlie Hebdo cartoons of Prophet Mohammad

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Emmanuel Macron refuses to condemn Charlie Hebdo cartoons of Mohammad, said France has freedom of expression.

Pakistani network running pro-ISI, anti-India propaganda busted by Facebook and Stanford researchers, hundreds of accounts suspended

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The research report has found that these pages and groups also indulged in mass reporting of pages critical to Islam or Pakistan, even targeted Ahmadi-run accounts.

UnAcademy educator provokes students to pick up AK47s, many online coaching centres found peddling political agenda

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
UnAcademy educator provokes students to pick up AK47s like 'youth in Kashmi'

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Jaaved Jaaferi justifies Sweden riots where Islamists unleashed violence after a Quran was burnt

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi has justified the riots in Sweden by Muslim mobs. He offered the justification while responding to a user on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ who referred to Goddess Sita as ‘r*ndi’ is Pak cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq’s niece, mother confirms Pakistan connections

OpIndia Staff -
It had been revealed that Heer Khan was making anti-Hindu and anti-national videos from the last two years.
Read more
News Reports

‘Azadi’ slogans put on walls in Mumbai, roads defaced by putting abusive messages on Kangana Ranaut, Sambit Patra

OpIndia Staff -
Instagram user defaces public property in Mumbai, puts up 'Azadi' slogan on wall
Read more
News Reports

We need to convert all Hindus to Islam out of compassion because otherwise, they will keep burning in hell: Zakat Foundation member

OpIndia Staff -
The Zakat Foundation council member insists that it should be the duty of every Muslims to help non-Muslims escape the fires of hell, by bringing them into the fold of Islam.
Read more
Live Updates

Live: Watch Nupur J Sharma talk to Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami in a tell-all interview

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami in a tell-all interview with Nupur J Sharma
Read more
News Reports

UnAcademy educator provokes students to pick up AK47s, many online coaching centres found peddling political agenda

OpIndia Staff -
UnAcademy educator provokes students to pick up AK47s like 'youth in Kashmi'
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Kangana Ranaut makes sensational claims, says Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to be ‘cocaine addicts’, demands blood test

OpIndia Staff -
The three-time national award winner Kangana Ranaut alleged that there were rumours that a few Bollywood actors such as Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushik, director Ayan Mukherjee were cocaine addicts.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra and Delhi governments not interested in implementing migrant workers welfare enactments: Supreme Court

OpIndia Staff -
The Court had acted on application of the NHRC highlighting that some states have not implemented migrant workers welfare enactments.
Read more
News Reports

Commerce ministry caps MEIS benefit to exporters during last 4 months of the scheme, govt says move aimed at protecting genuine exporters

OpIndia Staff -
According to an analysis done by the Department of Commerce, 98% of the exporters who claim MEIS will be unaffected by the changes
Read more
News Reports

After de-platforming Delhi Riots 2020 book, ‘liberals’ go after another Bloomsbury India author

OpIndia Staff -
The tweet by Halim invoking vegetarianism, nazis and their love for animals was an indirect reference to the recently shared videos of Prime Minister Modi, where he was seen spending time with peacocks and feeding them at his residence.
Read more
News Reports

China-Pakistan working secretly to expand biowarfare capabilities with anthrax-like pathogens: Australian journalist claims

OpIndia Staff -
Anthony Klan had claimed in July 2020 that China's Wuhan Institute of Virology and Pakistan military's science arm have been covertly working on augmenting biowarfare capabilities.
Read more
News Reports

TMC’s Derek O’Brien writes to Facebook, accuses it of links with BJP ahead of Bengal elections

OpIndia Staff -
Brien also questioned Facebook's role in 2014 and 2019 General elections.
Read more
News Reports

Fed up of being confused with China amid coronavirus outbreak, Taiwan redesigns its passport cover

OpIndia Staff -
Taiwan redesigns passport cover with Taiwan written in bigger font while reducing the font size of 'Republic of China'
Read more
News Reports

Amid rising popularity of online dating, Pakistan bans Tinder, Grindr and other dating apps for ‘immoral’ and ‘indecent’ content

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan bans Tinder, Grindr, SayHi, Tagged and Skout for failure of the apps to moderate content in accordance with Pakistani laws
Read more
Media

G*ndu, boxing batau kya?’ shirtless father of alleged drug peddler kicks AajTak reporter, netizens fondly recall Rajdeep Sardesai

OpIndia Staff -
The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Zaid Vilatra, a drug peddler, in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police Commissioner likes a tweet asking public shaming of Kangana Ranaut, the actress asks whether it is safe to be in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police denied that Commissioner liked a tweet calling for public shaming of Kangana Ranaut, cyber cell to examine
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
443,366FollowersFollow
317,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com